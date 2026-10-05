Lake-Lehman’s Jack Oliver claimed the last of six PIAA spots in Class 2A on Monday.

Dallas standouts Landon Moser, left, and Ryan Roman, right, both earned spots in the state tournament with their performances on Monday at the District 2 individual championships.

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GREENFIELD TWP. — An already good week for the Dallas golf team got better Monday.

Ryan Roman played his way into a playoff and Landon Moser worked his way through one Monday in the District 2 Individual Golf Championships at Elkview Country Club.

Just five days after leading the Dallas scoring in a playoff win over Wyoming Valley Conference regular season champ Pittston Area, Roman and Moser allowed the Mountaineers to join Lackawanna League powers Scranton Prep and Abington Heights as the teams sending multiple golfers to the PIAA individual state championships.

Roman lost to Sebastian Meyer from Abington Heights in a playoff for the Class 3A title after both shot 3-over-par, 75s in difficult conditions at Elkview Country Club.

Moser posted an 81 then made it through a four-way playoff for the last two of five spots at Penn State.

Lake-Lehman’s Jack Oliver claimed the last of six state spots in Class 2A where two players from defending state champion Scranton Prep played off for the title and two more advanced.

Roman completed a comeback with a birdie on 18 to force the playoff.

“I didn’t do well on the front nine,” he said. “On 8 and 9, I three-putted. I had to catch up on the back.”

Roman played with Meyer all day so was able to remain aware of the task. While he bogeyed 8 and 9, Meyer was finishing the front nine with a birdie for an even-par, 36 and three-stroke lead.

After settling in by sinking 8-footers to save par at 10 and 11, Roman began making his move with a two-stroke swing at 12 where he drained an 80-footer from the back left edge of the green for birdie.

“It was nice to see that one go in,” Roman said.

Roman said that he would normally have expected to need about a 76 to make the state tournament.

“The wind just kept getting worse and the scores were going up and up,” Roman said. “Pars were almost worth a birdie. Then I made a good birdie on 18 to get into the playoff.”

Once there, Roman and Meyer headed down the par-5 first hole. Meyer wound up in the wrong fairway and Roman got a fortunate kick on their drives to the left, but neither were within range of reaching the green in two.

“It was basically just an up-and-down contest from about 50 yards from there and he got me on that,” Roman said of Meyer’s winning birdie.

Moser was one of the three golfers who had the longest day.

Rounds of 81 put them in a four-way playoff for the final two spots.

Berwick’s Emmitt Scheirer was eliminated with a bogey on the first playoff hole.

Moser persevered with three straight pars.

Trevan Dahlgren from Honesdale bogeyed the third hole where the playoff ended when Ryan Noone from Pittston Area was knocked out by a double bogey.

Moser had some playoff experience from last year’s pre-district tournament.

“I think I felt more nervous coming in with scores than I did in the playoff,” said Moser, who learned from Roman that he was likely heading back out to play for a state berth.

Moser also worked his way back, playing the last five holes in 1-over, including a birdie at 15 one of the toughest holes Monday.

Cole Severs from Abington Heights, which will play Dallas for the team title Thursday at Fox Hill Country Club, was third.

Cole Powell, the defending state individual champion, beat Scranton Prep teammate Brendan Bell with a birdie in the playoff after both managed to match par with 72s.

Lakeland’s Mikey Pisarcik and Scranton Prep’s Bobby Stott shot 76. Jack Pavuk from the Cavaliers had a 77.

Oliver advanced with an 79, beating out Holy Redeemer’s Liam Gill by a stroke on the final hole to complete a recovery that saw him go 1-under over the last five.

The round was nearly ruined with a triple bogey on 13.

As he watched the scoreboard on an app that allowed the players to follow progress in other groups, Oliver’s recovery was immediate. He birdied the par-5s, 14 and 17, hitting both greens in two.

“I looked at the leaderboard on the fairway on 17 to see if I was going to be on the cutline,” Oliver said. “Then, I knocked it on for a 25-foot eagle putt and made the birdie.”