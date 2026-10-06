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Covington Lehman scored the game-winner in overtime to pick up a huge 1-0 win for Holy Redeemer over Nanticoke Area in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 field hockey on Wednesday.

The loss was the first division loss of the season for Nanticoke Area.

Lehman’s goal was assisted by Hannah Pius. Madelyn Miller made 11 saves for the Royals.

Adriana Monska made four saves for Nanticoke Area, who maintains first place in the division despite the loss.

Abington Heights 2, Tunkhannock 1

Maddy Mooers scored off a penalty corner in the fourth quarter to lift Abington Heights over Tunkhannock.

Caroline White added a goal for the Comets.

Ava Voorhees scored the lone goal of the game for Tunkhannock, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the second quarter. Kayla Slater provided the assist.

Hazleton Area 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 5

From Tuesday, the Cougars trallied from a 3-0 halftime deficit to force a tie with Wilkes-Barre Area.

Bella Boyle had a hat trick and Jacelyn Pena scored two goals for Hazleton Area.

Megan Giomboni had two goals for Wilkes-Barre Area. Kendall Fritz, Kate Zukowski and Kaytie Marx had a goal each.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Holy Redeemer 0

In a matchup between two reigning district champions, Berwick improved to 10-0 in the WVC with a sweep of Holy Redeemer.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-21 and 25-10 for the Bulldogs.

Grace Robbins had 13 kills and 10 digs for Berwicl. Taylor Riera-Gomez had nine kills, and Carly Force added 10 digs, seven service points and three aces.

Lake-Lehman 3, Nanticoke Area 2

The Black Knights managed to hang on for a five-set victory over Nanticoke Area despite a hard-fought comeback attempt from the Trojanettes.

Lake-Lehman won the first two sets 26-24 and 25-15, but Nanticoke Area won the next two 25-16 and 25-17 to even the match.

The Black Knights won a 15-12 fifth set to claim the victory. Giolla Biscotto had 20 assists, Alexandra Patla had 11 kills and Abby Fugok had 31 digs.

Cailey Kravitz had 15 kills, 12 digs and nine service points for Nanticoke Area.

Crestwood 3, Tunkhannock 1

Aubree White had 16 kills and Lilah Barrett added 12 kills and 14 digs in Crestwood’s four-set victory over Tunkhannock.

Crestwood won the first set 25-15, Tunkhannock won the second 25-22 and the Comets took the final two sets 25-14 and 25-19.

Lexi Chandler had 34 assists and 14 service points. Kennady Korpusik had 31 digs, 16 service points and six aces.

Wyoming Area 3, Hanover Area 0

It was a successful Senior Night for Wyoming Area as the Warriors defeated Hanover Area in straight sets. Set scores were 25-14, 25-29 and 25-13.

Regan Flynn had seven aces and 12 service points for the Warriors. Allie Layland had 12 digs, Kenzie Galenty had 11 digs and Geyn Pealer had a team-high seven kills.

Wyoming Valley West 3, MMI Prep 2

Vegas Bevan had 18 kills and 13 service points, including three aces, as Valley West pulled out the win in a five-setter.

The Spartans won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-22. MMI Prep evened the match with 25-23 and 27-25 wins in the third and fourth sets.

A 15-13 win in the final set clinched the match for Valley West. Payton Sullivan had 24 digs and 15 service points.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 11, MMI Prep 0

Kolby Shook had two goals and three assists as part of a big night offensively for the Black Knights.

Trevor Sciandra had two goals, and seven other players had one for Lake-Lehman: Evan Fike, Landon James, Kason Wojnarski, Lucas Moyer, Brady Windsor, Miller Mattie and Justin Morris.

Thomas Rogers made seven saves for MMI Prep.

Field Hockey

Holy Redeemer 1, Nanticoke Area 0 (OT)

Nanticoke Area`0`0`0`0`0 — 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0`1 — 1

Overtime — 1. HR, Covington Lehman (Hannah Pius).

Shots — NAN 11, HR 6. Saves — NAN 4 (Adriana Monska), HR 11 (Madelyn Miller). Corners — NAN 6, HR 6.

Abington Heights 2, Tunkhannock 1

Abington Hts`0`1`0`1 — 2

Tunkhannock`0`1`0`0 — 1

Second — 1. TUN, Ava Voorhees (Kayla Slater) 14:13; 2. AH Caroline White (Ellie Warner) 4:52. Fourth — 1. AH, Maddy Mooers 8:59.

Shots — AH 8, TUN 8. Saves — AH 7, TUN 6. Corners — AH 4, TUN 4.

Hazleton Area 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 5 (OT)

Wilkes-Barre`2`1`0`2`0 — 5

Hazleton Area`0`0`3`2`0 — 5

First — 1. WBA, Kendall Fritz (Grace Simko) 9:09; 2. WBA, Kate Zukowski (Orianna Contreras) 3:42. Second — 1. WBA, Megan Giomboni (Mila Shell) 9:33. Third — 1. HAZ, Bella Boyle (Krismel Ramirez) 12:21; 2. HAZ, Boyle (Addison Bobrowski) 9:25; 3. HAZ, Boyle 4:44. Fourth — 1. WBA, Kaytie Marx (Zukowski) 12:36; 2. HAZ, Jacelyn Pena (Boyle) 8:05; 3. WBA, Giomboni (Zukowski) 7:19; 4. HAZ, Pena 4:10.

Shots — WBA 8, HAZ 20. Saves — WBA 3 (Jacqueline Ayala Muniz), HAZ 2 (Jas Pena). Corners — WBA 6, HAZ 5.

Boys Soccer

Lake-Lehman 11, MMI Prep 0

MMI Prep`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`8`3 — 11

First Half — 1. LL, Evan Fike (Kolby Shook) 35:33; 2. LL, Trevor Sciandra (Shook) 28:53; 3. LL, Shook (Mikey Phillips) 25:44; 4. LL, Landon James (Shook) 19:57; 5. LL, Shook (James) 11:46; 6. LL, Kason Wojnarski (James) 11:19; 7. LL, Sciandra (James) 7:59; 8. LL, Lucas Moyer (Wojnarski) 7:28. Second — 1. LL, Brady Windsor (Miller Mattie) 24:15; 2. LL, Mattie (James) 22:00; 3. LL, Justin Morris (Maverick Simon) 2:52.

Shots — MMI 0, LL 36. Saves — MMI 7 (Thomas Rogers), LL 0 (Brady Windsor). Corners — MMI 0, LL 3.