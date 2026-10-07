Philadelphia Eagles traded center Cam Jurgens (51) and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles traded offensive lineman Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday for second- and fifth-round draft picks.

Philadelphia receives a fifth-round selection in 2027 and a second-rounder in 2028. Baltimore also gets a seventh-rounder in 2027 in the deal. The 27-year-old Jurgens has played center and guard, and the Ravens can use help at both.

Baltimore’s top three options at center are out with long-term injuries. The Ravens moved rookie guard Vega Ioane over to center, but now guard Andrew Vorhees is also injured.

“Obviously a position where we have had a rash of injuries. So, excited about adding him. He is obviously a very high-caliber player,” coach Jesse Minter said. “Been in the Pro Bowl the last couple years. (He is) excited to be here, excited to join our team, and so we look forward to that.”

Minter said Jurgens has been going through the concussion protocol and is expected to be ready next week.

Jurgens was a Pro Bowler the past two seasons, but 2026 has been a struggle for the Philadelphia offensive line, him included. Lane Johnson was a late scratch for Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and then he retired after 14 seasons.

Jurgens has started games at left guard and center this season after starting exclusively at center in his two Pro Bowl years. He started at right guard in 2023.

Ioane was anticipating moving back to guard once Jurgens is ready.

49ers’ Juszczyk wins fine appeal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk won his appeal over the fines issued by the NFL for what it deemed an “offensive” celebration when he imitated drinking a beverage, which the league said looked like he was chugging a beer.

Juszczyk was initially fined $29,852 for two infractions of the league’s sportsmanship rules after celebrating two catches in the third quarter of a Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins by doing the celebration he has done for years while the fans at Levi’s Stadium cheered “Juice!” for his nickname.

He appealed the fine and an appeals officer ruled in his favor, the league said Wednesday.

ESPN first reported that the fine had been rescinded on appeal.

The NFL has vowed to crack down on celebrations this season and initially ruled that the “imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste.”

Vikings sign Beckham Jr. to practice squad

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to their practice squad on Wednesday, adding some skill position depth and experience for their lagging offense.

Beckham, the 2014 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year award winner, made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons with the New York Giants. He has 7,987 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns over 122 career regular-season games in the league.

The Vikings (4-0) rank last in the NFL in passing yards. Top wide receiver Justin Jefferson missed the last game with a sprained ankle.

Beckham’s return this year to the Giants at age 33 after being out of football in 2025 lasted three games, with just one target and no catches. Beckham served a six-game suspension last year for failing a performance-enhancing drug test and did not sign with a team after that.

Jets’ Hall, Mitchell could miss Browns game

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell remain sidelined with injuries and could miss the game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday that Hall, Mitchell, left guard Dylan Parham and linebacker Kiko Mauigoa will continue to be evaluated on a weekly basis. All four missed New York’s loss at Chicago last Sunday.

Hall has a quadriceps injury that he suffered early in the fourth quarter of New York’s 31-24 loss at Detroit two weeks ago when he went down while being forced out of bounds after running for no gain.

Mitchell has missed the Jets’ past two games after injuring a finger in practice. Glenn has previously said the finger wasn’t broken, but the nature of Mitchell’s injury hasn’t been disclosed.

Parham hurt a knee in the third quarter against Detroit and hasn’t practiced since. Jordan Meredith has replaced him.