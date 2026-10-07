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Talia Pizano scored one goal and assisted on another as Wyoming Area picked up a 3-1 win over Lackawanna Trail in a key Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 field hockey game on Wednesday.

The Warriors improve to 6-3 in the division with the win, and will also leap (for the time being) over Lackawanna Trail into second place in the District 2 Class A standings.

Shannon Kearns and Claudia Rehill added a goal each for Wyoming Area. Adriana Fanti made seven saves.

Lyla Ryon scored in the fourth quarter to help Lackawanna Trail avoid a shutout. Payton Laytos made 18 saves for the Lions.

Tunkhannock 3, Pittston Area 0

Kayla Slater had a goal and an assist as the Tigers posted a shutout victory over Pittston Area.

Kinsley Sechrist and Ava Voorhees added a goal each for Tunkhannock in the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 3, Wallenpaupack 0

The Royals picked up a non-conference win over Wallenpaupack, with three different players scoring in the victory.

Megan Ohrin, Emily Cunningham and Emily Werner each scored for Redeemer. Lia Limongelli and Sophia Miller both had an assist.

Crestwood 7, Wyoming Valley West 3

From Tuesday, six different players scored for the Comets as they remained undefeated in Division 1.

Gia Caporuscio scored twice to lead Crestwood. Gabriella Pellegrini, Mia Manoski, Katherine Brozowski, Leah Brady and Sophia Kwarcinski added a goal each.

Kyla Evanofski scored two goals to lead Valley West. Peyton Serbel added a goal, and Rosalyn Kase made 21 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Seminary 2, Holy Redeemer 1

From Tuesday, Wyoming Seminary took sole possession of first place in Division 2 on a last-minute goal from Kris Jones.

Caden Hoban added a goal for the Blue Knights. Benen Griffin and Liubomyr Vasylynka added an assist each.

Tino Ferretti scored Holy Redeemer’s lone goal, assisted by Max Mohutsky. William Conklin made 10 saves for the Royals.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Crestwood 2

From Tuesday, Chase Evanofski scored two goals to lift the Spartans past Crestwood.

Brayden Clark and Schuyler Davis scored a goal each. Davis, Noah Fetko and Eli Sieminski each had an assist.

Nate Ciocco and Sam Janosczyk each scored for Crestwood. Bryce Wenzel made nine saves for the Comets.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Crestwood goes 4-0 in cluster

Adrienne Shebelock cruised to an individual win to lead the Comets, who remained unbeaten on the year with a 4-0 cluster meet.

Hanover Area and Holy Redeemer each went 2-1, and Hazleton Area went 2-2. Wyoming Seminary and Nanticoke Area went 1-2, and MMI Prep went 0-4.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Redeemer, Crestwood excel

The Royals had two of the top three finishers in the individual race, while Crestwood went a perfect 4-0 in the head-to-head matchups at Wednesday’s cluster meet.

Caden Moreck won the individual race for Holy Redeemer, who finished 2-1 in the head-to-heads, and Frank Pacelli finished third. Crestwood’s Rowan Dietrich took second place to lead the Comets.

Hazleton Area finished the meet 3-1, with Gavin Adams the top finishing Cougar in eighth place. Wyoming Seminary and Hanover Area each went 1-2, MMI Prep went 1-3 and Nanticoke Area finished 0-4.

Field Hockey

Wyoming Area 3, Lackawanna Trail 1

Wyoming Area`1`1`1`0 — 3

Lackawanna Trail`0`0`0`1 — 1

First Quarter — 1. WA, Shannon Kearns 2:39. Second — 1. WA, Claudia Rehill (Talia Pizano) 1:16. Third — 1. WA, Pizano 8:55. Fourth — 1. LT, Lyla Ryon 2:32.

Shots — WA 19, LT 9. Saves — WA 7 (Adriana Fanti), LT 18 (Payton Laytos). Corners — WA 11, LT 3.

Tunkhannock 3, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Tunkhannock`0`1`1`1 — 3

Second Quarter — 1. TUN, Kayla Slater 8:00. Third — 1. TUN, Kinsley Sechrist 8:59. Fourth — 1. TUN, Ava Voorhees (Slater) 6:22.

Shots — PA 5, TUN 10. Saves — PA 5, TUN 2. Corners — PA 5, TUN 6.

Girls Soccer

Holy Redeemer 3, Wallenpaupack 0

Holy Redeemer`1`2 — 3

Wallenpaupack`0`0 — 0

First Half — 1. HR, Megan Ohrin (Lia Limongelli) 38:40. Second — 1. HR, Emily Cunningham 10:39; 2. HR, Emily Werner (Sophia Miller) 2:07.

Shots — HR 13, WAL 1. Saves — HR 1 (Sadie Werner), WAL 12 (Gabby Maslowska). Corners — HR 5, WAL 1.

Crestwood 7, Wyoming Valley West 3

Crestwood`4`3 — 7

Valley West`2`1 — 3

First Half — 1. CRE, Gabriella Pellegrini 20:20; 2. CRE, Mia Manoski 19:42; 3. CRE, Gia Caporuscio 16:32; 4. WVW, Kyla Evanofski (Meghan Singer) 15:52; 5. CRE, Caporuscio 11:37; 6. WVW, Evanofski (Stella Wojciechowski) 5:30. Second — 1. CRE, Katherine Brozowski 22:06; 2. CRE, Leah Brady 17:38; 3. WVW, Peyton Serbel 9:26; 4. CRE, Sophia Kwarcinski 4:18.

Shots — CRE 29, WVW 14. Saves — CRE 9 (Nyla Knorr), WVW 21 (Rosalyn Kase). Corners — CRE 4, WVW 0.

Boys Soccer

Wyoming Seminary 2, Holy Redeemer 1

Holy Redeemer`0`1 — 1

Wyo. Seminary`1`1 — 2

First Half — 1. SEM, Caden Hoban (Benen Griffin) 12:34. Second — 1. HR, Tino Feretti (Max Mohutsky) 24:53; 2. SEM, Kris Jones (Liubomyr Vasylynka) 0:54.

Shots — HR 10, SEM 12. Saves — HR 10 (William Conklin), SEM 8 (Cash Hanson Richart). Corners — HR 5, SEM 5.