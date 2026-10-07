Wyoming Seminary’s Lizzie Weaver returns Wallenpaupack’s Olivia Kogan’s serve at No. 1 singles on Monday during the District 2 Class 2A team semifinals.

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The three phases of District 2’s girls tennis postseason continue on Thursday as the District 2 Singles tournament begins with the first three rounds of action.

The first championships of the season, the team titles, were won by Scranton Prep in Class 2A and Abington Heights in Class 3A on Monday afternoon at Kirby Park.

Both those schools figure to be in the mix as the singles tournaments get underway, with Abington Heights boasting the top-two seeds in Class 3A and Scranton Prep having the second-seeded and eighth-seeded players in the smaller classification.

The Wyoming Valley Conference has three seeded players in Class 2A and none in Class 3A.

The Class 2A tournament will start at 9 a.m. Thursday morning at Kirby Park. The Class 3A tournament will also be a 9 a.m. start, but those opening rounds will be held at North Pocono Middle School.

The action will resume Friday with the semifinal and championship rounds at Kirby Park.

Class 2A

If seeds hold up, it’s shaping up to be a district championship rematch in Class 2A as Montrose’s Cara Evans enters the tournament as the reigning District 2 champ and the returning state champion after winning the PIAA Class 2A championship in 2025.

On the other side of the bracket, Scranton Prep’s Lily Lengyel is the returning silver medalist from a year ago and the second seed this year.

Both players are in the same spots as last season, and it was Evans that won the gold by a 6-1, 6-0 score last year.

Evans and Lengyel met on Monday in the Class 2A team semifinals, and again it was Evans winning in straight sets. However, Scranton Prep won the match and went on to defeat Wyoming Seminary for the team championship.

The next three seeded spots all belong to the WVC. MMI Prep freshman Avery Orozco is third after an outstanding debut season, Sem’s Lizzie Weaver is fourth and Dallas’ Cat Finn is fifth.

Finn advanced to the quarterfinals of last year’s tournament, ultimately losing to Lengyel there, and made the semifinals in the District 2 doubles tournament a few days later.

Both Orozco and Weaver are participating in their first District 2 singles playoffs.

Orozco will open the tournament against Western Wayne’s Madelyn McClure. Weaver will take on Crestwood’s Maria Dimopoulos, a rematch from earlier this season that Weaver won.

Finn’s first-round matchup will also be an all-WVC clash. She’ll take on Berwick’s Lilly Franke. The two didn’t meet when Dallas faced Berwick in the regular season.

Returning district semifinalist Anna Evans from Montrose is the Class 2A sixth seed. Like Finn, she was eliminated by Lengyel last year.

Mid Valley’s Regan Buranich and Scranton Prep’s Adithi Velaga round out the eight seeded players.

Class 3A

Whether the girls season in the fall or the boys season in the spring, Abington Heights has had a stranglehold on most of the District 2 gold in Class 3A.

The Comet girls have swept the three championships (team, singles and doubles) the last three seasons and have won every singles gold medal since 2018.

It’s shaping up to be another strong postseason for Abington Heights — already a team title winner, the Comets have the top two seeds in the Class 3A singles tournament.

Addie Stark enters as the top overall seed and Kate Arp slots in as the number two seed on the bottom of the bracket.

North Pocono’s Anna Clementoni is the third seed, a returning quarterfinalist from last year. Valley View’s Coral Kelly is fourth, Delaware Valley’s Emma Strickler is fifth (also a returning quarterfinalist) and Scranton’s Dean Edwards is the sixth and final seeded player.

All six seeded players have byes to the second round and don’t yet know their opponents.

The WVC was shut out from the top six seeds and is coming off a season in which the league didn’t have a Class 3A singles player advance past the second round.

The last WVC player to reach at least the quarterfinals was Crestwood’s Hannah Ziegler, who made back-to-back finals in 2023 and 2024. Crestwood was moved down to Class 2A starting this season.

Of the 12 WVC athletes in this year’s field, eight of them have past singles postseason experience: Wilkes-Barre Area’s Daralice Nunez and Stephanie Valencia; Tunkhannock’s Miranda Anderson and Larissa Harding; Pittston Area’s Rylee Rivera; Hazleton Area’s Debi Gonzalez; Valley West’s Alessandra Montalto; and Hanover Area’s Bethany Saltz.

Valencia and Montalto each won a match in last year’s playoffs, the only two players in that group to do so.