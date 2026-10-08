The Abington Heights golf team made it four District 2 Class 3A team titles in a row, defeating Dallas to win the championship.

The Scranton Prep golf team won its fourth straight District 2 Class 2A team championship with a win over Holy Redeemer on Thursday at Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter.

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EXETER — Despite a strong effort from two Wyoming Valley Conference teams at Fox Hill Country Club, the District 2 team golf championships remained firmly in the grasp of the two Lackawanna Conference schools that have ruled the roost over the last couple seasons.

Scranton Prep and Abington Heights both made it four district team championships in a row on Thursday: Prep defeated Holy Redeemer 295-319 in the Class 2A title match and Abington Heights conquered Dallas 310-331 in the Class 3A championship.

It’s already been a banner week for both programs, each winning a gold medal in the individual district tournament earlier this week, and now the Cavaliers and the Comets will head to the District 2/4 subregional championship on Tuesday at Fox Hill.

Scranton Prep will play Towanda in the Class 2A subregional final, and Abington Heights will face Jersey Shore at Class 3A.

CLASS 3A

After all three groups had completed the front nine, it was a pretty tight match between Abington Heights and Dallas: the Comets led by eight strokes, but Dallas’ Ryan Roman had the low score through nine with a 35 on the front.

Roman would end the day as the championship match’s low scorer with a 73, but it was the depth and the consistency that put Abington Heights over the top.

Logan Gallagher shot a 76 to lead a quartet of scores all under 80 for the Comets. Sebastian Meyer, who just won the individual district title in a playoff on Monday, carded a 77, Ryan Boyd finished with a 78 and Will Yoo rounded out the top four scorers with a 79.

“With the lineup and the players that I have, it’s never the same four scorers,” Abington Heights coach Frank Summa said after the match. “At any given time, any of our six players could be one of the best scorers and we saw that today.”

Gallagher, the sixth man in the Abington Heights lineup, played like a number one on Thursday. He shot a 39 on the front nine, then shaved two strokes off the back nine to shoot a 37 there, the best back-nine score of anybody in the match.

It was a strong back nine for the Comets as the whole, as three of the six golfers in the lineup were better on the back than the front, and the other three had the same score on both sides of the course.

For Dallas, Roman continued his impressive season with a 35 on the front, the only player under par on the front nine in the match, and a 38 on the back to finish at 73.

Landon Moser was next for the Mountaineers with an 83; he and Roman will join Meyer and Cole Severs from Abington Heights at the PIAA Class 3A individual tournament later this month.

Logan Moser’s 85 and Josh Salvaterra’s 90 rounded out the scorers for Dallas.

CLASS 2A

The Cavaliers made it clear right away that they aren’t just interested in defending the District 2 title, but are also going to make a serious run at defending the team’s PIAA Class 2A championship won last season.

Prep’s top three scorers were all equal to or better than Holy Redeemer’s best score of the afternoon, and the Cavaliers turned the Royals away to advance to the next step in defending that state title.

The Cavaliers boast the defending state individual champion in their lineup, and Cole Powell made his presence known with an even-par 72.

But he was bested by one of his teammates on Thursday, though it all went toward securing another district title: Bobby Stott, another key piece from last year’s state title team, went one shot better than Powell with a 71 at Fox Hill.

Stott was part of a trio of Prep golfers, along with Powell and Brendan Bell, to shoot 36s on the front nine, with Jack Pavuk carding a 37 to give the Cavaliers some cushion heading to the back.

Stott then went one shot lower with a 35 on the back to lead the Cavaliers with a 71.

“I was just keeping it in play, it’s a tight golf course, you have to be in good position to attack these pins,” Stott said. “I just stayed below the pins, making sure I’m going uphill to putt.”

Liam Gill was the low scorer for Holy Redeemer, capping off a strong sophomore season with a 74. Cole Kramer shot an 81, and Brady DePhillips and Connor Hillard both finished with 82s for the Royals.