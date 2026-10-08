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Two Wyoming Valley Conference players are still in the hunt for a gold medal as the District 2 girls tennis singles tournament opened on Thursday.

MMI Prep’s Avery Orozco and Dallas’ Cat Finn both played their way into the Class 2A district semifinals with three wins in the first three rounds at Kirby Park.

The action will pick back up on Friday at 1 p.m. with the semifinal round, where third-seeded Orozco will face Scranton Prep’s Lily Lengyel and Finn will face top seed Cara Evans of Montrose.

Evans, the defending district and state champ in Class 2A, didn’t drop a single game in three wins on Thursday. Lengyel matched the feat with three 6-0, 6-0 victories on the bottom half of the bracket.

Orozco was right on pace with those two with a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins over Western Wayne’s Madelyn McClure and Holy Redeemer’s Elizabeth Rich in the first two rounds.

The MMI Prep freshman then defeated Anna Evans of Montrose in a tight three sets to reach the semifinals.

Finn, the fifth seed in the Class 2A field. beat three WVC foes on her way to the semis, all in straight sets. In the quarterfinals, she took out fourth seed Lizzie Weaver of Wyoming Seminary in the only seeding upset of the tournament.

Finn, Weaver and Orozco were the only WVC quarterfinalists in Class 2A. The league did have several other Class 2A players win at least one match: Rich and Lily Dudrick from Holy Redeemer, Cece Pons from Wyoming Seminary, Molly Kratz from Wyoming Area, Sam Graboske from Lake-Lehman and Sophia Biscotti from Crestwood.

The WVC didn’t have any Class 3A players reach the semis for the second year in a row but did crack the quarterfinal round after missing out entirely last season.

Wyoming Valley West’s Alessandra Montalto won her first two matches to reach the quarterfinals before falling to second-seeded Kate Arp.

Montalto’s teammate Scarlett Lewis and the Tunkhannock duo of Miranda Anderson and Larissa Harding were the only other WVC players to record at least one win.

All seeds held in Class 3A, with the top four seeds all reaching the semis: top seed Addie Stark from Abington Heights will face fourth seed Coral Kelly from Valley View in one half of the semis.

Arp, the second seed, will face third seed Anna Clementoni from North Pocono in the other semi.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 4, Lake-Lehman 0

Bella Costa posted a clean sheet in goal with 18 saves as the Warriors handed Lake-Lehman its first loss in Division 2.

Ava Musinski had a hat trick for Wyoming Area, with Kinley Park adding a goal.

Keira Middleton made four saves for Lake-Lehman.

Nanticoke Area 2, Western Wayne 1

The Trojanettes broke open a scoreless game at halftime and held on to beat Western Wayne.

Elizabeth Larson and Claire Wisnosky had the goals for Nanticoke Area. Ella Alles added an assist.

BOYS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre Area 2, Wyoming Valley West 1

Leandro Espinoza’s goal just after halftime held up as the winner for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Ronaldo Mejia added a goal for the Wolfpack. Jason Espinoza and Kleydert Perez had an assist each.

Noah Fetko had the lone goal for Valley West, assisted by Chase Evanofski.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Hazleton Area 0

Emmy Superko had 13 digs and 21 service points, including three aces, as Berwick continued to roll through the WVC with a sweep of Hazleton Area.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-17 and 25-9. Taylor Riera-Gomez had 12 kills and Julia Rauch added 28 assists for the Bulldogs.

Holy Redeemer 3, Scranton 0

Kira Millard had 18 kills and five service points to lead Holy Redeemer to a non-conference victory. Set scores were 25-11, 25-14 and 25-19.

Gillian Parsons had 13 kills, Elizabeth Bilbow had 10 kills and 11 assists and Olivia Dutko had 16 service points and 25 assists.

Tunkhannock 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Set scores were 25-16, 25-15 and 25-18 as Tunkhannock took down Wilkes-Barre Area in straight sets.

Grace Volker had nine kills and 17 service points. Taryn Newswanger dished out 26 assists.

Crestwood 3, Nanticoke Area 0

Lilah Barrett had 11 kills and 10 digs as the Comets prevailed in straight sets over Nanticoke Area.

Set scores were 25-21, 27-25 and 25-18 for Crestwood. Lexi Chandler added 28 assists.

Haley Verazin had 11 kills to lead Nanticoke Area. Alivia Schneider had 16 digs.

Lake-Lehman 3, MMI Prep 0

Madalynn Marcin had 20 kills, 25 digs and 10 aces in a dominant effort to lead Lake-Lehman to a win.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-14 and 25-6 for the Black Knights.

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 4, Northwestern Lehigh 1

The Comets trailed early but came back to defeat the reigning District 11 Class A champs.

Kasey Obes had a goal and two assists for Crestwood. Gabby Carlin, Addison Korpusik and Allie Myers added a goal each.

Delaware Valley 3, Hanover Area 0

Jordyn Ciarelli scored two goals for the Warriors in their win over Hanover Area. Riley Bassett added a goal for Delaware Valley.

Hannah Siene made eight saves for Hanover Area.

Wyoming Seminary 7, Dallas 0

From Wednesday, a slew of milestones were celebrated for the Blue Knights in their win over Dallas.

Anna Rolland and Ella Plummer both had a goal and an assist, and both players scored their 50th career point in the process.

Faylinn Fernandes and Emma Ey had two goals apiece for Sem. Lizzy VanKuyk made five saves, including the 50th of her career.

Crestwood 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

From Wednesday, Kasey Obes and Piper Kleban-Harden scored two goals each to help keep Crestwood undefeated in the WVC.

Allie Myers and Gabby Carlin scored a goal each for the Comets.

Kaytie Marx scored the lone goal for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Honesdale 6, Hazleton Area 4

From Wednesday, the Hornets managed to stay just ahead of Hazleton Area from wire to wire.

Alanna Filler had three goals and assisted on the fourth for Hazleton Area.

Bella Boyle scored a goal and added two assists for the Cougars. She’s now over 300 points for her career, the first player in program history to reach 300 points.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Cronin leads Lake-Lehman

Bodhi Cronin crossed the line in 17:02 to win Wednesday’s cluster race, while Lake-Lehman finished the meet with a 3-0 head-to-head record.

Dallas, Berwick and Tunkhannock all went 2-1. Northwest and Columbia Montour Vo-Tech each went 0-3.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Lake-Lehman goes 3-0

Ava Jones took first place in the individual race for the Black Knights as they had a perfect record at Wednesday’s cluster.

Lake-Lehman took three of the top four spots in the individual race. Tunkhannock’s Madelyn Graves finished third.

The Tigers finished 2-1, as did Dallas. Northwest and CMVT both went 0-3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 4, Lake-Lehman 0

Wyoming Area`3`1 — 4

Lake-Lehman`0`0 — 0

First Half — 1. WA, Ava Musinski 33:26; 2. WA, Musinski 17:38; 3. WA, Kinley Park 7:21. Second — 1. WA, Musinski 39:07.

Shots — WA 8, LL 18. Saves — WA 18 (Bella Costa) LL 4 (Keira Middleton). Corners — WA 4, LL 8.

Nanticoke Area 2, Western Wayne 1

Western Wayne`0`1 — 1

Nanticoke Area`0`2 — 2

Second Half — 1. NAN, Elizabeth Larson (Ella Alles) 45th; 2. NAN, Claire Wisnosky 72nd; 3. WW, Mackenzie Chearney (Aliyah Gregory) 79th.

Shots — WW 7, NAN 13. Saves — WW 11 (Delany Kaub), NAN 6 (Penelope Serrano, Lillian Larson). Corners — WW 2, NAN 7.

BOYS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre Area 2, Wyoming Valley West 1

Wilkes-Barre Area`1`1 — 2

Wyo. Valley West`1`0 — 1

First Half — 1. WBA, Ronaldo Mejia (Jason Espinoza) 7:52; 2. WVW, Noah Fetko (Chase Evanofski) 28:31. Second — 1. WBA, Leandro Espinoza (Kleydert Perez) 41:39.

Shots — WBA 9, WVW 8. Saves — WBA 7 (Ayman Assefa), WVW 7 (Sergio Gonzalez). Corners — WBA 9, WVW 6.

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 4, Northwestern Lehigh 1

NW Lehigh`1`0`0`0 — 1

Crestwood`0`1`1`2 — 4

First Quarter — 1. NWL, Julia Farber (Ella Schmidt) 1:39. Second — 1. CRE, Gabby Carlin (Kasey Obes) 10:15. Third — 1. CRE, Addison Korpusik (Obes) 7:54. Fourth — 1. CRE, Obes 13:24; 2. CRE, Allie Myers 4:05.

Shots — NWL 5, CRE 18. Saves — NWL 12 (Charlotte Gober), CRE 1 (Isla Centak). Corners — NWL 8, CRE 16.

Delaware Valley 3, Hanover Area 0

Delaware Valley`1`0`1`1 — 3

Hanover Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

First Quarter — 1. DV, Jordyn Ciarelli (Gabby Baker) 13:04. Third — 1. DV, Riley Bassett (CeCe Hazard) 2:59. Fourth — 1. DV, Ciarelli (Grace Eby) 2:56.

Shots — DV 11, HAN 4. Saves — DV 4 (Caitlin Luciano), HAN 8 (Hannah Siene). Corners — DV 2, HAN 4.

Wyoming Seminary 7, Dallas 0

Dallas`0`0`0`0 — 0

Seminary`2`3`2`0 — 7

First Quarter — 1. SEM, Ella Plummer (Apollonia Bruno); 2. SEM, Faylinn Fernandes (Anna Rolland). Second — 1. SEM, Rolland (Chloe Fiske); 2. SEM, Erin Cavanaugh (Fernandes); 3. SEM Emma Ey (Emma Murphy). Third — 1. SEM, Fernandes; 2. SEM, Ey (Plummer).

Shots — DAL 5, SEM 10. Saves — DAL 4 (Alyssa Traver), SEM 5 (Lizzy VanKuyk, Emilee Fiske). Corners — DAL 2, SEM 4.

Crestwood 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Crestwood`2`2`2`0 — 6

Wilkes-Barre`0`0`1`0 — 1

First Quarter — 1. CRE, Kasey Obes (Emily King) 13:37; 2. CRE, Obes 1:35. Second — 1. CRE, Piper Kleban-Harden (Obes) 13:36; 2. CRE, Allie Myers 7:49. Third — 1. CRE, Gabby Carlin (Kleban-Harden) 11:15; 2. CRE, Kleban-Harden (Carlin) 8:38; 3. WBA, Kaytie Marx (Grace Simko) 1:26.

Shots — CRE 15, WBA 2. Saves — CRE 1 (Isla Centak), WBA 9 (Jackie Ayala Muniz, Brielle Fisher). Corners — CRE 6, WBA 5.

Honesdale 6, Hazleton Area 4

Haz. Area`1`1`1`1 — 4

Honesdale`2`2`1`1 — 6

First Quarter — 1. HON, Haley Brady (Claire Goldstein) 13:15; 2. HAZ, Alanna Filler (Bella Boyle) 2:20; 3. HON, Kimber Gustafson (Chloe Spry) 1:32. Second — 1. HON, Jaydan Beisner 13:52; 2. HAZ, Filler (Boyle) 10:29; 3. HON, Beisner 4:57. Third — 1. HAZ, Boyle (Filler) 11:19; 2. HON, Goldstein 4:07. Fourth — HAZ, Filler (Boyle) 9:08; 2. HON, Beisner 8:04.

Shots — HAZ 10, HON 15. Saves — HAZ 10 (Jas Pena), HON 7 (Maddy Freiermuth). Corners — HAZ 10, HON 11.