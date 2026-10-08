As the Wyoming Valley Conference football regular season heads into the homestretch, rivalry games are popping up.
Two rivalry games are on tap for Week 7. Dallas (6-0) is at Lake-Lehman (3-3) in the Old Shoe Game at 7 p.m. Friday. Wyoming Valley West (4-2) is at Wilkes-Barre Area (1-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday for the Battle For The Bridge.
Two more rivalries will be on the schedule for the Week 10 regular-season finales. Nanticoke Area will be at Hanover Area for the Sans Souci Struggle, which is named after that winding highway that leads to both schools.
Also on the last weekend will be Wyoming Area at Pittston Area. The cross-river rivals have played annually since 1967, but the game has never taken on a moniker.
Here are some points to ponder about the two rivalry games this weekend.
OLD SHOE GAME
1. The concept started in 1948 when a random old football shoe was bronzed and made into a trophy given to the best team in the Back Mountain. The four teams in the running were Dallas Township, Kingston Township, Lehman Township and Westmoreland.
2. The Old Shoe Game was first played in 1957 with Lehman-Jackson defeating Dallas 13-6. Lake-Lehman and Dallas played in the game for the first time the following year. The rivals have played every year except for 2021 when the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.
3. The game hasn’t been close in recent years. Dallas has won the last four by an average of 37.5 points. Lehman’s last victory was 42-0 in 2020.
The last time the game had a one-score outcome was in 2016 when Dallas won 18-15.
4. Dallas quarterback Talan Geskey threw four consecutive touchdown passes and ran for another TD in last year’s 44-7 victory.
Geskey has thrown 10 TD passes this season and is the only starting quarterback in the Wyoming Valley Conference who hasn’t thrown an interception.
Dallas outgained Lehman 350-112 and forced four turnovers.
5. The Lehman-Dallas game isn’t the only Old Shoe Game in the state. A pair of District 4 teams — Canton and Troy — have played the Old Shoe Game since 1955.
The trophy is basically the same — an old football shoe that was bronzed.
BATTLE FOR THE BRIDGE
1. Wilkes-Barre Area has won all seven meetings with four by shutout. The Wolfpack have outscored Wyoming Valley West 126-0 in the last three games.
WBA won 9-8 in 2020 and 27-25 in 2021.
2. WBA’s 49-0 win last season was the biggest blowout in the series.
Valley West quarterback Damien Eastman missed the game with an injury. The Spartans had three players throw passes in his absence, resulting in 4-of-17 passing for 15 yards. They had just 33 more on the ground. The Wolfpack had a 412-48 yardage advantage.
The game was 42-0 at halftime and it was decided to play eight-minute quarters in the second half.
3. WBA had a huge advantage in experience in 2025, especially at the skill positions. However, most of those player have graduated, including four-year starting quarterback Jake Howe. Howe finished his career as the Wyoming Valley Conference’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
4. Valley West will have the experience edge on Saturday. Eastman went over 1,000 yards passing in last Friday’s 32-7 win over Scranton, going 14-of-16 for 211 yards and a touchdown. He has thrown for 11 touchdowns and has had two passes intercepted but none since Week 2.
Running back Malique Campbell, who led the Spartans in rushing in 2025, is averaging 165 yards in his last three games. He missed the Week 5 game with Nanticoke Area.
The receiving group is deep as well. Noah Council and Gadgidas Reisinger have each posted 100-yard receiving games.
5. The 2020 game was one of the last games played at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium before it was shut down. WBA played its home games the following season at Valley West’s Spartan Stadium as construction of a new school and athletic fields wasn’t complete.
The 2020 game was also the final played on a Friday night. The game was played at 4 p.m. Saturday in 2021, but there were some incidents both inside and outside the stadium.
Since then, the game has been played on Saturday with either a noon or 1 p.m. kickoff.
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