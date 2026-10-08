Wilkes-Barre Area wide receiver Rajan Watson tries to get away from Wyoming Valley West cornerback Jaheir Cooper Mickens after making a catch in last season’s Battle For The Bridge Game. The teams meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilkes-Barre Area.

Dallas running back Mark Saracinaj carries the ball in the first quarter against Lake-Lehman in the 2025 Old Shoe Game. The Back Mountain schools renew their rivalry at 7 p.m. Friday at Lake-Lehman.

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As the Wyoming Valley Conference football regular season heads into the homestretch, rivalry games are popping up.

Two rivalry games are on tap for Week 7. Dallas (6-0) is at Lake-Lehman (3-3) in the Old Shoe Game at 7 p.m. Friday. Wyoming Valley West (4-2) is at Wilkes-Barre Area (1-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday for the Battle For The Bridge.

Two more rivalries will be on the schedule for the Week 10 regular-season finales. Nanticoke Area will be at Hanover Area for the Sans Souci Struggle, which is named after that winding highway that leads to both schools.

Also on the last weekend will be Wyoming Area at Pittston Area. The cross-river rivals have played annually since 1967, but the game has never taken on a moniker.

Here are some points to ponder about the two rivalry games this weekend.

OLD SHOE GAME

1. The concept started in 1948 when a random old football shoe was bronzed and made into a trophy given to the best team in the Back Mountain. The four teams in the running were Dallas Township, Kingston Township, Lehman Township and Westmoreland.

2. The Old Shoe Game was first played in 1957 with Lehman-Jackson defeating Dallas 13-6. Lake-Lehman and Dallas played in the game for the first time the following year. The rivals have played every year except for 2021 when the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.

3. The game hasn’t been close in recent years. Dallas has won the last four by an average of 37.5 points. Lehman’s last victory was 42-0 in 2020.

The last time the game had a one-score outcome was in 2016 when Dallas won 18-15.

4. Dallas quarterback Talan Geskey threw four consecutive touchdown passes and ran for another TD in last year’s 44-7 victory.

Geskey has thrown 10 TD passes this season and is the only starting quarterback in the Wyoming Valley Conference who hasn’t thrown an interception.

Dallas outgained Lehman 350-112 and forced four turnovers.

5. The Lehman-Dallas game isn’t the only Old Shoe Game in the state. A pair of District 4 teams — Canton and Troy — have played the Old Shoe Game since 1955.

The trophy is basically the same — an old football shoe that was bronzed.

BATTLE FOR THE BRIDGE

1. Wilkes-Barre Area has won all seven meetings with four by shutout. The Wolfpack have outscored Wyoming Valley West 126-0 in the last three games.

WBA won 9-8 in 2020 and 27-25 in 2021.

2. WBA’s 49-0 win last season was the biggest blowout in the series.

Valley West quarterback Damien Eastman missed the game with an injury. The Spartans had three players throw passes in his absence, resulting in 4-of-17 passing for 15 yards. They had just 33 more on the ground. The Wolfpack had a 412-48 yardage advantage.

The game was 42-0 at halftime and it was decided to play eight-minute quarters in the second half.

3. WBA had a huge advantage in experience in 2025, especially at the skill positions. However, most of those player have graduated, including four-year starting quarterback Jake Howe. Howe finished his career as the Wyoming Valley Conference’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

4. Valley West will have the experience edge on Saturday. Eastman went over 1,000 yards passing in last Friday’s 32-7 win over Scranton, going 14-of-16 for 211 yards and a touchdown. He has thrown for 11 touchdowns and has had two passes intercepted but none since Week 2.

Running back Malique Campbell, who led the Spartans in rushing in 2025, is averaging 165 yards in his last three games. He missed the Week 5 game with Nanticoke Area.

The receiving group is deep as well. Noah Council and Gadgidas Reisinger have each posted 100-yard receiving games.

5. The 2020 game was one of the last games played at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium before it was shut down. WBA played its home games the following season at Valley West’s Spartan Stadium as construction of a new school and athletic fields wasn’t complete.

The 2020 game was also the final played on a Friday night. The game was played at 4 p.m. Saturday in 2021, but there were some incidents both inside and outside the stadium.

Since then, the game has been played on Saturday with either a noon or 1 p.m. kickoff.

Dallas (6-0) at Lake-Lehman (3-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (97-42), 12th year; Lehman’s Mike Mully (3-3), 1st year

Last Meeting: Dallas 44-6 in 2025

First Meeting: Lehman 26-6 in 1958

All-Time Series: Dallas 54-14-2

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers continued to roll last Friday with a 56-0 win over Hazleton Area. The margin of victory tied for the third highest in school history. Statistics for the starters were rather pedestrian because the game was wrapped up early. Special teams recorded their third blocked punt TD of the season.

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights ran for a season-high 459 yards in a 44-14 rout of Nanticoke Area. Five of the running touchdowns were 25 yards or more. The ground game will be critical vs. Dallas because Lehman needs to control the clock. Trying to match Dallas score-for-score won’t work.

Bottom Line: Lehman needs to keep the game low scoring, but it’s doubtful that can happen against Dallas.

Hazleton Area (1-5) at Berwick (3-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Scott Sacco (2-15), 2nd year; Berwick’s CJ Curry (18-11), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Berwick 48-6 in 2025

First Meeting: Berwick 14-6 in 1992

All-Time Series: Berwick 23-8

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars’ 56-0 loss to Dallas was the worst in the program’s history. They’ve surrendered over 60 points a few times, but the margin has never been larger. The team is dealing with numerous injuries, and that showed vs. Dallas as mistakes were numerous in all three aspects of football.

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs are also coping with injuries and unless those guys get back most games will be like the 14-0 win over Hanover Area. The defense created four turnovers and stopped Hanover Area inside its 5-yard line. The offense will continue to shorten the game with a ground-and-pound strategy.

Bottom Line: Berwick’s defense will result in another victory.

Hanover Area (0-6) at Northwest (4-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hanover Area’s Eric Richardson (6-11), 2nd year; Northwest’s Greg Mullins (4-2), 1st year

Last Meeting: Hanover Area 24-14 in 2019

First Meeting: Hanover Area 39-7 in 1984

All-Time Series: Hanover Area 7-6

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes were shut out for the first time in 21 games with a 14-0 loss to Berwick. They moved the ball on occasion but were stuffed at the goal line and turned over the ball four times. The defense kept Berwick off the board from the middle of the second quarter onward.

Scouting Northwest: After going 4-0 against opponents a combined 3-22 (including a forfeit win), the Rangers have lost two in a row by a combined score of 54-10. They lost 33-10 to Milton Area last Friday with a touchdown in the final minute making the score a little closer. RB Noah Arnett had a big game, but Northwest failed to complete a pass.

Bottom Line: Don’t look at the records and rubber-stamp a winner.

Holy Redeemer (2-4) at Nanticoke Area (1-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Vito Quaglia (5-32), 2nd year at Holy Redeemer; 4th overall; Nanticoke Area’s Joe Shimko (1-5), 1st year

Last Meeting: Nanticoke Area 54-0 in 2023

First Meeting: Redeemer 20-7 in 2007

All-Time Series: Nanticoke Area 13-3

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals enter off a strong performance in a 39-14 win against Holy Cross where a late TD made the score closer than it was. The defense recorded three turnovers and five sacks. QB Brady McDermott threw four TD passes. He and WR Josh Grochowski have been an impressive combination all year.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans surrendered a season-high 459 rushing yards and six rushing TDs in a 44-14 loss to Lake-Lehman. It’s doubtful Redeemer will run as much as Lehman, however, as opponents have found success through the air and that’s the Royals’ staple. The offense has six turnovers in the last two games.

Bottom Line: This is a tough one to figure out.

Pittston Area (3-3) at Crestwood (1-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Paul Russick (31-36), 2nd year at Pittston Area, 7th overall; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (47-39), 8th year

Last Meeting: Pittston Area 47-14 in 2025

First Meeting: Pittston Area 26-0 in 1981

All-Time Series: Crestwood 11-9

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots once again showed they can score points but also give them up in a 40-34 win against District 1’s Oxford Area. They have scored 32 or more points four time while surrendering 34 or more five times. RB Jude Ferentino ran for a career-high 128 yards and WR Lucas LoPresto topped 100 receiving for a second time this season.

Scouting Crestwood: The Comets led Wyoming Area 7-0 three minutes into the third quarter and lost 30-13. The offense hasn’t followed up one TD with another the past five games and that’s allowed opponents ample time to recover. Their second score vs. Wyoming Area came as time expired.

Bottom Line: Pittston Area’s consistency on offense will be the deciding factor.

Wyoming Area (4-2) at Tunkhannock (1-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (128-68) 18th year; Tunkhannock’s RJ Haas (1-5), 1st year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 42-0 in 2025

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 6-0 in 1967

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 27-4

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors trailed Crestwood 7-0 early in the third quarter before prevailing 30-13. The early offensive struggles shouldn’t be overly concerning because Crestwood has played some strong defense this season. The running game is averaging 261.7 yards in the last three games.

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers ended their six-game losing streak with a 24-21 victory at Montrose. RB Lucas Ciprich had his fourth consecutive 100-yard game, rushing for a season-high 171 yards. However, they were in a 14-0 hole early and the winning score came via kick return by Carter O’Neill.

Bottom Line: After a couple disappointing games early, Wyoming Area is picking up steam.

Wyoming Valley West (4-2) at Wilkes-Barre Area (1-5)

1 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Valley West’s Brydon Rukstalis (4-2), 1st year; WBA’s Ciro Cinti (112-114), 8th year at WBA, 21st overall

Last Meeting: WBA 49-0 in 2025

First Meeting: WBA 28-0 in 2019

All-Time Series: WBA 7-0

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans dominated winless Scranton 32-7 for their fourth consecutive win. The offense topped 400 yards for a second consecutive game with RB Malique Campbell gaining 119 yards and scoring three TDs. Penalties, though, continue to be a concern. The Spartans have 47 penalties for 412 yards in their last three games.

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack had the hardest two-game stretch of any District 2 team, playing unbeatens Dallas and North Pocono. The results weren’t pretty, including a 44-7 loss to North Pocono last Friday where they managed a season-low 53 yards. The offense lost a lot of talent to graduation and hasn’t made the desired progress.

Bottom Line: Valley West is on a hot streak, but rivalry games can be tricky for the favorite.