Lake-Lehman running back Coldyn Harris breaks through the Dallas defense for a 62-yard gain in the first quarter.

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LEHMAN TWP. — The Old Shoe Trophy fit Dallas quite well once again.

For a fifth consecutive year, the Mountaineers held their Back Mountain rival Lake-Lehman to one score as they routed the Black Knights 49-7 in a Wyoming Valley Conference interdivisional game.

Dallas junior Tyce Mason was awarded the game’s Most Valuable Player trophy. Mason caught touchdown passes of 90 and 40 yards and returned a punt 38-yards for a score to help Dallas improve to 7-0 overall.

“It’s a big thing,” Mason said, “but I can’t do that without my teammates. (Quarterback) Talan (Geskey) is the best. My line, you can’t get the ball off without the line and I can’t run my routes without my line. It’s a team thing.”

The punt return touchdown was the second of the season for Mason, but another aspect of special teams has been outstanding this season — blocking punts. After Dallas missed blocking punts twice, Bobby Gallagher finally got one on the Mountaineers’ third try.

“It was there all night,” Gallagher said. “I personally knew I should have blocked every single kick. But you got to stick to your plan and move on. I mean, we didn’t block one and you saw Tyce return one.”

Dallas recovered the block punt on the Lehman 7-yard line. Running back Hunter Pitcavage scored from a yard out two plays later in what was a light workload to give Dallas a 28-0 lead with 3:38 left until halftime.

Geskey threw just seven passes, but completed six of them. He found Mason incredibly wide open down the right sideline for a 90-yard TD to give Dallas a 14-0 lead entering the second quarter. The Mountaineers scored on their first drive, with Owen Oldt running in from 3 yards away.

Geskey’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Mason started a short toss into the right flat. Mason turned upfield and tightroped the sideline to help the Mountaineers take a 35-0 lead into halftime.

After Dallas’ first touchdown, Lehman (3-4) was able to get to the Mountaineers 1-yard line thanks in part to a 62-yard run by Coldyn Harris. A false start penalty, though, pushed the Black Knights back to the 6. A third-down run yielded nothing and a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

Lehman finally got on the board on a 1-yard run by Devon Albee late in the third quarter.

Dallas has allowed one touchdown in three games and has two shutouts. The Mountaineers have surrendered a WVC-low 56 points all season, and coach Rich Mannello credited defensive coordinator Matt Austin for the defense playing at a high level.

“Defense, you got to be able to communicate, you got to be able to get lined up, you got to know what you’re doing when the ball is snap with motion and jumping and shifting and play fast,” Mannello said. “When you have kids that can run and play fast. You can kids who can run but they don’t play fast. They get bogged down in the schematics. He has answers and can adjust quickly.”

Dallas entered the game in second place in the District 2 Class 4A standings, but jumped to the top when first-place North Pocono lost 37-36 to Scranton Prep in triple overtime.

Dallas 49, Lake-Lehman 7

Dallas`14`21`7`7 — 49

Lake-Lehman`0`0`7`0 — 7

First quarter

DAL — Owen Oldt 3 run (Brandon Miller kick), 9:15

DAL — Tyce Mason 90 pass from Talan Geskey (David Worth kick), 3:56

Second quarter

DAL — Geskey 4 run (Miller kick), 9:57

DAL — Hunter Pitcavage 1 run (Worth kick), 3:38

DAL — Mason 40 pass from Geskey (Miller kick), 1:31

Third quarter

DAL — Mason 38 punt return (Worth kick), 8:53

LL — Devon Albee 1 run (Kolby Shook kick), 4:04

Fourth quarter

DAL — Tom Fostock 8 run (Christian Maier kick), 1:33

Team statistics`DAL`LL

First downs`11`6

Rushes-yards`31-179`33-186

Passing yards`177`0

Total yards`356`186

Passing`6-7-1`0-4-1

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`0-0`3-28.3

Fumbles-lost`1-0`3-1

Penalties-yards`6-40`4-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Dallas, Pitcavage 5-33, Marc Saracinaj 2-5, Geskey 4-26, Oldt 1-3, Jim Youngblood 1-4, Bobby Gallagher 2-26, Fostock 13-87, Jesse Berlew 1-(minus-5), Carver Jones 1-1, team 1-(minus-1). Lehman, Dylan Heinrich 4-10, Coldyn Harris 14-110, Damon Bond 2-(minus-2), Albee 8-36, Jesse Strenfel 1-0, Anthony Magnotta 1-28, Aiden Miller 1-7, team 2-(minus-3).

PASSING — Dallas, Geskey 6-7-1-177. Lehman, Strenfel 0-4-1-0.

RECEIVING — Dallas, Gallagher 2-9, Mason 3-150, Brady McCann 1-8.

INTERCEPTIONS — Dallas, Youngblood. Lehman, Heinrich.

MISSED FGs — none