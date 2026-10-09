WRIGHT TWP. — Pittston Area’s explosive offense took control in the second half, and their defense matched that dominant energy in a decisive 41-22 victory over Crestwood on Friday night.
Pittston Area’s margin of victory was deceptively wide, as the Comets led for most of the contest’s first half. Crestwood imposed their will early when they recovered their own opening kickoff at the Pittston Area 28 yard line.
Crestwood drew first blood in the first quarter when quarterback Teddy Taylor scored on an 8-yard run, but the Patriots answered with a seven-minute drive, which ended with a Lucas LoPresto touchdown run from four yards out. The ensuing 2-point conversion attempt failed, so Crestwood held the lead 7-6 after one quarter.
The connection between Taylor and receiver Jack Rodgers was the core of Crestwood’s offensive attack, demonstrated by their first touchdown of the game — a 16-yard score with 8:13 left in the first half.
Pittston Area knotted the game at the very end of the second quarter when red zone specialist Santino Capitano plunged into the end zone for both a touchdown and the 2-point conversion attempt.
LoPresto kept the momentum going for the Patriots in the second half, scoring twice in the quarter — one a 3-yard run, and the other an 80-yard reception from Santino Salvo.
Sandwiched between LoPresto’s touchdowns was Crestwood’s last gasp in the form of Taylor and Rodgers’ second scoring play of the game, which tied the game at 22-22 midway through the third quarter. However, following LoPresto’s long catch and run, the Comets failed to score. They were outscored 19-0 from the 5:07 mark of the third quarter until the end of the game.
Capitano scored his second touchdown of the game with 7:07 left in the fourth quarter, and the Patriots immediately took the ball back when a long pass attempt by Taylor was picked off by Christian Cerasaro. Pittston Area capped off the scoring with a Jude Ferentino rushing touchdown.
The Patriots caught a break in the final stretch of the game when LoPresto went out with an injury that Pittston Area coach Paul Russick said was just a cramp after the game.
LoPresto and Ferentino both went for well over 100 yards from scrimmage. Ferentino’s night was highlighted by a fourth quarter drive in which he compiled over 90 yards in just two plays, including his touchdown run.
Crestwood will travel to Dallas next week, while Pittston Area will visit Wilkes-Barre Area.
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