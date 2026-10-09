🔊 Listen to this

It was fourth down and about four yards right around midfield, and Bulldogs head coach CJ Curry had a choice to make.

With a little over two minutes left to play, he could either send his offense out to go for it and risk giving a suddenly energized Hazleton Area offense the ball back in good field position, or he could punt it away.

Turns out, a third option turned out to be the best one.

Jake Lisnock ran for 19 yards on a fake punt to convert the first down, and Berwick was able to run out the clock from there to hang on for a 24-21 win over Hazleton Area on Friday night at Crispin Field.

Hazleton Area trailed 24-7 entering the third quarter, but an offense hampered by injuries for much of the year managed to find a spark with some of those missing pieces back in place.

With 8:03 to play, quarterback JJ Lantigua fired a strike to his kicker Derek Radzwich, who took some snaps at wideout on Friday night and made this one count for a 46-yard touchdown.

After a quick three-and-out, Xavier Heck broke loose for a 41-yard touchdown run with five minutes to play, Berwick’s lead trimmed to 24-21.

It looked like another empty series was coming for Berwick, too: on second down, Shiloh Escobar was dropped for a nine-yard sack.

A third-and-17 screen pass to Lisnock went for 13 yards and turned what looked like a sure punt situation into a decision to be made by Curry and his coaching staff.

The Bulldogs lined up to pass, but the snap went to Lisnock as one of the upbacks. He had the Cougars fooled, rumbling down the right side to pick up the first down.

One more first down allowed Berwick to kneel out the clock, bringing Hazleton Area’s comeback hopes to a halt.

Berwick was once again without quarterback Brady Cleaver after losing him to injury a few weeks ago, and this week the Bulldogs turned primarily to Gavin Galutia to shoulder the workload.

Galutia carried the ball 28 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Bulldogs run out to a lead on Hazleton Area.

He scored the game’s first touchdown to put Berwick ahead, only for Hazleton Area to tie the game 7-7 early in the second quarter.

Lantigua connected with Heck for a 7-yard passing score; both players made their return to the field on Friday after missing time with injuries.

Escobar put Berwick ahead with a quarterback sneak late in the second quarter, and then Caleb Yost drilled a 33-yard field goal at the buzzer to make it a 17-7 halftime lead for the Bulldogs.

The field goal drive was set up by an Escobar interception, with a 15-yard return setting up the Bulldogs in Hazleton Area territory.

Galutia scored again on a short run midway through the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 24-7 lead.

Lantigua threw for 205 yards in his return to the field for Hazleton Area, and Heck rushed for 99 yards and caught three passes for 49 more yards.

Berwick (4-3, 1-0 WVC Div. 2) will host Williamsport in a non-conference game next week.

Hazleton Area (1-5, 0-1 Div. 1) will return home to take on Wyoming Valley West in a Div. 1 contest.

Berwick 24, Hazleton Area 21

Hazleton Area`0`7`0`14 — 21

Berwick`7`10`7`0 — 24

First quarter

BER — Gavin Galutia 35 run (Caleb Yost kick) 7:10

Second quarter

HAZ — Xavier Heck 7 pass from JJ Lantigua (Derek Radzwich kick) 7:46

BER — Shiloh Escobar 1 run (Yost kick) 3:27

BER — Yost 33 field goal 0:08

Third quarter

BER — Galutia 1 run (Yost kick) 6:49

Fourth quarter

HAZ — Radzwich 46 pass from Lantigua (Radzwich kick) 8:03

HAZ — Heck 41 run (Radzwich kick) 4:59

Team statistics`HA`BER

First downs`11`17

Rushes-yards`22-52`43-199

Passing yards`205`70

Total yards`257`269

Passing`10-19-1`6-10-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-15`1-9

Punts-avg.`4-25`4-30

Fumbles-lost`3-1`4-1

Penalties-yards`6-60`3-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HA, Heck 13-99, Lantigua 6-(minus-14), Wilmington Fabre 1-(minus-2), Team 2-(minus-31). BER, Galutia 28-142, Landon Zapata 1-4, Brock Simms 1-4, Escobar 4-23, Jake Lisnock 6-44.

PASSING — HA, Lantigua 10-19-1-205. BER, Escobar 6-10-0-70.

RECEIVING — HA, Heck 3-49, Jose Lopez 3-74, Dinuel Jimenez 1-16, Radzwich 2-53, Fabre 1-17.

INTERCEPTIONS — HA, none. BER, Escobar 1-15.

MISSED FGs — none.