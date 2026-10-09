🔊 Listen to this

TUNKHANNOCK — Wyoming Area averaged almost a touchdown every three offensive plays Friday night in its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 3 football opener at Tunkhannock.

The only way to keep the points from piling up higher than the eventual 55-14 outcome seemed to be to make sure the number of plays the Warriors got was kept to a minimum.

Coaches agreed to shorten the second half to eight-minute quarters from the usual 12 and officials went way beyond using running clock rules of the mercy rule. The clock kept running through the conversion attempt after a third-quarter touchdown, then ran for more than two minutes on a conversion and a lengthy setup for the ensuing kickoff in the fourth quarter.

There was no stopping the Warriors, however, in the first half.

Luke Kopetchny gave Wyoming Area its first touchdown before it ran a play, returning a punt 65 yards for score 1:51 into the game.

The Warriors led 28-0 with 2:47 left in the first quarter, 35-0 in the opening minute of the second quarter and 42-0 before the second quarter reached its midway point.

With traditional rules in place, Wyoming Area scored 48 points in the first half, capped by Dominic Bartell returning a kickoff 64 yards for a score after Tunkhannock’s first touchdown.

Nicholas Kondrosky, David Favata and Semaj Morris all finished with two touchdowns as the Warriors won their fourth straight to improve to 5-2.

“We’ve definitely got some good momentum going now,” Kondrosky said.

Kopetchny completed the only three passes Wyoming Area attempted, including touchdowns of 46 yards to Favata in the first quarter and 34 yards to him in the second quarter.

Kondrosky needed just three carries to score his two touchdowns. He appeared to be stopped on both.

On the 30-yard run to a 14-0 lead on Wyoming Area’s third play from scrimmage, Kondrosky pulled away from more tackles than he broke as the Tigers had a hold of his shirt and had him surrounded, but never wrapped him up.

Kondrosky was then almost down on a 36-yard run to the team’s fourth first-quarter touchdown, but pushed off the ground with his hand before his knee touched and took off for the score.

“Always keep your feet moving, don’t stop running until you hear the whistle blow and it will take you places,” Kondrosky said. ” … I caught myself with my hand and saved my balance. It’s always good to keep a good balance.”

Tunkhannock completed just one of its first 14 passes and was still in the negative rushing yardage with a lone first down by penalty when the deficit reached 42 points.

Linebacker Chase Krogulski was in on five tackles, all within two yards of the line of scrimmage, in the first quarter.

“We took them like every other team,” Krogulski said. “We tried to stay focused. We knew they had a good back and would run the ball. We couldn’t let him get free.”

The Tigers were able to find some offense as the Warriors went deep into their bench.

Zach Latwinski threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Carter on fourth-and-eight in the second quarter. The same combination produced a 35-yard touchdown on third-and-five in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers slipped to 0-2 in the division and 1-6 overall.

Wyoming Area 55, Tunkhannock 14

Wyoming Area`28`20`7`0 — 55

Tunkhannock`0`6`0`8 — 14

First quarter

WA – Luke Kopetchny 65 punt return (Ava Musinski), 10:09

WA – Nicholas Kondrosky 30 run (Musinski kick), 7:55

WA – David Favata 46 pass from Kopetchny (Musinski kick), 4:13

WA – Knodrosky 36 run (Musinski kick), 2:47

Second quarter

WA – Favata 34 pass from Kopetchny (Musinski kick), 11:15

WA – Semaj Morris 2 run (Teagan Meier kick), 6:19

TUNK – Brandon Carter 63 pass from Zach Latwinski (run failed), 3:53

WA – Dominic Bartell 64 kickoff return (kick failed), 3:53

Third quarter

WA – Morris 37 run (Meier kick)

Fourth quarter

TUNK – Carter 35 pass from Latwinski (Carter O’Neill pass from Latwinski), 6:05

Team Statistics`WA`TUNK

First downs`11`7

Rushes-yards`23-210`20-56

Passing yards`84`116

Total yards`294`172

Passing`3-3-0`5-23-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`1-10

Punts-avg.`0-0`4-27.5

Fumbles-lost`0-0`2-0

Penalties-yards`5-35`4-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WA, Morris 6-92, Kondrosky 3-72, Bartell 3-24, Michael McKernan 1-6, Andrew Pechal 1-5, Jordan Rosario 2-4, Kopetchny 1-3, Gavin Feeney 2-3, Connor Groschal 1-2, Antavione Randall 2-0, Team 1-minus 1. TUNK, Lucas Ciprich 11-62, Moses Montero 5-4, Latwinski 4-minus 10.

PASSING — WA, Kopetchny 3-3-0-84. TUNK, Latwinski 5-23-0-116.

RECEIVING – WA, Favata 2-80, McKernan 1-4. TUNK, Carter 2-98, O’Neill 2-6, Montero 1-12.

INTERCEPTIONS — None.

MISSED FIELD GOAL – None.