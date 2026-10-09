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NANTICOKE — On a chilly October Friday night under the lights, the visiting Holy Redeemer Royals earned a 42-26 win over the Nanticoke Area Trojans in Week 7 gridiron action.

This was the Royals’ second straight victory to improve their overall record to 3-4 after snapping a two-game losing skid last week with a 39-14 home triumph over Holy Cross to avenge a nailbiting road loss to them from a season ago.

Brady McDermott connected with tight end Kaden Sepkoski for three touchdowns to lead Redeemer to the victory.

Sepkoski was proud of his squad’s effort on the night and was happy to help out with a hat trick of touchdowns.

“Our O-line held up, Brady got me the ball, got us the ball, and we just did what we were supposed to do — execute,” Sepkoski said. “For our turnaround this season, we just didn’t give up. We put in the work at practice and that’s it, just never give up. With my connection with my quarterback Brady, it starts in practice, and we just have built up that really good chemistry.”

Holy Redeemer kicked off the scoring party less than three minutes into the contest when senior tailback Jerry Fino bashed his way into the end zone from 30 yards out to give his team the early 8-0 advantage after a successful two-point try.

The Trojans would storm right back about five minutes later when senior quarterback Chet Beggs connected with sophomore running back Jeremy Smith for a wide-open 80-yard strike to cut the deficit to 8-7 with 4:41 remaining in the first quarter.

To start off the second, Redeemer wasted no time seizing back the momentum, as Fino tallied his second rushing touchdown of the contest, this time on a 5-yard scamper, and after another successful two-point conversion the Royals would enhance their lead to 16-7 just 38 seconds into the frame.

Once again, Nanticoke would respond right back, as this time Beggs connected with junior wideout Justin Johnson on a 40-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to just three points at 16-13 with 2:33 left in the quarter.

For Redeemer’s next points, just 15 seconds after the Trojans scored, McDermott connected with Sepkoski on a 61-yard touchdown pass down the right side line to up their squad’s advantage to 22-13 with 2:18 remaining in the first half.

For the final score of the half, the aerial connection of McDermott and Sepkoski would be heard from yet again, this time on a powerful 40-yard strike to give the Royals a sizeable 28-13 cushion with 1:14 left in the half.

For the only points of the third quarter, McDermott would connect with Sepkoski for the third time on the night, this time on an 84-yard sprint to a touchdown to give the Royals a 36-13 lead with 1:19 left in the quarter.

Holy Redeemer’s sixth and final touchdown of the showdown came when senior backup quarterback Lucas Shrader scrambled into the end zone from 12 yards out to bring the lead to 42-13 with 11:02 left in regulation.

Nanticoke would add a pair of touchdowns late in the fourth quarter. The first score came with 3:50 remaining in the game when Beggs found freshman receiver Derek Kepp in the back of the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 42-20.

For Nanticoke’s final score, Smith would tally his second touchdown of the contest, this time sprinting for a 50-yard touchdown run to make it 42-26 in the last minute.

Now coach Vito Quaglia and his 3-4 Royals will look to continue their winning ways when they host Tunkhannock next Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium in Kingston.

“We are hoping we can keep this momentum up and run the table and finish the season 6-4,” Sepkoski said. “We’ve just got to keep doing what we are doing, execute and (have a) great team effort.”

Meanwhile, first-year coach Joe Shimko and his 1-6 Trojans will look to end a four-game losing streak next week in their home finale against Northwest on Friday evening.