Addie Stark (right) outdueled her Abington Heights teammate Kate Arp (left) to win the District 2 Class 3A singles tennis title on Friday.

Montrose’s Cara Evans won her second straight District 2 Class 2A singles tennis title with a win over MMI Prep’s Avery Orozco on Friday.

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WILKES-BARRE — A sensational freshman season for MMI Prep’s Avery Orozco led her all the way to the finals of the District 2 Class 2A tournament, including wins over two of last year’s semifinalists in the process.

At the end of the line stood a whole different level of competition: defending District 2 and PIAA Class 2A champ Cara Evans.

The Montrose senior slammed the door shut on Orozco’s title aspirations while getting her own state title defense rolling in strong form.

Evans won her second straight District 2 Class 2A championship with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Orozco in the finals on Friday at Kirby Park.

Abington Heights freshman Addie Stark duked it out with her Comets teammate Kate Arp in the Class 3A final, and Stark won her first District 2 Class 3A title with a 7-5, 6-4 win.

Orozco began Friday with a major win in the semifinals over Scranton Prep’s Lily Lengyel, last year’s runner-up and a state champ in both the team and doubles tournaments with Prep last season.

It was a 6-3, 6-3 win for Orozco, but she couldn’t repeat the feat against the dominant Evans, who took control early and never let it go.

“I’m really grateful for everything I did and how I played, I really got a good experience out of this,” Orozco said. “I’m really happy with how I dealt with these tough matches, I had some chances and some tough moments but I powered through.”

Evans has much bigger plans in mind once the state tournament starts next month, but she capped off her District 2 career in style.

She defeated Dallas’s Catlin Finn in straight sets in the semifinal, reaching her fourth straight District 2 championship match.

In the finals, Evans proved unfazed by the big stage or any of the noise surrounding the court, putting Orozco away to complete a district championship run in which she didn’t drop a set — the second straight year she’s managed that.

“I knew that I would have to play at 100%, I’d have to be at my very best tennis against Avery,” Evans said. “I knew I’d have to give it everything I got, not care about the conditions … play the game I know how to because I’ve been doing this for four years.”

A few courts over inside Kirby Park, the Class 3A district final was, for the second straight year, a matchup between Abington Heights teammates.

It was perhaps a glimpse into the future at the District 2 level, as the freshman Stark took down the sophomore Arp in a tight two-setter to win the gold.

The two Comets entered the tournament as the top two seeds, and both were nearly flawless in making their way to the finals.

Stark began Friday with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Valley View’s Coral Kelly and Arp was a 6-1, 6-1 winner against North Pocono’s Anna Clementoni.

Just four days after celebrating a district team title together, Stark and Arp stood across the net from each other as temporary adversaries.

“Kate’s my good friend, so it was kind of weird a little bit,” Stark said. “We’ve been playing as teammates all season, to go against each other was kind of odd but it was a good match, she’s a really good player.”

The gold medal continued a long string of success for Abington Heights in the singles division: it’s the ninth straight singles championship won by the Comets, right in line with the nine straight team titles the team has won.

Both Evans and Stark will have a long layoff before getting back to postseason tennis, when the PIAA Girls Tennis singles tournaments begin on Nov. 6 at the Hershey Racquet Club.