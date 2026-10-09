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Second-half goals from Kason Wojnarski and Kolby Shook put Lake-Lehman ahead for good as the Black Knights defeated Wyoming Area 3-1 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys soccer match on Friday evening.

Lucas Moyer got the scoring started for Lake-Lehman in the first half, with an assist from Shook. Landon James and Noah Corcoran added assists on the two second-half goals.

Noah Kostik had the lone goal of the match for Wyoming Area, tying it 1-1 early in the second half with an assist from Christopher Little.

Wyoming Seminary 4, Tunkhannock 2

The Blue Knights scored four straight goals to erase an early deficit and defeat Tunkhannock.

Rorry Maxwell, Caden Hoban, Liubomyr Vasylynka and Justuce Schanberg all scored one goal for Seminary. George Rolland had two assists.

Isaac Costello and Jonathan Mowry scored a goal each for Tunkhannock. Daniel Dillon made 15 saves for the Tigers.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wilkes-Barre Area 2, Tunkhannock 0

Katie Zukowski scored the Wolfpack’s first goal and assisted on the second to lead her team to victory.

Megan Giomboni added a goal, and Mila Shell had an assist for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Emma Dickinson made eight saves for the Tigers.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes 3, Goucher 1

After splitting the first two sets, Wilkes won the final two sets to lock down a Landmark Conference victory.

The Colonels won the first set 25-17, only for Goucher to even the match with a 25-22 win in the second set. Wilkes won 25-19 and 25-18 victories to close out the match in four.

Abby Dornblaser led the team with 19 kills, and Mia Leon added 17 kills and four aces.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 3, Wyoming Area 1

Lake-Lehman`1`2 — 3

Wyoming Area`0`1 — 1

First Half — 1. LL, Lucas Moyer (Kolby Shook) 4:07. Second — 1. WA, Noah Kostik (Christopher Little) 37:22; 2. LL, Kason Wojnarski (Landon James) 35:13; 3. LL, Shook (Noah Corcoran) 18:55.

Shots — LL 19, WA 10. Saves — LL 5 (Brady Windsor), WA 7 (Hunter Hosier). Corners — LL 5, WA 0.

Wyoming Seminary 4, Tunkhannock 2

Tunkhannock`1`1 — 2

Wyoming Sem`3`1 — 4

First Half — 1. TUN, Isaac Costello 23:40; 2. SEM, Rorry Maxwell (Caden Hoban) 17:34; 3. SEM, Hoban (Kris Jones) 15:53; 4. SEM, Liubomyr Vasylynka (George Rolland) 9:02. Second — 1. SEM, Justuce Schanberg (Rolland) 34:27; 2. TUN, Jonathan Mowry (Marissa Heim) 19:00.

Shots — TUN 6, SEM 21. Saves — TUN 15 (Daniel Dillon), SEM 6 (Cash Hanson-Richart). Corners — TUN 1, SEM 9.