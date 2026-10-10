Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers have had 10 days to work through issues since a Thursday night loss in Cleveland.

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PITTSBURGH — Mike McCarthy spent the weekend after Pittsburgh’s uneven performance in a Thursday night loss to Cleveland poring over tape to find areas where the Steelers could improve.

The first-year coach knows he’s hardly alone.

“You’re hard-pressed to find a team or two that feels really good about where they are right now,” he said. “That’s the norm.”

It certainly is in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers have been a little scattershot four games into McCarthy’s tenure. OK, but hardly great against Atlanta. Lethargic and inept in New England. Resilient and dynamic versus Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Too sloppy for its own good in a fifth straight road setback in Cleveland.

“I mean, you are what you put on film and you are what your record says you are,” McCarthy said with a shrug. “So, we’re 2-2 as a coaching staff and as a football team.”

Translation: there’s plenty of work to do for a group that remains very much a work in progress as Indianapolis (2-2) visits.

While the Steelers aren’t exactly off the pace in the competitive and seemingly wide open AFC North, they have yet to show any real polish. While some bumps are to be expected as McCarthy tries to put his own stamp on a franchise that spent the previous 19 years defined by former coach Mike Tomlin’s swagger, McCarthy knows it’s time for a team that believes it can be a factor into January and beyond to start looking the part.

“I’m a huge believer in preparation,” McCarthy said. “When it doesn’t look right, I prepare more. That’s the way I’m wired. That’s the way I’ve always done it. That’s what I’ll continue to do, and we’re going to be a better football team because of it.”

Better might be required against the Colts, who have been steadily improving since getting routed at home by Baltimore in the opener.

Indianapolis followed with a narrow overtime loss at Kansas City, a thrilling comeback over AFC South rival Houston and a decisive win against injury-depleted Washington in London last week.

Finding a way to win in Pittsburgh — something the franchise hasn’t done since 2008 — would provide the Colts with tangible evidence that last season’s late fade is firmly in the rearview mirror.

“We know it’s a big one,” coach Shane Steichen said. “I told the guys … it’s a big one because it’s the next one. We’re going into a hostile environment.”

In more ways than one. The Steelers sideline grew heated at times as things slipped away in Cleveland, from quarterback Aaron Rodgers jawing at McCarthy to longtime defensive stars Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt visibly expressing their frustration.

Yet what the cameras showed was one thing. What the players felt was another.

“I think it is a positive,” Rodgers said. “Player-led teams are the best teams, and I think anytime you’re seeing the fire and the passion from all those guys, it’s a good thing.”

NEED TO KNOW

Indianapolis (2-2) vs. Pittsburgh (2-2)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

Latest odds: Steelers by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Colts 3-1; Pittsburgh 2-2.

Last week: Colts beat the Commanders 30-13; Steelers lost to Browns 27-24.

Last meeting: Steelers beat Colts 27-20 on Nov. 2, 2025, in Pittsburgh.

Series record: Steelers lead 34-11.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Steelers run defense vs. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. Pittsburgh held the Indianapolis star to just 45 yards on 14 carries in last season’s win. The challenge could be more difficult this time around without second-year defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, who was placed on injured reserve this week. The Steelers struggled with tackling last week in Cleveland, though they’re hoping the short week was to blame. If the Colts control the line of scrimmage, it means they won’t have to put the ball in the hands of mistake-prone QB Daniel Jones, who turned it over five times in Pittsburgh last November.

STATS AND STUFF

• The Steelers are 21-3 at home against Indianapolis and haven’t lost to the Colts at Acrisure Stadium since 2008.

• Indy’s defense has allowed only three touchdowns and 30 points in its past two games after allowing 74 points in its first two games.

• Colts WR Keenan Allen needs three receptions to pass former Indianapolis great Reggie Wayne for 11th on the league’s career list. Allen did not play last week because of a groin injury. Wayne finished with 1,070 catches before joining the Colts coaching staff.

• Taylor needs one touchdown to move into third place on the team’s career list. He is currently tied with Wayne for 82 scores in his career.

• Steelers edge rusher TJ Watt has 4 1/2 sacks in four games this season and 6 1/2 sacks in seven games against the Colts, the most Watt’s had against any non-AFC North opponent.

• Rodgers is just 2-4 all time against the Colts, though his individual numbers tell a different story. Rodgers has thrown for 13 touchdown passes against three picks when facing Indianapolis.

• Steelers RB Jaylen Warren is 59 yards away from becoming the second undrafted running back in franchise history to reach 3,000 yards.