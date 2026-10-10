Buck O’Neil walks to the field before a minor league all-star game in 2006. A champion of Black players during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, O’Neil was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.

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It’s unfortunate we cannot be in two places at the same time. Were that possible, I would have spent last Tuesday at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., and at the Negro Leagues Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

Those baseball shines are the perfect places to remember and honor the incredible Buck O’Neil for his major contributions to baseball and society, especially on the twentieth anniversary of his passing on October 6, 2006. Of course, any little ballfield would also be appropriate.

Buck would be more than happy if we simply remember him in our hearts. As longtime baseball writer Joe Posnanski wrote in O’Neil’s obituary in the Kansas City Star 20 years ago, “Buck O’Neil said: ‘I don’t want people to be sad when I die. I’ve lived a full life. Be sad for the kids who die.’ ”

A full life doesn’t even begin to describe John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil.

He was special and important, not only to baseball itself, but also for the role he played in improving race relations throughout his long career. Overall, he played, managed, coached, scouted, and served as a baseball executive for nearly eight decades and set a high standard for others to emulate.

He excelled in every role, but O’Neil’s greatest baseball title had to be ambassador for the sport. For decades, he spoke of the wonderful game of baseball everywhere he went and to everyone he met.

Despite disadvantages while growing up, Buck had a tremendous love for life, his wife Ora, and the game that took him from picking celery as a young man on the farms in Florida to baseball fields and stadiums throughout the United States.

The grandson of a slave, O’Neil was prevented from attending high school in his home area because it did not allow Black students to enroll. He never had the chance to play major league baseball because of the color of his skin and the unofficial color barrier the team owners and baseball commissioner enforced to keep Black players out of the majors in the first half of the 1900s.

That finally changed in 1947 when Branch Rickey promoted Jackie Robinson to play for the Brooklyn Dodgers. By that time, O’Neil was already in his mid-30s with his best playing days behind him and little to no chance of catching on with a major league team.

Buck, though, was content where he was. He excelled in the Negro Leagues, playing for the Memphis Red Sox in 1937 and the Kansas City Monarchs from 1938-43 and 1946-48. He spent 1944-45 serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Named the Monarchs player-manager in 1948, he led the team through the 1955 season and then became a scout for the Chicago Cubs. O’Neil covered the back roads and hidden baseball fields throughout the south to find and develop talent. The players he signed included future Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Lou Brock and Lee Smith, as well as Elston Howard, the first Black man to play for the New York Yankees.

“I patterned my life after Buck O’Neil. He was a marvelous man,” Banks told the Associated Press in 2006 while attending O’Neil’s funeral. “Buck had so much love for everybody, in my life I became the same way. Hey, let’s play two. Buck was a role model for my life; the greatest ambassador for the game.”

In his book, “I Was Right on Time – My Journey from the Negro Leagues to the Majors,” published by Simon and Schuster in 1996, O’Neil told the story of encouraging Banks and Williams to continue playing baseball. Both players were fed up with the racial hatred early in their careers and they temporarily considered hanging up their spikes and doing something else for a living.

Buck was more than a scout, manager or coach to the players he signed and mentored. He was also a father figure, an honest and principled human being and a friend who always had everyone’s best interests in mind. He taught young men how to play the game and also how to conduct themselves with class on and off the field.

His baseball philosophy was to play the game right, work together as a team, have confidence and capitalize on any advantage opponents provided.

When opposing batters swung on pitches well out of the strike zone, Buck loved to remark, “If the sucker wants to help you, let the sucker help you.” Brock and Williams often mimicked O’Neil with the same observation, which got smiles from Buck and their teammates.

O’Neil was front and center leading the way for the establishment of the Negro Leagues Museum in 1990. He saw his colleagues as trailblazers who overcame obstacles to succeed in baseball and life, and he wanted their stories told.

He is the first of only seven recipients of the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award. Established in 2008, the award honors select individuals for their extraordinary efforts to enhance baseball’s positive impact on society.

O’Neil was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.

My friend Nick Alapack had one of the greatest collections of baseball memorabilia I have ever seen. It included everything from baseballs signed by Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle to footballs signed by Johnny Unitas and Terry Bradshaw.

The centerpiece of Nick’s collection for me, though, was a signed photograph of Buck O’Neil, who meant so much to baseball.

Many of the 354 Hall of Famers compiled greater career statistics and won more awards for their skills and expertise. None, however, spent more time promoting baseball and being an exemplary human being than O’Neil.

That’s more than good enough for me.

David Jolley is a writer, author, public relations and marketing communications consultant, sports fan and historian. For more content, visit davidajolley.com.