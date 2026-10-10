Wilkes-Barre Area running back Aiden Gilmore runs into Wyoming Valley West defensive back Lucas Flores in the first quarter. Gilmore rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Wilkes-Barre Area wide receiver Wonder Woods weaves his way around Wyoming Valley West defenders in the first quarter. Woods later left the game with an injury.

Wyoming Valley West’s Tanner Ragukas is tackled by Wilkes-Barre Area linebacker Noah Monsour after making a catch for a first down in the second quarter.

The Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack pose with the Battle For the Bridge trophy after defeating rival Wyoming Valley West 16-7 Saturday.

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PLAINS TWP. — The Battle For the Bridge game became the search for some offense Saturday afternoon.

Wilkes-Barre Area found it in the second half — along with some timely defense — to defeat Wyoming Valley West 16-7 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game.

The Wolfpack (1-0 Div. 1, 2-5 overall) have won every game between the rivals in a series that started in 2019. They did so Saturday thanks in part to the tough running of Aiden Gilmore, who was named the game’s MVP.

Gilmore hadn’t played since an injury suffered in the season opener against Whitehall. He finished with 22 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown with 4:19 left in the third quarter, the last time either team crossed the goal line. His performance was the first time a Wolfpack player has reached 100 yards rushing this season.

“I was going both ways on defense and on offense,” Gilmore said. “I think they next couple weeks my stamina is going to come back. It’s going to be good.”

Valley West (0-1 Div. 1, 4-3) had the ball five times in the second half. Two possessions ended in punts. Two more resulted in interceptions by Noah Monsour and Josiah Ash. Ash’s pick came at his team’s 2-yard line late in the third quarter, preventing Valley West from cutting into the nine-point deficit. Gino Dalessandro recovered a fumble the last time the Spartans had the ball.

Valley West finished with a season-low of 166 yards on offense as its first four-game winning streak since 2017 ended.

“This is a hard-nosed battle,” WBA coach Ciro Cinti said. “It’s just haymakers back and forth. This is what rivalries should be — back-and-forth, give-and-take. First half, we made the mistakes and they got the turnovers. Second half, we got the turnovers. We won the turnover battle and that was the difference in the game.”

WBA opened the game with a 13-play, 72-yard scoring drive. Quarterback Declan Gregor sneaked in from the 1-yard line, but the point after was blocked and the Wolfpack led 6-0 at 5:54 of the first quarter.

Valley West took a 7-6 with 1:43 left until halftime, recovering a fumble and scoring on the next play. Tanner Ragukas, who had an interception in the first quarter, picked up the loose ball and returned it 19 yards to the WBA 5-yard line. Gadgidas Reisinger scored from there on a run.

The Wolfpack forced a three-and-out to start the third quarter and then had three penalties, including one that wiped out a touchdown, before settling for a 35-yard field goal by John Mendola for a 9-7 lead.

WBA scored on its next possession when Gilmore ran up the middle for a 16-yard score, bowling over a defender at the 1-yard line.

The Wolfpack came into the game off blowout losses to unbeaten Dallas and North Pocono, which suffered its first loss Friday in triple overtime to Scranton Prep.

“It was nice to see the team come together today,” Cinti said. “That was the nice thing.”

The game was also important in the battle for four spots in the District 2/4 Class 6A playoffs. Although the rankings hadn’t been immediately updated, Valley West will remain in second place while WBA is likely to move from fourth to third. West Scranton (2-5) is currently in third.

Wilkes-Barre Area 16, Wyoming Valley West 7

Wyo. Valley West`0`7`0`0 — 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`6`0`10`0 — 16

First quarter

WBA — Declan Gregor 1 run (kick blocked), 5:54

Second quarter

WVW — Gadgidas Reisinger 5 run (Xander Jones kick), 1:43

Third quarter

WBA — John Mendola 35 FG, 6:27

WBA — Aiden Gilmore 16 run (Mendola kick), 4:19

Team statistics`WVW`WBA

First downs`8`13

Rushes-yards`18-32`37-143

Passing yards“34`68

Total yards`166`211

Passing`10-29-1`7-11-1

Sacked-yards lost`1-3`1-3

Punts-avg.`3-21.7`4-25

Fumbles-lost`1-1`2-1

Penalties-yards`10-78`10-85

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Valley West, Malique Campbell 6-14, Reisinger 4-14, Colton Kocher 1-1, Damien Eastman 4-0, Tanner Ragukas 2-4, team 1-(minus-1). WBA, Gilmore 22-116, Gregor 5-7, Anthony Daniel 4-11, Jayden Pena 3-4, Matt Cinti 1-(minus-3), Noah Monsour 1-(minus-1), team 1-(minus-1).

PASSING — Valley West, Eastman 10-28-2-134, Campbell 0-1-0-0. WBA, Gregor 6-10-1-66, Cinti 1-1-0-2.

RECEIVING — Valley West, Ragukas 3-44, Reisinger 3-59, Campbell 2-10, Jaheir Cooper-Mickens 1-13, Noah Council 1-8. WBA, Wonder Woods 4-25, Daniel 1-12, Pena 2-31.

INTERCEPTIONS — Valley West, Ragukas 1-0. WBA, Monsour 1-18, Josiah Ash 1-19.

MISSED FGs — none.