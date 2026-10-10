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The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins scored five times in the second period en route to a 7-1 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack at PeoplesBank Arena on Saturday night.

The win was the first of the year for the Penguins (1-1-1-0, 3 pts.), and snapped the Wolf Pack’s three-game winning streak to start the season.

Hartford took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period when Liam Greentree found the back of the net on the power play. The tally was the first professional goal for the former first round pick (26th overall in 2024).

It was all Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from there though.

Bill Zonnon evened the score just 96 seconds into the second period with his first goal of the season, and Atley Calvert followed close behind, redirecting a Caleb Jones shot at 4:38 for his third goal of the season.

Avery Hayes followed with his second goal in as many games, this one coming shorthanded at 9:15 of the period.

Zonnon wasted little time in extending the lead to 4-1, putting home his second of the game at 10:52. And after assisting on Zonnon’s tally, Mikhail Ilyin out home a goal of his own, this one on the power play, to close out the scoring in the middle frame.

Tanner Howe and Owen Pickering scored 50 seconds apart early in the third period to finish off the scoring.

Joel Blomqvist was solid between the pipes for the Penguins, stopping 24 of 25 shots as he picked up the 50th victory of his AHL career.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s next game is Sunday against the Providence Bruins. Puck drop is slated for 3 p.m. at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.