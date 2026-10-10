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Piper Kleban-Harden scored two goals and assisted another as Crestwood shut out Nazareth 4-0 Saturday in a non-conference field hockey game.

Gabby Carlin added two assists. Emily King and Emma Myers also scored.

Goalie Isla Centak made five saves.

Stroudsburg 5, Hazleton Area 1

Bella Boyle scored for Hazleton Area, but Stroudsburg stormed back with five consecutive goals to post the win.

Mia Wilson scored twice for Stroudsburg.

Wyoming Area 3, Central Columbia 0

The Warriors scored all their goals in the third quarter to defeat Central Columbia in a non-conference game.

Shannon Kearns started the scoring off an assist from Bri Dragwa. Claudia Rehill then scored the next two goals, with Juliana Siani assisting both.

GIRL SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 11, Tri-Valley 0

Ava Blazes and Bella Blazes each scored three goals as Lake-Lehman posted a non-conference win.

Kinley Purdy scored twice. Betsy DiGiovanni, Ava Jones and Macie Sell also scored.

BOYS SOCCER

Dallas 2, Pittston Area 0

Kevin Osipower and Abe Hobson-Tomascik scored goals as Dallas defeated Pittston Area.

David DaSilva assisted Osipower. Keeper Brandon Miller made one save to post the shutout.

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 4, Nazareth 0

Crestwood`1`2`1`0 — 4

Nazareth`0`0`0`0 — 0

First: 1. CRE, Piper Kleban-Harden (Gabby Carlin) 9:54; Second: 2. CRE, Piper Kleban-Harden 12:00; 3. CRE, Emma Myers (Carlin) 2:06; Third: 4. CRE, Emily King (Kleban-Harden) 9:14.

Shots: CRE 16, NAZ 5. Saves: CRE 5 (Isla Centak), NAZ 11 (Laney Rinker). Corners: CRE 16, NAZ 4.

Stroudsburg 5, Hazleton Area 1

Hazleton Area`1`0`0`0 — 1

Stroudsburg`2`1`1`1 — 5

First: 1. HA, Bella Boyle 9:40;2. ST, Mia Wilson 4:12; 3. ST, Peyton Witmer (Skyler Neri) 1:57; Second: 4. ST, Gracelyn Barzev (Neri) 6:02; Third: 5. ST, Mia Wilson (Wilson) 3:04; Fourth: 6. ST, Lilith Hiscott (Neri) 2:01.

Shots: HA 5, ST 13. Saves: HA 6 (Jas Pena), ST 4 (Olivia Selena). Corners: HA 5, ST 13.

Wyoming Area 3, Central Columbia 0

Wyoming Area`0`0`3`0 — 3

Central Columbia`0`0`0`0 — 0

Third: 1. WA, Shannon Kearns (Bri Dragwa) 13:09; 2. WA, Claudia Rehill (Juliana Siani) 7:58; 3. WA, Rehill (Siani) 0:23.

Shots: WA 24, CC 2. Saves: WA 1, CC 15. Corners: WA 15, CC 3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 11, Tri-Valley 0

Tri-Valley`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`7`4 — 11

First half: 1. LL, Kinley Purdy (Ella Paull) 38:12; 2. LL, Ava Blazes (Betsy DiGiovanni) 33:48; 3. LL, Bella Blazes (Lexi Peiffer) 26:09; 4. LL, Macie Sell (A.Blazes) 22:09; 5. LL, Purdy (A.Blazes) 18:17; 6. LL, B.Blazes (A.Blazes) 7:36; 7. LL, A.Blazes (Ava Jones) 2:55; Second half: 8. LL, A.Blazes (Purdy) 39:01; 9. LL, DiGiovanni (Purdy) 34:00; 10. LL, Jones (Purdy) 29:01; 11. LL, B.Blazes (Grace Martin) 22:50.

Shots: TV 4, LL 20. Saves: TV 5 (Sophia Holt 5/Joplyn Mahoney 0), LL 4 (Keira Middleton 4 /Avery Windsor 0). Corners: TV 0, LL 4.