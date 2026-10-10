Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell (29) kicks the game-winning field goal as time expires to beat archrival Texas on Saturday.

🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — Tate Sandell kicked a 47-yard field goal on the final play and Oklahoma overcame its continued offensive ineptitude with touchdowns on special teams and defense in a 27-24 win over No. 1 Texas in the Red River rivalry game on Saturday.

The Sooners (3-2, 1-1 SEC) beat a No. 1 team for the first time since a 38-17 win over Missouri in 2007. They had been 0-4-1 when facing a top-ranked Texas team.

Arch Manning threw three touchdowns for the Longhorns (4-1, 1-1), but both of his interceptions were costly.

Texas had two late chances, but Gianni Spetic was wide right on a 53-yard field goal attempt with 1:55 left. After the Sooners went three-and-out for the seventh time in the game, Manning’s last pass was intercepted by Courtland Guillory with 19 seconds left.

That set up the Sooners at their 39, and John Mateer completed passes of 13 and 20 yards to Isaiah Sategna on opposite sides of the field and both were upheld on replay review.

Oklahoma then ran a play to set up the kick by Sandell, who earlier had made a 53-yarder and missed another from the same distance.

No. 9 MISSISSIPPI 52, VANDERBILT 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Trinidad Chambliss threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as Mississippi routed Vanderbilt.

The Rebels (4-1, 2-1 SEC) notched their sixth straight win and 10th in 12 over Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-3). Chambliss put them ahead to stay with a 10-yard touchdown run as Ole Miss scored on four straight drives in the first half for a 42-3 halftime lead.

The Rebels scored 24 points off four turnovers. Suntarine Perkins had one of three sacks for Ole Miss, and he returned a fumble 4 yards for a TD.

No. 14 MISSOURI 27, TEXAS A&M 6

ST. LOUIS — Jamal Roberts had 34 carries for a career-best 222 yards and two touchdowns, and Cayden Lee caught seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown to help Missouri beat Texas.

The Tigers (5-1, 2-1 SEC), who have won two straight, also got a pair of 50-plus yard field goals from Blake Craig while Austin Simmons completed 14 of 28 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Marcel Reed led Texas A&M (3-3, 1-3) by completing 19 of 39 passes for 189 yards, but he was intercepted twice and lost 18 yards on seven carries.

Roberts sealed the game with a 54-yard touchdown run with 2:49 remaining after he extended Missouri’s lead to 20-3 on a one-yard scoring run at the end of the third quarter that was awarded on video review after he was initially ruled down short of the end zone.

No. 15 TENNESSEE 24, ARKANSAS 17

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — George MacIntyre threw for 247 yards and a touchdown in his first career start, DeSean Bishop ran for 138 yards and Tennessee rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Arkansas.

With the game tied at 17 with 4:07 left and Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) pinned inside its own 10 after an Arkansas punt, Bishop ran for 59 yards to help set up the go-ahead score.

Four plays after that run, Bishop took the ball into the end zone from 8 yards and Tennessee’s defense responded by forcing Arkansas three-and-out as the Razorbacks chose to punt with 1:36 left, trailing by seven points.

MacIntyre, a sophomore, took over for usual starter Faizon Brandon last week as Brandon dealt with a troubling shoulder injury and then made the start against the Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3).

SOUTH CAROLINA 38, No. 16 FLORIDA 13

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — LaNorris Sellers accounted for five touchdowns, including four passing in his best performance in nearly two years, and South Carolina stunned Florida to end an eight-game skid in SEC play.

Sellers completed 23 of 35 passes for 279 yards, finding Nyck Harbor, Mazeo Bennett Jr., Donovan Murph and Lex Cyrus for scores against the league’s worst passing defense.

Sellers’ most impressive play was a 3-yard run in the third quarter in which he tossed aside a defender and nearly scored. He plunged in on the next play, essentially sealing a long-awaited victory for the Gamecocks (3-3, 1-3 SEC).

South Carolina’s last win in league play came against Kentucky in September 2025.

The Gators (4-2, 2-2), who were double-digit favorites at home, lost a second consecutive game in lopsided fashion and surely will fall out of the AP Top 25.

No. 18 OKLAHOMA ST. 42, UCF 28

STILLWATER, Okla. — Drew Mestemaker threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns, Evan Jackson returned a fumble 28 yards for another score, and Oklahoma State pulled away from UCF in the second half for a win.

Mestemaker added a rushing touchdown and 2-point conversion for Oklahoma State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference), which outscored the Knights 21-7 after halftime. Sam Keltner kicked two field goals to give the Cowboys a 27-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Keyone Jenkins threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns and was driving the Knights (3-3, 1-2) toward a possible go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter. But his backwards pass was knocked down by Oklahoma State’s Christian Bodnar and returned for a touchdown by Jackson. Mestemaker’s conversion run gave the Cowboys a 35-21 cushion with 10:32 left.

No. 22 HOUSTON 35, KANSAS ST. 16

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Conner Weigman and tight end Patrick Overmyer connected for four touchdown passes and Houston beat Kansas State.

Weigman was 19 of 30 for 242 yards for Houston (5-1, 2-1 Big 12).

Avery Johnson was 16 of 30 for 182 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Kansas State (3-2, 0-2).

NORTH CAROLINA 21, No. 25 PITT 17

PITTSBURGH — Billy Edwards Jr. threw a 75-yard touchdown pass in the second half and North Carolina knocked off Pittsburgh.

Pitt had just taken a 17-14 lead when the Tar Heels immediately responded. Edwards hit Shamar Easter for a 75-yard score down the seam for the go-ahead touchdown, giving coach Bill Belichick his first win against a ranked opponent at North Carolina.

It was North Carolina’s (3-2, 1-1) first win against a ranked opponent since defeating No. 25 Miami in 2023 and the Tar Heels’ first ranked road win since taking down No. 9 Miami in 2020.

Edwards completed 18-of-26 passes for 249 yards with touchdowns to Easter and Jelani Thurman, and a pair of interceptions. Demon June also rushed for a touchdown and Jordan Shipp caught six passes for 93 yards.

Holden Geriner, a fifth-year senior, completed 27-of-44 passes for 219 yards with two interceptions for Pitt (5-1, 2-1).