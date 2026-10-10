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Ronnie Borden connected with Zander Schied on a 34-yard touchdown with 1:15 remaining to rally Misericordia to a 21-17 win on the road at Alvernia on Saturday.

The score capped off an 11-play drive that answered an Alvernia touchdown that gave the Golden Wolves a 17-14 lead.

Misericordia still needed the defense to close out the victory as Alvernia had a first-and-goal from the Cougars’ 6-yard line with 15 seconds remaining. Alvernia had three cracks at a winning touchdown, but all three passes fell incomplete in the end zone and the Cougars improved to 4-1 on the season and 3-1 in the MAC standings.

All three Misericordia touchdowns came in the second half as Alvernia took a 10-0 lead into the locker room.

After not scoring for the first two-and-a-half quarters, the Cougars found the end zone twice in a span of 3:02 in the third quarter as Amir Major scored on a 1-yard plunge and Angelo Fluri ripped off a 38-yard touchdown for a 14-10 lead.

Alvernia jumped back in front with 5:40 to go before Misericordia’s winning drive.

Fluri led the Cougars with 109 yards rushing.

EASTERN 41, KING’S 21

The defending conference champs found the end zone five times in the first half and the Eagles remained unbeaten in MAC play, racking up 308 yards on the ground.

King’s (1-3, 1-3) fell behind 13-0 on the road before Jaelin Mims found Nick Hoffman for a 16-yard score on the first play of the second quarter.

Eastern answered with a 49-yard touchdown run less then a minute later and never looked back as Jeremiah Avrilien and Brett Nabb combined for 300 rushing yards and two touchdowns apiece.

King’s trailed 41-7 in the fourth before Mims threw two more scores to Devin Duana and Aiden Cook. Duana had eight catches for 96 yards.

LYCOMING 17, WILKES 7

Joe Lyons threw a pair of touchdowns to Jared Zimmerman in the first half and the Warriors held off the Colonels the rest of the way for a road win in a Landmark Conference game.

Wilkes (2-3, 1-1)finally got on the board with 29 seconds left in the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Nigel Linton but could get no closer. Lycoming kicked a late field goal to seal the win.

Trey Dogmanits went 15-for-31 for 195 yards while Linton rushed for 54 in a game controlled by the defenses. Both teams forced and recovered a pair of fumbles.