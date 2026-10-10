The Shapiro Administration visited the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum to celebrate the billionth board foot of timber sustainably harvested on state forest lands since 2004, in Ulysses, PA on Oct. 9.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has invested approximately $315 million in more than 1,100 park and recreation projects.

🔊 Listen to this

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week announced $81 million in new Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) grants that will create new recreational opportunities, expand access to outdoor spaces, protect natural resources, and strengthen local communities across Pennsylvania.

Through these C2P2 grants, the Shapiro Administration is supporting 306 recreation and conservation projects across 60 counties and helping communities improve parks and playgrounds, build and repair trails, conserve open space, restore rivers and watersheds, and grow local economies through outdoor recreation.

“Pennsylvania’s parks and trails give us a place to make memories with our families, take a breath and lower our blood pressure, and just enjoy nature,” Shapiro said. “Our investments are helping Pennsylvania communities improve their parks, build new trails, and help more people enjoy the benefits of nature in every corner of our Commonwealth.”

More than $238 million has been invested in the modernization of state parks and forests through critical infrastructure improvements, and the industry has grown by 21% — delivering $9.5 billion in wages and salaries to more than 177,000 Pennsylvanians — while representing 2% of the Commonwealth’s GDP.

“Investing in these projects opens the door for more people to experience the parks, rivers, and trails that make Pennsylvania such a special place to live,” Dunn said. “When we support outdoor spaces close to home, we strengthen the fabric of our communities. These places bring people together, give children room to imagine and explore, and offer all of us a chance to recharge and reconnect. Enhancing local parks and trails enriches daily life and builds a foundation of opportunity and well-being that will carry forward for generations.”

Luzerne County funding

• Bear Creek Township, $100,000, Rehabilitation and further development of Trailwood Park. Work to include renovation of internal loop trail; construction of pedestrian walkway and multi-use court; installation of fitness equipment and fencing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

• Freeland Borough, $100,000, Rehabilitation of Freeland Borough Park. Work to include renovation of pedestrian walkway; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

• Hazleton City, $300,000, Further development of Columbus Court Park. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkways and parking area; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, stormwater management measures and fencing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

• Rice Township, $218,000, Further development of Rice Township Park. Work to include construction of pavilion and pedestrian walkways; installation of bleachers and utilities; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

• Salem Township, $220,700, Rehabilitation and further development of Salem Township Park. Work to include construction of internal loop trail; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

• White Haven Borough, $60,000, Rehabilitation of Lehigh Park. Work to include renovation of pedestrian walkway; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

Pa. Game Commission: Pheasant season nears liftoff

Break out the brush pants, your favorite shotgun and, of course, a fluorescent orange hat and vest. Pennsylvania’s pheasant season is winging its way closer.

Saturday, Oct. 10, marked the start of the junior pheasant season, and the statewide season follows close behind, opening on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Pennsylvania’s pheasant hunters this year will enjoy expanded hunting dates, with all 21 Sundays falling within the season now open (up from 6 open Sundays during the 2025-26 season). In addition, pheasant hunting will remain open during the overlap with the statewide firearms deer season, providing an additional 2 weeks of opportunity.

All told, the Game Commission plans to stock approximately 232,000 birds incrementally through early January, with most releases occurring on public land.

About 17,000 pheasants will go out for the junior pheasant hunt, open to all junior hunters and mentored hunters of any age. The junior season runs from Oct. 10-18.

Visit the pheasant hunting page at pa.gov/pgc for junior season stocking locations. Stocking follows for the regular season, which runs Oct. 24 – Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 – Feb. 28,2027.

State marks 1 billion board foot of sustainably harvested timber

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has reached a milestone in its long-term management of Pennsylvania’s public forests, with 1 billion board feet of timber sustainably harvested from state forest lands since the agency’s Bureau of Forestry established a harvest allocation model in 2004.

The milestone was marked Oct. 9 at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum in Potter County.

“One billion board feet of sustainably harvested timber is enough to circle the Earth about 8 times — that is a lot of lumber!” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “It is an important milestone for Pennsylvania and a testament to the Bureau of Forestry’s long-term commitment to responsible forest management. We can be proud of this achievement while recognizing that our work continues. We have a responsibility to balance timber production with protecting forest health, wildlife habitat, water resources, and public access so Pennsylvania’s forests remain healthy and productive for generations to come.”

In 2004, DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry established a Harvest Allocation Model to guide timber harvesting over the long term on state forest lands. The model helps the agency manage timber production within sustainable limits while supporting broader forest management goals outlined in the State Forest Resource Management Plan.

Additionally, DCNR’s Forests for All – A Plan for Pennsylvania’s Forests and People outlines the Bureau of Forestry’s priorities for managing healthy, resilient forests, engaging the public, and sustaining Pennsylvania’s forest resources for future generations.

Sustainable timber management supports Pennsylvania’s forest products industry while helping DCNR manage healthy, resilient forests. Responsible harvesting is one tool the Bureau of Forestry uses to manage forest resources, support wildlife habitat, and maintain the long-term health and productivity of state forest lands.

“This accomplishment represents a powerful demonstration of the Bureau of Forestry’s work as a team managing public resources,” said State Forester Seth Cassell, who is the director of the Bureau of Forestry. “The collaborative work to manage 2.2 million acres of state forestlands to provide more than $20 million on timber revenues annually, while managing forest health, public safety, and offering top notch recreational opportunities is a result of a lot of collaborative work and commitment to our mission to maintain Penn’s Woods for present and future generations.”

DCNR manages Pennsylvania’s 125 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forestlands, which are free to the public and offer year-round opportunities to connect with nature.