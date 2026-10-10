USC wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) celebrates after a touchdown as the Trojans scored three times through the air to beat Penn State on Saturday night.

🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — Jayden Maiava completed 21 of 33 passes for 301 yards with three touchdowns and No. 19 USC outlasted Penn State 31- 23 on Saturday night.

Trent Mosley, Tanook Hines and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt caught touchdown passes, King Miller ran for a score and Caden Chittenden kicked a field goal for the Trojans (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who overcame a boisterous crowd that was the largest in Beaver Stadium history.

The vast majority of the announced 114,419 were clad in white for the annual White Out game, desperate to see the first Big Ten win of the Matt Campbell era.

They were repeatedly shushed instead as the Nittany Lions (3-3, 0-3) fell to 13-10 in their marquee event after failing to keep pace with a USC offense that averaged nearly eight yards per play through the first three quarters.

They were quieted for good in the fourth when Christian Pierce punched the ball away from Brett Eskildsen with 3:59 to go in regulation.

Penn State never got the ball back and USC’s offense was able to kill the rest of the clock and improve to 7-5 in the series, winning for the first time in Happy Valley in three tries.

Maiava, who was perfect on a quick opening scoring drive, led the Trojans on two more in the first half, each of which was answered by Penn State for a 17-17 halftime tie.

The Trojans attempted an onside kick to start the second half, but Penn State recovered and used the short field to take their only lead of the night on a 35-yard field goal from Ryan Barker.

Miller’s 13-yard touchdown run capped a 10-play drive on USC’s next possession and gave the Trojans the lead for good.

Rocco Becht completed 21 of 32 passes for 289 yards with a touchdown for the Lions, who lost their third straight.

Carson Hansen ran for a touchdown, Andrew Rappleyea caught another and Barker kicked two field goals for the Nittany Lions.

The Trojans outgained Penn State 430 to 357 and Mosely was hard to tackle all night. He generated 111 yards on nine catches.

After absorbing criticism for conservative calls in back-to-back losses heading into the White Out, Campbell was aggressive from the start. Penn State converted three fourth downs on scoring drives and played their best conference game under the new leadership.

No. 21 UCLA 17, No. 13 OREGON 16

EUGENE, Ore. — Wayne Knight rushed for a touchdown and caught another score, and UCLA overcame an injury to starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava to remain undefeated.

Knight ran for 103 yards on 22 carries and caught three passes for 12 yards, including a fourth-quarter, 9-yard touchdown reception from backup Ty Dieffenbach for the Bruins (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten).

The sloppy game featured 10 turnovers, including seven for the Ducks (3-2, 1-1), who saw their chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff fade with a second loss.

Oregon came close with Evan Stewart’s 44-yard scoring pass from Brock Thomas to make it 17-15 with 2:16 left. UCLA was flagged for a facemask penalty on Oregon’s two-point try, giving the Ducks another shot from a half yard away. UCLA’s defense smothered rusher Jordon Davison to thwart the Ducks.

The Ducks had one final drive with less than a minute left but a lost fumble and fell short as time ran out.

Iamaleava did not return in the second half because of a lower leg injury he sustained late in the opening half. He completed 10 of 17 passes for 162 yards and threw two interceptions. Dieffenbach took over for Iamaleava and threw for 43 yards and a touchdown.

No. 5 OHIO STATE 45, MARYLAND 16

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeremiah Smith scored touchdowns on his first two touches to enhance his Heisman Trophy profile and Julian Sayin had four TD passes as Ohio State warmed up for a brutal stretch of games with a sometimes-messy win over Maryland.

Smith turned two short catches into dazzling scores, and Sayin connected with tight ends Nate Roberts and Mason Williams for TDs as the Buckeyes opened a 31-10 halftime lead despite some sloppy moments.

Smith had a season-low four catches for 93 yards, but the sensational wide receiver made the most of his chances. He already owns every major Ohio State record and now has 38 career receiving TDs, one shy of the Big Ten record.

No. 7 INDIANA 20, NEBRASKA 17

LINCOLN. Neb — Josh Hoover surprised a Nebraska defense stacked to stop the run on a fourth-and-1, flipping the ball to a wide-open Nick Marsh for a 44-yard touchdown to give Indiana its first lead in a victory over Nebraska.

The Hoosiers were pushed to the limit by a Cornhuskers team looking for a program-turning victory under fourth-year coach Matt Rhule. Instead, the defending national champion Hoosiers won their 22nd straight game and Nebraska lost its 31st in a row against a Top 25 opponent.

Nebraska looked to be on the verge of putting away the Hoosiers when quarterback Anthony Colandrea broke a 39-yard touchdown run for a 17-6 lead early in the fourth quarter.

But Hoover connected with Marsh for a 75-yard catch-and-run TD on the first play of the ensuing possession, and then Indiana got a stop to set up its winning drive.

On fourth down at the Nebraska 44, Indiana brought in an extra lineman in a tightly bunched formation. The Huskers crowded the line expecting a run. That allowed Marsh to get behind the secondary, catch Hoover’s floating pass and run into the end zone with no one around him.

ILLINOIS 38, MICHIGAN STATE 37

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michael Clayton threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Clement on the first play of overtime and Illinois made a stop on a 2-point conversion attempt to hold on for a win over Michigan State.

The Fighting Illini scored on their first five drives to take a 16-point lead midway through the third quarter and coach Bret Bielema made a decision late in the game that helped Spartans come back.

Bielema chose to go for it on a fourth-and-1 at his 33 and Clayton was stuffed on a sneak, giving Michigan State the ball with 3:27 left.

NORTHWESTERN 45, BALL STATE 14

EVANSTON, Ill. — Aidan Chiles passed for three touchdowns for the second time this season and ran in another as Northwestern routed Ball State.

Chiles threw for 272 yards on a 17 for 23 afternoon in Northwestern’s second game at its swanky new Ryan Field. The 6-foot-4 senior transfer from Michigan State upped his season totals to nine passing TD’s and six on the ground.