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Rutger McGroarty racked up a career-high four points with two goals and two assists while Taylor Gauthier turned aside a career-high 39 shots, as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins posted a 6-2 win over the Providence Bruins on Sunday at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The win completed a perfect weekend for the Penguins (2-1-1-0, 5 pts.), who put up 13 goals in a pair of games during the brief New England swing, beating Hartford 7-1 on Saturday.

Providence, playing Sunday as the Fighting Parms, suffered its fourth loss in five games, following a 6-2 win over the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night.

Penguins captain Phil Kemp opened the scoring with a shot from the point that eluded netminder Jiri Patera just 1:57 into the game, and Tristan Broz followed exactly 10 minutes later with a one-timer from the right faceoff circle off of a McGroarty feed to put the visitors up by two goals after 20 minutes of play.

Bill Zonnon batted home a puck 43 seconds into the middle frame, giving the rookie forward three goals on the weekend and five points in his past three contests.

McGroarty netted his first of the night with a spinning wrister off of a blocked shot at 4:26 of the second period. The power play goal was his first of the season.

The third-year opened the third period by accepting a cross-ice feed from Avery Hayes at the far blue line, then driving the net and flipping a backhand shot over Patera’s glove to give the Pens a 5-0 advantage.

Maxence Guenette spoiled Gauthier’s shutout bid on the Parms’ 28 shot of the evening at 4:58 of the final frame, Oliver Okuliar deflected a Chase Pietila point shot for his first goal in a Penguins uniform at 9:12, and Riley Duran produced a power play goal with under three minutes to play to wrap up the afternoon’s scoring.

Gauthier picked up his first AHL win since posting a 32-save shutout against the Cleveland Monsters on April 19, 2025.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton next travels to northeast Ohio for a pair of road games against the Monsters on Friday and Saturday. Both games have scheduled 7 p.m. start times.