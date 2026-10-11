Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) breaks free for a 50-yard touchdown in the second half on Sunday against the Colts in Pittsburgh. Warren also took a short pass 80 yards for a score in the first quarter.

🔊 Listen to this

PITTSBURGH — Jaylen Warren spent time before Pittsburgh’s game against Indianapolis watching old highlights of himself, back when the fifth-year running back was just 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds of raw material playing for a junior college in Utah, a time in his life when the spotlight of the NFL seemed a million miles away.

That spotlight is considerably closer now.

So close that Warren is practically standing in it.

Warren had a star turn during the Steelers’ 34-22 victory over the Colts on Sunday, piling up 188 total yards and two long touchdowns while outplaying Indy’s Jonathan Taylor in a three-hour showcase for Warren’s journey from undrafted rookie free agent to maybe one of the NFL’s best players at his position.

“I’ve always believed in myself,” Warren said.

So have the Steelers (3-2), who relied heavily on Warren’s churning legs to bounce back from a loss to Cleveland.

Warren’s 80-yard catch-and-run score in the first quarter gave Pittsburgh an early jolt, and his 50-yard sprint to the end zone through the middle of the Indianapolis defense in the third quarter ended with Warren clearing an imaginary hurdle at the goal line, a nod to the teenager who would occasionally do the same while scoring for Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.

In between the splashy plays were grimy yards between the tackles, including a 1-yard gain on fourth-and-1 in Indianapolis territory in the fourth quarter that set up the second of tight end Pat Freiermuth’s touchdowns.

“He’s the man,” Steelers coach Mike McCarthy said of Warren. “He’s hauling it right now for us.”

Warren hasn’t really had a choice. With backfield mate Rico Dowdle missing a third straight game with a toe injury, Warren was Pittsburgh’s only experienced option. He showed again he is capable — and more than willing — to carry a heavy workload.

“Whenever my name is called, I’ve got to seize the moment,” said Warren, who has 490 total yards in the three games since Dowdle went out. “With Rico being down, obviously it sucks, but knowing he’s one day closer to coming back, I feel like I can hold it down until then.”

The Steelers needed Warren, Aaron Rodgers and their offense to be productive on a day the Colts (2-3) hung around well into the fourth quarter.

Rodgers completed 22 of 31 passes for 235 yards and three scores. While Warren did most of the work on their 80-yard connection, the 42-year-old Rodgers paid the price by absorbing a crushing hit from 314-pound Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart as he flicked the ball to the do-everything running back.

“I feel like I kind of earned it a bit,” Rodgers said about his ninth touchdown pass of at least 80 yards or more, which tied Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL record. “Maybe not 80 yards and a touchdown, but yeah.”

Pat Freiermuth caught five passes for 44 yards and two scores for Pittsburgh, the second a 17-yard toss from Rodgers with 6:40 remaining that gave the Steelers enough cushion to beat the Colts for the 10th time in 12 meetings.

Daniel Jones threw for 267 yards for Indianapolis (2-3) and avoided the turnovers that have plagued him whenever he’s faced the Steelers, but the Colts also had drives consistently stall in Pittsburgh territory.

Spencer Shrader kicked five field goals for Indianapolis, including three in the second half from 40 yards and in.

“We settled for way too many field goals today,” Colts coach Shane Steichen said. “Those points are huge. They’re four-point plays. Spence did a great job making the kicks, but we have to score touchdowns when we’re in the red zone.”

Three times, the Colts pulled within a point, and Pittsburgh responded each time behind Warren.

Warren said earlier in the week he always wants to be the best running back in the stadium on game day, and he outperformed Taylor, who was limited to 82 total yards and held out of the end zone.

“We know it’s tough to score touchdowns, but in this league, touchdowns is how you win games,” Taylor said.

Tyler Warren finished with seven receptions for 83 yards and the second rushing touchdown of his career, but it wasn’t enough for the Colts to win at Pittsburgh for the first time since 2008.

Not with Warren becoming the first player since Herschel Walker for Dallas in 1986 to have a touchdown run of at least 50 yards and a TD catch of at least 80 yards in a game.

“That’s unbelievable,” Warren said before deflecting praise as usual, adding later, “It’s an honor. It’s a credit to my teammates for achieving stats like that.”

INJURIES

Steelers: WR/special teams ace Ben Skowronek left in the second quarter with a calf injury. … WR Roman Wilson exited in the second quarter after injuring a hand while trying to make a catch. … LB T.J. Watt was treated for a facial injury in the second quarter after getting gouged by Indianapolis RT Jalen Travis.

UP NEXT

Colts: Host AFC South rival Tennessee next Sunday.

Steelers: Visit Tampa Bay next Sunday.