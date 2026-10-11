Jaguars kicker Cam Little gets hoisted up by teammates after nailing a 57-yard field goal as time expired to shock the Eagles on Sunday in London.

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LONDON — The Philadelphia Eagles kicked a go-ahead field goal with eight seconds left in London.

And they lost.

That’s how it’s going for the Eagles these days.

The Jaguars pulled off an improbable 19-17 victory on Cam Little’s 57-yard field goal as time expired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The Eagles have lost three in a row and are 2-3 for the first time since 2021.

Jalen Hurts had led a late-game drive to set up Jake Elliott’s 48-yard field goal, giving the Eagles a 17-16 lead.

All they had to do was finish off the final eight seconds. But the ensuing kickoff was kept inbounds and Ameer Abdullah returned it 53 yards, leaving one second on the clock.

Enough time for Little to send it through the uprights.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn’t sugarcoat it.

“I didn’t make the right decision, and it cost us the game,” he said. “There’s no other way around it. There’s nothing really else to say about that. It’s just I didn’t do my job good enough in that situation.”

Sirianni fielded several questions about the fateful kickoff.

“There’s really nothing else to say. I didn’t make the decision — the right decision in that situation,” he said. “They returned it to where they returned it, and then they made a kick. You know, credit to them on that. Again, bad job by me.”

In some ways, Sunday’s game had seemed a tough task for the Eagles. They only arrived in London on Saturday and were undermanned.

They played without injured leading rusher Saquon Barkley and his backup, Tank Bigsby, who was placed on injured reserve this past week. They were also missing wide receiver DeVonta Smith and had a patchwork offensive line after the retirement of Lane Johnson and the trade of Cam Jurgens.

Will Shipley started in the backfield and scored a 2-yard touchdown, but then he too left the game with a foot injury and didn’t return, making fourth-stringer Dameon Pierce the feature back.

The Eagles rushed for only 22 yards but Hurts kept them in contention by spreading the ball around to multiple receivers and converting on 6 of 15 third down attempts — a week after going 0 for 12 on third down.

Hurts completed 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown. His 62-yard touchdown pass to Darius Cooper gave Philly a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

But he also missed open receivers.

“We didn’t perform well enough. I didn’t perform well enough, and that obviously starts with me,” Hurts said. “I’ll be thinking about all the different things that ultimately I could have done. I always use them as learning lessons, so I think that’s what’s great. We’ve got to learn from it.”

Before Elliott’s go-ahead field goal, Hurts threw incomplete on first down from the Jacksonville 34, which stopped the clock.

Hurts was asked about the play and said “ it’s not my place.”

“I’m prepared as a quarterback to not worry about those things. I’m honoring the play call, honoring the things that are coming in the game,” he said.

“When I’m up at night, yeah, I think … should have I said something or should I have took a step back and said, wait,” he continued. “But ultimately, there’s a commitment to that and going out there and executing. So this was one where it did not work in our favor.”

LITTLE ATONES FOR MISS

Little grew up playing soccer and watching Premier League games every weekend.

So to line up a game-winning kick for the Jaguars in London was something special.

“It was the coolest moment of my career,” said Little, who wore a Manchester United jersey at his postgame news conference.

Little sprinted from midfield into the opposite end zone with his teammates in pursuit and struck a Jude Bellingham-style arms wide celebration in tribute to the England and Real Madrid star.

Elliott’s field goal just moments before was enough to give the Eagles the lead because Little’s extra-point attempt was wide left following Parker Washington’s 27-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars were using backup snapper DaVon Hamilton after Ross Matiscik left the game with an injury.

Trevor Lawrence completed 24 of 39 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns — both to Washington — along with an interception for the Jaguars (4-1).

“One of the craziest games, maybe the craziest game I’ve ever been a part of,” Lawrence said, “and I’ve been in some pretty wild ones. Just how cool is this sport? The game’s never over.”

Washington, who caught a 51-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, had six receptions for 124 yards.

Eagles linebacker Zack Baun ensured his team went into halftime with a 14-7 lead by getting past Chris Rodriguez Jr. and tackling Bhayshul Tuten for a loss when Jacksonville went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 1 second left in the half.

Little’s 34-yard field goal in the third quarter made it 14-10.

WILD START

Jaguars rookie Josh Cameron returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a would-be touchdown, but it was called back because of offsetting penalties including a hold by Jacksonville’s Branson Combs.

Meanwhile, there was a scrum at midfield, with pushing and shoving on both sides. Two players were ejected: Jacksonville’s Bryan Thomas Jr. and Philadelphia’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

INJURIES

Eagles: Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (ankle) warmed up but was ruled out ahead of the game… OLB Jalyx Hunt was injured on the last play of the first half and was helped off the field. … DB Michael Carter was ruled out in the third quarter…. CB Quinyon Mitchell was slow to get up after intercepting a pass in the third quarter but returned.

Jaguars: LT Anton Harrison was carted off in the third quarter with what appeared to be a right knee injury… S Eric Murray (concussion) didn’t dress… DB Jaylon Jones (hamstring) had been ruled out Friday.

UP NEXT

Eagles: Host the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.

Jaguars: Stay in London and host the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium next Sunday.