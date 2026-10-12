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Despite a strong effort from Hazleton Area’s defense, Abe Hobson-Tomascik’s goal was all Dallas needed to come away with a 1-0 win over the Cougars in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys soccer game on Monday.

Kevin Osipower provided the assist on Hobson-Tomascik’s goal. The Mountaineers enjoyed a 17-2 advantage in shots on goal despite the slim margin of victory.

Anthony Romero was terrific in goal for Hazleton Area with 16 saves.

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Pittston Area 1

Four different players scored for the Wolfpack in a Division 1 win over Pittston Area.

Michael Schneikart, Leandro Espinoza, Libenson Charles and Johnny Mendola each scored for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Tino Saporito scored the lone goal for Pittston Area. Jackson Duddek made 20 saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 2, Holy Redeemer 1

Ava Musinski’s goal early in the second half held up as the winner for Wyoming Area over Holy Redeemer.

Musinski scored both Wyoming Area goals, with Kinley Park providing an assist on the first one. The win avenged a previous loss for Wyoming Area to the Royals earlier this season.

Elyse Kunec had the lone goal for Redeemer, assisted by Nina Lombardi. Sadie Werner made 10 saves for the Royals.

Lake-Lehman 5, Nanticoke Area 1

The Black Knights broke open a tie game at the half with four goals in the final 40 minutes to pull away.

Lexi Peiffer, Bella Blazes, Kinley Purdy, Betsy DiGiovanni and Ava Blazes each scored one goal for Lake-Lehman.

Karlie Atkins had the lone goal for Nanticoke Area. The goalkeeping combo of Penelope Serrano and Lillian Larson made 14 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Area 7, Wallenpaupack 0

Claudia Rehill had a hat trick to lead the way as the Warriors picked up their fifth win in a row.

Jules Siani, Briella Wallace, Ella Campenni and Nina Belza added a goal each. Talia Pizano had a team-high three assists.

Carly Wolff made 19 saves for Wallenpaupack in the loss.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Ava Mullery factored in on all four Valley West goals, scoring two and assisting on two to lead the Spartans past Wilkes-Barre Area.

Savannah Rafuse Franco and Hope Rowlands added a goal each for Valley West, who scored the final three goals of the contest after the first half was played to a 1-1 tie.

Kaytie Marx scored for Wilkes-Barre Area, assisted by Megan Giomboni.

Crestwood 9, Hazleton Area 2

Piper Kleban-Harden scored four times as the Crestwood offense proved too powerful for Hazleton Area to stop.

Gabby Carlin added a hat trick for the Comets. Stella Janosczyk and Reagan Rought scored a goal each.

Bella Boyle scored both Hazleton Area goals. Alanna Filler had two assists and Jas Pena made 11 saves for the Cougars.

Boys Soccer

Dallas 1, Hazleton Area 0

Dallas`1`0 — 1

Haz. Area`0`0 — 0

Goals — 1. DAL, Abe Hobson-Tomascik (Kevin Osipower).

Shots — DAL 17, HAZ 2. Saves — DAL 2 (Brandon Miller), HAZ 16 (Anthony Romero). Corners — DAL 3, HAZ 2.

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Pittston Area 1

Pittston Area`0`1 — 1

Wilkes-Barre`1`3 — 4

First Half — 1. WBA, Michael Schneikart (Kleydert Perez) 28:54. Second — 1. WBA, Leandro Espinoza (Ronaldo Mejia) 47:30; 2. WBA, Libenson Charles (Josue Quinones) 58:52; 3. WBA, Johnny Mendola (Espinoza) 61:32; 4. PA, Tino Saporito (Tommy Capitano) 61:52.

Shots — PA 8, WBA 24. Saves — PA 20 (Jackson Duddek), WBA 7 (Braedon Hollingshead). Corners — PA 1, WBA 11.

Girls Soccer

Lake-Lehman 5, Nanticoke Area 1

Lake-Lehman`1`4 — 5

Nanticoke Area`1`0 — 1

First Half — 1. LL, Lexi Peiffer (Kinley Purdy) 14th; 2. NAN, Karlie Atkins 42nd. Second — 1. LL, Bella Blazes (Ava Blazes) 42nd; 2. LL, Purdy (Betsy DiGiovanni) 56th; 3. LL, DiGiovanni (B. Blazes) 67th; 4. LL, A. Blazes (Ava Jones) 77th.

Shots — LL 19, NAN 4. Saves — LL 3 (Keira Middleton), NAN 14 (Penelope Serrano, Lillian Larson). Corners — LL 3, NAN 2.

Wyoming Area 2, Holy Redeemer 1

Holy Redeemer`1`0 — 1

Wyoming Area`1`1 — 2

First Half — 1. WA, Ava Musinski (Kinley Park) 26:43; 2. HR, Elyse Kunec (Nina Lombardi) 24:44. Second — 1. WA, Musinski 39:01.

Shots — HR 7, WA 12. Saves — HR 10 (Sadie Werner), WA 6 (Bella Costa). Corners — HR 3, WA 6.

Field Hockey

Wyoming Area 7, Wallenpaupack 0

Wallenpaupack`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`1`3`1`2 — 7

First Quarter — 1. WYO, Claudia Rehill (Talia Pizano) 6:18. Second — 1. WYO, Jules Siani (Nina Belza) 13:53; 2. WYO, Rehill 3:23; 3. WYO, Briella Wallace 1:32. Third — 1. WA, Ella Campenni (Pizano) 11:45. Fourth — 1. WYO, Belza 11:37; 2. WYO, Rehill (Pizano) 10:57.

Shots — WAL 0, WYO 28. Saves — WAL 19 (Carly Wolff), WYO 0 (Adriana Fanti). Corners — WAL 0, WYO 16.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`1`0`0 — 1

Wyo. Valley West`0`1`2`1 — 4

Second Quarter — 1. WVW, Savannah Rafuse Franco (Ava Mullery) 7:51; 2. WBA, Kaytie Marx (Megan Giomboni) 1:31. Third — 1. WVW, Mullery (Hope Rowlands) 12:01; 2. WVW, Mullery (Charlotte Yelen) 10:37. Fourth — 1. WVW, Rowlands (Mullery) 0:55.

Shots — WBA 4, WVW 17. Saves — WBA 7 (Jackie Ayala Muniz), WVW 7 (Kaylah Sewell). Corners — WBA 2, WVW 5.

Crestwood 9, Hazleton Area 2

Haz. Area`0`0`1`1 — 2

Crestwood`3`2`1`3 — 9

First Quarter — 1. CRE, Stella Janosczyk 6:08; 2. CRE, Piper Kleban-Harden (Kasey Obes) 1:17; 3. CRE, Kleban-Harden 0:00. Second — 1. CRE, Gabby Carlin (Addison Korpusik) 7:40; 2. CRE, Carlin (Korpusik) 3:32. Third — 1. CRE, Reagan Rought (Kleban-Harden) 12:55; 2. HAZ, Bella Boyle (Alanna Filler) 4:33. Fourth — 1. CRE, Kleban-Harden (Korpusik) 14:04; 2. CRE, Kleban-Harden (Obes) 11:05; 3. HAZ, Boyle (Filler) 5:37; 4. CRE, Carlin (Emily King) 3:25.

Shots — HAZ 6, CRE 20. Saves — HAZ 11 (Jas Pena), CRE 4 (Isla Centak). Corners — HAZ 5, CRE 10.