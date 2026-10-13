The Tunkhannock girls golf team clinched its third consecutive trip to the PIAA Class 2A state tournament with a win in Tuesday’s subregional final over Athens. From left: Paige Spudis, Madelyn Bevan, coach Barbara Sick, Madison Walker.

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EXETER — The back nine at Fox Hill Country Club seemed to be giving everyone fits on Tuesday, with the vast majority of golfers playing in the District 2/4 subregional championship matches giving some shots back to the course on their way back in.

Madison Walker was not one such player. The Tunkhannock junior played her back nine two shots better than the front, played her full round six shots better than the field and helped the Tigers clinch another trip to Penn State.

Walker led all scorers in the Class 2A girls subregional final with a two-over 78, and Tunkhannock held off a strong challenge from District 4 champ Athens to clinch a third straight trip to the state tournament with a 269-280 victory.

It ended up being a clean sweep for District 2 in Tuesday’s subregional matches: Scranton Prep narrowly defeated Towanda 313-315 in the Class 2A boys final, while Abington Heights breezed past Jersey Shore 314-346 in the Class 3A boys final.

The PIAA team golf championships will be held next Wednesday at Penn State, following up the individual state tournament held Monday and Tuesday.

In total, 30 players stepped onto the course at Fox Hill in three subregional matches, and just four golfers came back to the clubhouse with a better back nine score than front.

Walker, playing in the very first group of the day opposite Athens’ Lilah Carlson, was rock-solid on both nines: she shot a 40 on the front and a 38 on the back, putting a 78 on the board that ended up doing a lot of heavy lifting for the Tigers.

“I was just going with every shot, I wasn’t worried about anything else,” Walker said. “My front nine wasn’t how I was expecting to play, I was two under and then I blew up but I came back on the back nine.”

Her score was six shots better than the next-lowest, which was a pair of 84s from Carlson and her Athens teammate Brooke Lyon.

Madelyn Bevan shot a 92 for Tunkhannock and Paige Spudis rounded out the match for the Tigers with a 99.

Spudis’s 99 was a clear 13 shots better than Athens’ third score, a 112, which proved to be a critical swing in a match the Tigers won by 11 strokes.

It was a strong test for Tunkhannock, but a good one to get the Tigers ready to mix it up with the best 2A teams in the state next week.

Tuesday’s win makes it three years in a row that Tunkhannock will be representing the district in the PIAA Class 2A girls tournament, with a second-place finish in 2024 and a sixth-place finish last year.

“I love being a part of it,” said Bevan, the lone senior in the lineup and the captain of the squad the last two years. “It’s really cool … we have younger girls come up and they outshine everyone, no matter the age group.”

Prep, Abington reach states

Like the Tunkhannock girls, Scranton Prep and Abington Heights were also able to defend their subregional titles on Tuesday.

For Abington Heights, it was a pretty comfortable win over Jersey Shore, the second year in a row the Comets played and defeated the Bulldogs in the subregional.

It was anything but easy for Scranton Prep, however; the defending state champions in Class 2A had to survive a spirited upset effort from Towanda to get the job done.

The Cavaliers managed to hold off Towanda by two strokes to advance back to the PIAA Class 2A tournament, with Brendan Bell’s one-under 71 a big boost for Prep in their efforts to get back to Penn State.

Bell, like Walker in the girls’ match, was one of the few players to play a better back nine than front. He even did one better, coming in as the only player in any of the subregional matches to play the back nine under par with a 35.

Defending state individual champ Cole Powell shot a 75, Bobby Stott shot an 83 and Jack Pavuk finished with an 84.

Towanda had three scores in the 70s, led by Boom Thompson’s 74, but a fourth score of 89 gave Scranton Prep the margin they needed.

There wasn’t much drama in the Class 3A subregional final, as Abington Heights had a nice advantage at the turn and kept it up for a 32-stroke victory.

Sebastian Meyer, the winner of the District 2 Class 3A individual championship last week, carded a 75 to lead the Comets.

Will Yoo had a strong round of 77, Connor O’Malley-Kalinoski finished with a 79 and Logan Gallagher turned in an 83.