🔊 Listen to this

Four doubles teams remain in the hunt for the final District 2 tennis gold medals up for grabs in the fall, and Wyoming Seminary is in a strong position. Two of those four teams are representing the Blue Knights.

Both of Sem’s doubles entries in the District 2 Class 2A doubles tournament have reached the semifinals: Lizzie Weaver and CeCe Pons in the top half of the bracket and Katie Zhang and Kate Minella on the bottom.

The semifinal rounds for both Class 2A and Class 3A will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Kirby Park, with the championship matches scheduled to follow.

It’ll be a tough assignment for both Sem teams when play begins on Friday, as they’ll each face one of the top two seeds in the field. Zhang and Minella will face Anna Evans and Erin Tillotson from Montrose, while Weaver and Pons will square off with Lily Lengyel and Adithi Velaga from Scranton Prep.

Lengyel entered tournament play as one half of last year’s District 2 and PIAA Class 2A doubles champions, then playing alongside Emma Cuck.

Partnered with Velaga this year, the Classics team only dropped two total games in two victories to reach the semis.

Besides the Seminary teams, two other WVC duos reached the quarterfinals in Class 2A, each winning two matches to get there — the Dallas tandem of Catlin Finn and Julia Gavlick, and Wyoming Area’s Alex Jacobs and Molly Kratz.

In both classifications, the top eight seeds all reached the quarterfinals.

In Class 3A, one slight seeding upset saw West Scranton’s fifth-seeded team of Chiara Pugliese and Marissa Shafer defeated the fourth seed, Delaware Valley’s Emma Strickler and Josephine Lordi, to reach the semifinals.

The West Scranton team will face top-seeded Amishi Amit and Sammy Rosenstein from Abington Heights in the semis. On the other side of the bracket, Kate Arp and Margot Rubner of Abington Heights will face Anna Clementoni and Cameron Forgione from North Pocono.

Just like in the team and singles tournaments, the WVC was shut out from the Class 3A semifinals.

One WVC team managed to win two matches and reach the quarterfinals, the Wilkes-Barre Area duo of Daralice Nunez and Stephanie Valencia.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Wyoming Area 0

The Bulldogs improved to 14-2 overall and 12-0 in the WVC with a win in straight sets over Wyoming Area.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-8 and 25-6 for Berwick. Grace Robbins had 10 kills, Maliyah Esquilin added six kills and Julia Rauch had 27 assists.

Nanticoke Area 3, Pittston Area 0

Haley Verazin had 12 kills and 11 service points as the Trojans swept Pittston Area.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-10 and 27-25 for Nanticoke Area. Alyvia Schneider added 12 service points and eight digs, and Aubrey Baron dished out 20 assists.

Lake-Lehman 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Lake-Lehman swept the Wolfpack 25-12, 25-20, 25-14.

Leading Lehman were Giolla Biscotto (5 aces, 13 assists, 9 digs), Alexandra Patla (9 service points, 7 kills), Abby Fugok (9 digs), Aspen Marchakitus (7 kills) and Amara Makarczyk (7 kills).

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Seminary 1, Lake-Lehman 0 (OT)

From Monday, Emma Ey scored in the final second of overtime to deliver a hard-fought victory for the Blue Knights over Lake-Lehman.

Ey’s goal was assisted by Erin Cavanaugh and Faylinn Fernandes. Lizzy VanKuyk posted a shutout in goal for Seminary with four saves.

Gigi Kirkutis made 10 saves for Lake-Lehman.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 7, Nanticoke Area 0

Landon James and Kason Wojnarski each scored two goals in the first half as the Black Knights took control early.

Kolby Shook also scored in the first half for a 5-0 lead. Shook finished with four assists.

James completed his hat trick midway through the second half. Noah Corcoran had a goal and an assist.

Wyo. Valley West 6, Hazleton Area 0

Chase Evanofski scored four times as Wyoming Valley West defeated Hazleton Area.

Quinn Buzinkai had a goal and an assist. Noah Fetko also scored, with Schuyler Davis providing the assist.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Seminary 1, Lake-Lehman 0 (OT)

Lake-Lehman`0`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyo. Seminary`0`0`0`0`1 — 1

Overtime — 1. SEM, Emma Ey (Erin Cavanaugh).

Shots: LL 4, SEM 11. Saves: LL 10 (Gigi Kirkutis), SEM 4 (Lizzy VanKuyk). Corners: LL 1, SEM 16.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 7, Nanticoke Area 0

Nanticoke Area`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`5`2 — 7

First half: 1. LL, Landon James (Kolby Shook) 36:02; 2. LL, Shook (James) 22:05; 3. LL, Kason Wojnarski (Ayden Richardson) 13:50; 4. LL, Wojnarski (Shook) 6:41; 5. LL, James (Noah Corcoran) 0:50; Second half: 6. LL, Corcoran (Shook) 35:12; 7. LL, James (Shook) 21:02.

Shots: NA 6, LL 32. Saves: NA 5 (Zachary Zubritski), LL 8 (Brady Windsor). Corners: NA 0, LL 5.

Wyo. Valley West 6, Hazleton Area 0

Wyo. Valley West`2`4 — 6

Hazleton Area`0`0 — 0

First half: 1. WVW, Chase Evanofski 12:35; 2. WVW, Evanofski 39:37; Second half: 3. WVW, Quinn Buzinkai 45:47; 4. WVW, Evanofski 5:58; 5. WVW, Noah Fetko (Schuyler Davis) 56:16; 6. WVW, Evanofski (Buzinka) 69:30.

Shots: HA 3, WVW 38. Saves: HA 11 (Anthony Romero 7/Shane DelRegno 4), WVW 2 (Sergio Gonzalez 0/Hunter Davis 2). Corners: HA 1, WVW 7.