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Caitlyn Mizzer scored two goals as Dallas defeated rival Lake-Lehman 4-2 Wednesday night in Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey.

Marley Mazur and Lacey Youngblood also scored for Dallas, which built a 4-0 lead early in the fourth quarter. Mazur also had an assist. Mollie Coyne had two assists.

Alexa Thompson and Sofia Sparacio scored for Lehman. Lucia DeCesaris assisted the scores.

Wyoming Area 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Nina Belza and Claudia Rehill each scored two goals as Wyoming Area defeated Wilkes-Barre Area.

Ella Campenni had a goal and two assists. Juliana Siani opened the scoring for the Warriors off an assist from Talia Pizano.

Kaytie Marx scored for the Wolfpack.

Hanover Area 2, Holy Redeemer 0

Hannah Siene made 14 saves and posted a shutout to lead the Hawkeyes past Holy Redeemer.

Jillian Weidner and Emily Kivler had the goals for Hanover Area. Roxy Brandolino and Olivia Mihalchick each added an assist.

Nanticoke Area 6, Hanover Area 0

From Tuesday, Madison Falkowski had two goals and an assist to power Nanticoke Area to a rivalry win.

Amani Shiloh, Emma Brown, Molly Novak and Haleigh Cross added a goal each for Nanticoke Area.

Hannah Siene made 14 saves for Hanover Area.

State College 6, Hazleton Area 0

Hazleton Area managed just eight shots as the Cougars dropped a non-conference game.

Sadie Kocher assisted two goals for State College.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Seminary 1, Hanover Area 0

From Tuesday, Caden Hoban’s goal late in the first half held up as the winner for Wyoming Seminary.

Benen Griffin had the assist on Hoban’s score.

Wilkes-Barre Area 2, Crestwood 1

Kleydert Perez scored late in the second half to break a tie and give the Wolfpack the win.

Perez assisted Johnny Mendola in the first half. Crestwood tied the score early in the second half when Nathan Ciocco scored unassisted.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Wolfpack, Patriots go 3-0

Alexa Prushinski was the top female finisher for Wilkes-Barre Area with a time of 22:00 in a cluster meet.

The Wolfpack went 3-0 as did Pittston Area, with Quinnie Jones finishing second in the girls’ race for the Patriots.

Wyoming Area went 2-1, Berwick went 2-2, Northwest and Wyoming Valley West finished with one win each.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Berwick’s DiPippa wins cluster meet

Myles DiPippa crossed the finish line in 18:18 to win the individual portion of the cluster meet.

Pittston Area and Wilkes-Barre Area both went 3-0 to lead the head-to-head standings. DiPippa’s Bulldogs went 2-2, and Wyoming Valley West went 2-1.

Wyoming Area and Northwest each notched one head-to-head win.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyo. Valley West 0

Holy Redeemer swept Wyoming Valley West 25-16, 25-13, 25-17.

Elizabeth Bilbow (19 kills, 17 service points, 1 assist), Kira Millard (12 kills, 2 service points), Olivia Dutko (27 assists, 14 service points) and Hannah Fauerbach (6 service points) led the Royals.

Crestwood 3, Hanover Area 0

Crestwood won by scores of 25-3, 25-12, 25-11.

Leading Crestwood were Lindsay Stec (5 kills), Lilah Barrett (3 kills, 11 aces, 13 service points, 10 digs), Lia Angeles (4 kills), Lexi Chandler (11 assists, 4 aces, 9 service points) and Kennady Korpusik (12 aces, 17 service points).

FIELD HOCKEY

Dallas 4, Lake-Lehman 2

Dallas`2`0`1`1 — 4

Lake-Lehman`0`0`0`2 — 2

First: 1. DAL, Marley Mazur (Mollie Coyne) 4:15; 2. DAL, Lacey Youngblood (Mazur) 0:00; Third: 3. DAL, Caitlyn Mizzer 9:20; Fourth: 4. DAL, Mizzer (Coyne) 13:23; 5. LL, Alexa Thompson (Lucia DeCesaris) 7:37; 6. LL, Sofia Sparacio (DeCesaris) 5:47.

Shots: DAL 10, LL 13. Saves: DAL 11 (Alyssa Traver), LL 6 (Gigi Kirkutis 4/Gabriella Palmioli 2). DAL 5, LL 15.

Wyoming Area 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Wyoming Area`2`1`2`1 — 6

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`0`1`0 — 1

First: 1. WA, Juliana Siani (Talia Pizano) 9:09; 2. WA, Claudia Rehill 2:46; Second: 3. WA, Nina Belza (Ella Campenni) 14:31; Third: 4. WA, Belza 10:18; 5. WBA, Kaytie Marx (Giomboni) 3:54; 6. WBA, Campenni 0:41; Fourth: 7. WA, Rehill (Campenni) 5:49.

Shots: WA 17, WBA 3. Saves: WA 2 (Adriana Fanti), WBA 10 (Jackie Ayala Muniz). Corners: WA 6, WBA 6.

Hanover Area 2, Holy Redeemer 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0 — 0

Hanover Area`1`0`0`1 — 2

First: 1. HAN, Jillian Weidner (Roxy Brandolino) 0:47. Fourth: 1. HAN, Emily Kivler (Olivia Mihalchik) 4:09.

Shots — HR 14, HAN 6. Saves — HR 4 (Madelyn Miller), HAN 14 (Hannah Siene).

Nanticoke Area 6, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Nanticoke Area`1`3`0`2 — 6

First: 1. NAN, Amani Shiloh (Emma Brown) 14:32. Second: 1. NAN, Madison Falkowski 11:30; 2. NAN, Brown 10:11; 3. NAN, Molly Novak (Falkowski) 7:23. Fourth: 1. NAN, Falkowski 8:26; 2. NAN, Haleigh Cross 4:48.

Shots — HAN 3, NAN 20. Saves — 14 (Hannah Siene), NAN 3 (Adriana Monska). Corners — HAN 2, NAN 13.

State College 6, Hazleton Area 0

Hazleton Area`0`0 — 0

State College`3`0`1`2 — 6

First: 1. SC, Penelope Kocher 13:53; 2. SC, Bryn Pezalski 10:53; 3. SC, Addy Miska (Sadie Kocher) 1:50; Third: 4. SC, Harper Dare 2:05; Fourth: 5. SC, Emma Antunes (S. Kocher) 13:43; 6. SC, Felicity Jacob 1:12.

Shots: HA 6, SC 18. Saves: HA 8 (Jas Pena), SC 4 (Cora Bierly). Corners: HA 3, SC 15.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Seminary 1, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area`0`0 — 0

Wyo. Seminary`1`0 — 1

First Half — 1. SEM, Caden Hoban (Benen Griffin) 4:34.

Shots — HAN 2, SEM 14. Saves — HAN 7 (Christopher Griffin), SEM 1 (Cash Hanson-Richart). Corners — HAN 2, SEM 4.

Wilkes-Barre Area 2, Crestwood 1

Crestwood`0`1 — 1

Wilkes-Barre Area`1`1 — 2

First Half — 1. WBA, Johnny Mendola (Kleydert Perez) 12:20; Second Half — 2. CRE, Nathan Ciocco 43:33; 3. WBA, Perez 71:20.

Shots — CRE 11, WBA 17. Saves — CRE 15 (Bryce Wenzel), WBA 10 (Brandon Hollingshead). Corners — CRE 4, WBA 5.