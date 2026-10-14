The Scranton Prep team of Adithi Velaga (left) and Lily Lengyel won the Class 2A district doubles titles with a win over Wyoming Seminary’s Lizzie Weaver and CeCe Pons.

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KINGSTON — A new venue, a new partner but a very familiar outcome was in store for Scranton Prep senior Lily Lengyel.

Already a three-time District 2 doubles champ and a reigning doubles state champ to boot, Lengyel made it a perfect 4-for-4 on Wednesday in commanding fashion.

Lengyel and Adithi Velaga finished off a nearly-flawless run through the District 2 Class 2A doubles field with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Wyoming Seminary’s Lizzie Weaver and CeCe Pons to win the gold medals at Empower Sports Academy in Kingston.

In the Class 3A final, Abington Heights made it a gold medal sweep this season with Sammy Rosenstein and Amishi Amit winning the gold medals 6-1, 6-1 over their Comets teammates Kate Arp and Margot Rubner.

Both champion teams will be back in action on Nov. 6 when the first round of the PIAA doubles championships begins at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Class 2A

Lengyel and Velaga didn’t drop a set all tournament and defeated both of Sem’s semifinal teams one after another on Wednesday, first the pairing of Katie Zhang and Kate Minella in the semis before taking down Weaver and Pons in the finals.

It’s the third different partner Lengyel has won District 2 doubles gold with. She was paired with Alyssa Wigley her first two years, won a district and state title with Emma Cuck last year and now has added one more gold to her collection playing alongside the sophomore Velaga.

The two hadn’t played together in doubles before this tournament, but it sure didn’t show as the pair tore through the field on their way to the gold.

“I think we gained more confidence as we played together more,” Lengyel said. “We’re already pretty close friends and we practice together every day, it didn’t take us long to connect.”

The Scranton Prep team dispatched Zhang and Minella 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinal round to reach the finals.

On the other court, Weaver and Pons surged to a 6-2, 7-5 win as the third seed over second-seeded Anna Evans and Erin Tillotson from Montrose.

The second set of that match proved difficult for the Sem team to put away, as Evans and Tillotson managed to save seven match points before finally succumbing as Weaver and Pons punched their ticket to the finals.

Lengyel and Velaga proved too tough for the Blue Knights to topple, but they certainly made it difficult in the closing two games.

Serving up 4-1 in the second set, Velaga had some difficulty locating her serve and had to really dig down deep to finally put two points past Weaver and Zhang to win the game.

“I was telling myself that I was holding back trying to make my serve go in, I had to let it go and trust my serve,” Velaga said. “That definitely helped by the end because I was starting to get a little mentally down at the end.”

It’s the second gold medal of District 2’s championship season for Lengyel and Velaga, already part of Scranton Prep’s team district title win last week.

Class 3A

Having already won the District 2 Class 3A team title and the district singles title, there was only one more mountain left for Abington Heights to climb this fall at the local level.

As was the case in last week’s singles championship match, the Comets gave themselves two cracks at it — Abington Heights had the top two seeds in the doubles field, and both of their teams coasted through to Wednesday’s semifinal round.

Amit and Rosenstein, both seniors, started their day with a 6-3, 6-0 win over West Scranton’s Chiara Pugliese and Marissa Shafer.

It wasn’t as easy for Arp and Rubner in the other semifinal. They trailed in each of the match’s two sets before eventually settling down and scoring a 7-5, 7-5 win over North Pocono’s Anna Clementoni and Cameron Forgione to reach the finals.

For the second straight year, the Class 3A doubles final was Abington Heights versus Abington Heights, and for the second straight year Amit and Rosenstein reigned supreme.

“Right before we started, we were a little nervous because they’re our friends, our teammates,” Amit said. “You just have to think that they’re not really your teammates right now, they’re just other people on the other side of the net.”

Arp and Rubner won the silver medals, a second doubles silver in a row for Arp. She also won silver in the singles tournament last week, falling to her Comets teammate Addie Stark in the singles final.

With District 2 play complete, Abington Heights made it a gold medal sweep for the fourth season in a row.