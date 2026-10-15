Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss Sunday’s game against the Panthers as doctors monitor a blood clot in his calf that was originally labeled as superficial. Tanner McKee will start under center.

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PHILADELPHIA — Quarterback Jalen Hurts shared breaking news with his backup on his way out to the Philadelphia Eagles’ walkthrough on Thursday.

“He just kind of turned to me and said, ‘looks like you’re going to be the guy this week,’ ” second-stringer Tanner McKee said.

Up next, the conversation on why: Hurts was ruled out for Sunday’s game against Carolina because of a superficial blood clot in his calf, the latest and biggest name of sidelined Eagles already this season.

The Eagles said in a statement Thursday that Hurts was injured in an Oct. 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams when he took a cleat to his calf area.

“It was a very unique experience, to say the least,” Hurts told reporters on Wednesday. “I don’t want to get into the details of kind of leading up to the game and whatnot. But got nicked up in the Rams game.”

Hurts practiced on Wednesday and Thursday last week and informed the medical staff of the injury following the Oct. 8 practice.

The Super Bowl 59 MVP also practiced on Friday last week before the team left for London to play against Jacksonville.

“Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday following the team’s flight to London and walkthrough,” the Eagles said in a statement. “The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia.”

Hurts completed 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown in a 19-17 loss to the Jaguars. The Eagles have lost three straight games under coach Nick Sirianni after an 0-2 start.

Hurts did not emerge from the tunnel in London until just before the coin toss.

“I was trying to rest,” he said, laughing.

Hurts received treatment Monday and Tuesday this week when he returned to Philadelphia and was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Hurts underwent another ultrasound on Wednesday that revealed a “movement in the small blood clot.”

That kind of blood clot Hurts has often form in a vein close to the surface of the skin but can be painful and need treatment.

The Eagles said in a statement they would determine the appropriate course of treatment. There was no timetable on when Hurts could return.

The Eagles will turn to the 26-year-old McKee against the Panthers.

McKee had been the primary backup each of the past two seasons but lost the job in training camp to veteran Andy Dalton. Dalton was released last Friday after he threw an interception into the end zone on his lone pass attempt of the season in a Week 3 loss at Chicago.

Hurts absorbed a late hit and was pulled off the field to be checked for a concussion in that game.

McKee has started two career games, both in Week 18 the past two years. The Eagles had already clinched their playoff seeds and rested Hurts. McKee, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, has completed 54 of 88 passes for five touchdowns and one interception.

“Every opportunity that you get to play is a huge opportunity, especially being a sixth-round pick,” McKee said.

McKee has familiarity with the Eagles after four seasons, even though he’s learning a new offense under first-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

Hurts has eight touchdowns and three interceptions with 933 yards passing this season for the Eagles. He’s led the Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances and earned MVP honors after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the championship in the 2024 season.

Hurts is in the midst of a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.3 million guaranteed, with the Eagles that takes him through the 2028 season.

The Eagles stunned fans when they drafted Hurts out of Oklahoma in the second round in 2020. They seemingly had Carson Wentz entrenched at QB and had more pressing needs. Hurt was expected to serve as insurance for Wentz. Instead, he supplanted him and became one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL.

OTHER INJURIES

Jordan Mailata had called last week a “week from hell” after the sudden retirement of fellow offensive lineman Lane Johnson and the trade of another O-line starter in Cam Jurgens to the Ravens.

“I might have jumped the gun on that one,” Mailata said with a laugh.

The Eagles have been banged up all season and hope running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring), No. 1 wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) can play Sunday.

Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, linebacker Jalyx Hunt, defensive back Michael Carter, running back Will Shipley, and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell were all hurt against the Jaguars. Philadelphia had previously ruled out center Drew Kendall safety Marcus Epps and wide receiver WR Marquise Brown. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) missed practice Thursday.

“As much adversity as we’ve handled,” Mailata said, “it also has created so much opportunity for our young guys. That’s what I keep focusing on.”

As crucial as their absences have been, playing without Hurts would sting the most.

The Eagles say they have no choice but to press on with McKee.

“We’ve been getting reps with him all year,” wide receiver Darius Cooper said. “It’s really not a drop-off.”