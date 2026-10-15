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Julia Rauch’s service games netted 27 service points and 10 aces as Berwick swept Hanover Area with set scores of 25-1, 25-9 and 25-4 on Thursday.

Rauch added 25 assists for Berwick. Grace Robbins had 14 kills, and Emmy Superko added 16 service points (with five aces) and five digs.

With the win, Berwick’s record moved to 15-2 overall on the year and 13-0 in the WVC. The Bulldogs will play MMI Prep on Monday in their regular season finale, looking to sew up an undefeated WVC season and conference title.

Crestwood 3, Pittston Area 0

The Comets wrapped up regular season play with a win over Pittston Area in straight sets. Crestwood ended the season on a nine-match winning streak and is currently positioned to be the top seed in the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-16 and 25-13 for the Comets.

Lia Angeles had 13 kills. Kyleigh McCue had 23 assists and five aces, Lindsay Stec had eight kills and 10 service points (including four aces) and Lilah Barrett had 19 digs.

Dallas 3, Lake-Lehman 1

The Mountaineers took a two-set lead, dropped the third but rallied to defeat Lake-Lehman in four sets.

Dallas won the first two sets 25-10 and 25-15. Lake-Lehman extended the match with a 26-24 win in the third set, but Dallas ended it with a 25-23 win in the fourth.

Nanticoke Area 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Abigail Miller had 16 assists and 11 service points to help Nanticoke Area power past Wilkes-Barre Area.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-22 and 25-13 for the Trojanettes. Haley Verazin had 12 kills and Aubrey Baron dished out 17 assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 2, Abington Heights 1

Jules Potter scored in the second half to break a 1-1 tie and deliver a non-conference win for Wyoming Area.

Ava Musinski scored the Warriors’ first goal in the final minute of the opening half, assisted by Kinley Park.

Allison Stanton had the lone goal for Abington Heights.

Nanticoke Area 8, Wyoming Seminary 0

Lucy McGovern scored three first-half goals as the Trojanettes routed Wyoming Seminary.

Liz Larson scored twice for Nanticoke Area, while Claire Wisnosky, Emily Duda and Sophia Cromer added a goal each. Ella Alles had three assists.

Gemma Ciravolo had 12 saves for Wyoming Seminary.

BOYS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 10, Berwick 0

Sam Nazaire had a hat trick to lead a strong showing from the Hazleton Area offense in a win over Berwick.

Ricky Paredes added two goals for the Cougars. Yorjan Mijares, Eugene Hradil, Jeifran Flores, Stephen Smithnosky and Anthony Romero added a goal each.

Clayton Walck made 11 saves for Berwick in the loss.

FIELD HOCKEY

Nanticoke Area 2, Tunkhannock 2

Both team scored once in the first quarter and once in the fourth but couldn’t decide a winner after it was all said and done, playing to a tie.

Amani Shiloh and Molly Novak each scored for Nanticoke Area, with Madison Falkowski assisting on both scores.

Emily Foersch and Adelyn Mills scored for Tunkhannock.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 2, Abington Heights 1

Abington Hts`1`0 — 1

Wyoming Area`1`1 — 2

First Half — 1. AH, Allison Stanton 5:51; 2. WA, Ava Musinski (Kinley Park) 0:25.

Shots — AH 7, WA 8. Saves — AH 6 (Sara Horsley), WA 5 (Bella Costa). Corners — AH 5, WA 4.

Nanticoke Area 8, Wyoming Seminary 0

Wyo. Seminary`0`0 — 0

Nanticoke Area`4`4 — 8

First Half — 1. NAN, Claire Wisnosky (Liz Larson) 18th; 2. NAN, Lucy McGovern (Lexi Ball) 26th; 3. NAN, McGovern (Ella Alles) 27th; 4. NAN, McGovern (Alles) 39th. Second — 1. NAN, Larson (Matilda Serrano) 41st; 2. NAN, Larson 48th; 3. NAN, Emily Duda (Alles) 61st; 4. NAN, Sophie Cromer 73rd.

Shots — SEM 1, NAN 24. Saves — SEM 12 (Gemma Ciravolo), NAN 1 (Penelope Serrano). Corners — SEM 0, NAN 3.

BOYS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 10, Berwick 0

Berwick`0`0 — 0

Haz. Area`2`8 — 10

First Half — 1. HAZ, Yorjan Mijares (Crocifisso Sabol); 2. HAZ, Eugene Hradil (Ricky Paredes). Second Half — 1. HAZ, Jeifran Flores (Anthony Romero); 2. HAZ, Stephen Smithnosky; 3. HAZ, Sam Nazaire; 4. HAZ, Ricky Paredes; 5. HAZ, Nazaire (Reece Assad); 6. HAZ, Paredes (Mijares); 7. HAZ, Nazaire (Sabol); 8. HAZ, Romero (Airam Avila).

Shots — not submitted. Saves — BER 11 (Clayton Walck), HAZ 6 (Anthony Romero, Shane DelRegno). Corners — not submitted.