The Wyoming Valley West Spartans bust through a banner before their season opener against Williamsport. The Spartans won just two games over the past four seasons but are 4-3 this year and currently in second place in the District 2/4 Class 6A standings.

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Wyoming Valley Conference football has changed throughout the years.

The conference has shrunk with three Catholic schools that played the sport and three Wilkes-Barre City schools merging into two programs.

Saturday afternoon games are a thing of the past for the most part with schools installing lights and moving to Friday nights.

Grass fields are disappearing with only four teams — Hanover Area, Pittston Area, Tunkhannock and Wyoming Area — still playing on natural surfaces.

And, perhaps, the biggest was District 2 ditching the user-friendly PIAA Points System to determine playoff teams for a complicated Power Rankings System several years ago.

The PIAA Points System was middle school math. The Power Rankings are a complicated formula which has factors such as Team Weighted Winning Percentage (TWWP) and Opponents Weighted Winning Percentage (OWWP).

An explanation is available on piaad2.org, but in layman’s terms, the Power Rankings take into account strength of schedule regardless of wins and losses, unlike the PIAA Points System.

For example, Lake-Lehman is in third place in Class 3A because it lost to a pair of unbeatens, a one-loss team and a two-loss team. But the Black Knights would be in fifth place under the PIAA Points System.

How the Power Rankings for the WVC teams — plus independent Holy Redeemer — shake out over the next three weeks is anybody’s guess. And here are some guesses.

Berwick (4-3): The Dawgs are sixth in the D2-4A standings and in solid shape to make the eight-team field. A home playoff game, though, looks doubtful.

Valley View is in fourth, the final spot for a home game, and Wallenpaupack is in fifth. Based on the games those two teams have remaining, Berwick probably won’t climb higher than fifth.

Crestwood (1-6): The Comets hold the eighth and final spot for the D2-4A playoffs. Unless there are some massive upsets, that’s where they’ll probably finish.

Dallas (7-0): Dallas climbed to the top of the D2-4A standings with North Pocono’s loss to Scranton Prep. The Mountaineers will likely need to win out to stay there, because if they finish with the same record as North Pocono, then the Trojans should bump up to the top seed.

Hanover Area (1-6): The Hawkeyes have arguably the toughest remaining two-game stretch in the state. They play at unbeaten Shamokin and then host Dallas. It wouldn’t be surprising if those two teams meet in the state quarterfinals.

So making the D2-4A playoffs doesn’t look promising.

Hazleton Area (1-6): The Cougars are fifth in the D2/4-6A standings and need to move up a spot to make the postseason. They get two teams ahead of them — Wyoming Valley West and Wilkes-Barre Area — in consecutive weeks. If they take care of business, they should be able overtake West Scranton for the final berth or possibility move higher.

Holy Redeemer (3-4): The Royals hold the fourth and final berth in the D2-2A playoffs. They won’t get any higher, and it’s doubtful they miss the postseason with winless Susquehanna as their only competition for the spot.

Another victory should do the trick.

Lake-Lehman (3-4): The Black Knights are in third in the D2-3A standings and ahead of two teams with better records. The reason is their schedule thus far, which includes unbeatens Dallas and Dunmore, one-loss Lakeland and two-loss Riverside.

There is an outside chance of getting a home game, but Lehman must defeat Wyoming Area on Friday for any shot of that happening. The Black Knights haven’t locked up a playoff berth but are in solid shape to get one.

Nanticoke Area (1-6): The Trojans need to win at least two of their three games and have Crestwood and Hanover Area loses their last three games. (This is just an educated guess). Then they must hope the math adds up to get the final D2-4A playoff berth.

The chance of all that happening doesn’t seem feasible.

Pittston Area (4-3): The Patriots are among three teams seeking the two spots in the D2-5A championship game. Yet they are behind Abington Heights (3-4) in the standings.

Here’s where the OWWP plays a role. Pittston Area’s four wins have come against teams with 1-6 records. They’ve played two opponents with winning records — Berwick (4-3) and Dallas (7-0). Abington Heights has played five.

Chances are that the Patriots finish in second and head to Abington Heights for the title game.

Tunkhannock (1-6): The Tigers have a couple decent opportunities to pick up wins the next two weeks, but even if they do so, it’s doubtful they can squeeze into the four-team D2-4A playoffs.

Wilkes-Barre Area (2-5): The Wolfpack are third in the D2/4-6A standings and control their destiny with games with Hazleton Area and Williamsport — both also in the classification — to close out the regular season.

A win against Pittston Area on Friday could all but seal a playoff spot. A chance at the top seed for the defending champion is not out of the question considering the volatility of the standings all season.

Wyoming Area (5-2): The Warriors look destined for the second seed in D2-3A, although there is a small possibility of passing Scranton Prep for the top seed. They could also not make the postseason, although that seems far-fetched.

A win against Lake-Lehman on Friday probably sews up the second seed at worst.

Wyoming Valley West (4-3): The Spartans are the second seed currently in D2/4-6A, but their loss to Wilkes-Barre Area on Saturday showed how tumultuous the standings have been.

However, they should be in the four-team field somewhere. Scranton (0-7) has struggled on both sides of the ball and West Scranton (2-5) has faded after a strong start. Eliminate those two, and that leaves the Spartans among the four still standing.

WEEK 8 AT A GLANCE

Crestwood (1-6) at Dallas (7-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (47-40), 8th year; Dallas’ Rich Mannello (98-42), 12th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 7-0 in 2025

First Meeting: Dallas 40-6 in 1981

All-Time Series: Dallas 33-10

Scouting Crestwood: The Comets were tied with Pittston Area 22-22 midway through the third quarter, yet lost 41-22. The result was similar to a loss to Wyoming Area two weeks ago. Crestwood had the same problem last season finishing games. Aside from a blowout loss to Honesdale, the other five setbacks could have gone either way.

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers took control in the second quarter to defeat Lake-Lehman 49-7 in the Old Shoe Game. WR Tyce Mason had two long TD grabs plus a punt return TD. Special teams also blocked a punt once again. Mannello, though, once again voiced concern about kick coverage.

Bottom Line: Crestwood is probably better than its record indicates, but Dallas is on a roll.

Hanover Area (1-6) at Shamokin (7-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hanover Area’s Eric Richardson (7-11), 2nd year; Shamokin’s Marc Persing (52-32), 4th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes broke into the win column with a 35-14 victory over Northwest. The Richardson triplets played a big role. QB Logan threw three TD passes, WR Conor caught two TD passes and had 166 yards receiving and RB Brody churned out 75 yards and a TD on the ground.

Scouting Shamokin: The Indians dismantled a very good Williamsport team 48-13. QB Logan Steele has 780 yards and 13 TDs on the ground, although he can also hurt opponents through the air. RB Noah Ringes averages 8.4 yards per carry. The defense has three shutouts. Favored to win the District 4 Class 4A championship.

Bottom Line: Shamokin presents too many problems for Hanover Area to deal with.

Lake-Lehman (3-4) at Wyoming Area (5-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lehman’s Mike Mully (3-4), 1st year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (129-68) 18th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 28-0 in 2025

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 46-12 in 1970

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 34-8

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights had a solid first-quarter drive against Dallas, but things unraveled quickly in a 49-7 loss in the Old Shoe Game. RB Coldyn Harris topped 100 yards rushing for a third time this season. The defense was solid on occasion, but also got burned for two long TD passes. Special teams surrendered a punt return TD and had a punt blocked.

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors seized control early in a 55-14 victory over Tunkhannock. Luke Kopetchny threw two TD passes and returned a punt for a touchdown. Dominic Bartell returned a kick for a touchdown. RB Nicholas Kondrosky had two long TD runs. They’ve made noticeable progress since Week 1.

Bottom Line: While things might not go as smoothly as last Friday, Wyoming Area should be able to prevail.

Northwest (4-3) at Nanticoke Area (1-6)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Northwest’s Greg Mullins (4-3), 1st year; Nanticoke Area’s Joe Shimko (1-6), 1st year

Last Meeting: Northwest 20-15 in 2017

First Meeting: Nanticoke Area 34-0 in 1990

All-Time Series: Northwest 13-5

Scouting Northwest: After winning four straight to start the season, the Rangers have lost three in a row and all by double digits. They lost 35-14 to Hanover Area last Friday and had issues stopping the run and pass. Northwest relies heavily on the ground game and has three capable runners led by RB Noah Amett.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans lost 42-26 to Holy Redeemer where they tacked on a couple late touchdowns. The defense did a respectable job vs. the run. However, it gave up 255 yards through the air and three very long TDs. Turnovers have been problematic with nine in the last three games.

Bottom Line: Nanticoke Area needs to make Northwest uncomfortable on offense and that means making the Rangers throw the ball.

Pittston Area (4-3) at Wilkes-Barre Area (2-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Paul Russick (32-36), 2nd year at Pittston Area, 7th overall; WBA’s Ciro Cinti (113-114), 8th year at WBA, 21st overall

Last Meeting: Pittston Area 31-24 in 2025

First Meeting: WBA 35-21 in 2021

All-Time Series: WBA 2-1

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots continued to light up the scoreboard, defeating Crestwood 41-22 last Friday. They’ve topped 40 points four times this season. RB Jude Ferentino rushed for a career-high 189 yards. WR Lucas LoPresto had his third 100-yard receiving game of the year. The defense, though, needs to improve because it gives up a lot of points.

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack churned out a 16-7 win over Wyoming Valley West where RB Aiden Gilmore played for the first time since Week 1 and rushed for 116 yards. WBA sorely missed a chain-mover in its previous games. The defense behind DL Altamir Terry clogged running lanes and forced three turnovers.

Bottom Line: The Wolfpack need to control the clock and not get into a track meet.

Williamsport (5-2) at Berwick (4-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Williamsport’s Kevin Brown (5-2), 1st year; Berwick’s CJ Curry (19-11), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Berwick 63-19 in 2025

First Meeting: Williamsport 14-0 in 1946

All-Time Series: Berwick 29-10

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires lost 48-13 to unbeaten Shamokin but still have a comfortable lead in the D2/4-6A standings. Standout QB Tevin Williams has missed the last four games with a medical issue. Zion Hughes has done an admirable job filling in. WR Trey Damschroder is a reliable and elusive pass catcher.

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs held off a late Hazleton Area rally attempt for a 24-21 victory. RB Gavin Galutia ran for a season-high 142 yards and two touchdowns. Berwick has tilted heavily to the run with QB Brady Cleaver injured but did have some mild success through the air with converted WR Shiloh Escobar throwing the ball.

Bottom Line: Difficult matchup to decipher.

Wyoming Valley West (4-3) at Hazleton Area (1-6)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Valley West’s Brydon Rukstalis (4-3), 1st year; Hazleton Area’s Scott Sacco (2-16), 2nd year

Last Meeting: Valley West 31-25 in 2025

First Meeting: Valley West 28-13 in 1992

All-Time Series: Hazleton Area 20-14-1

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans saw their four-game winning streak end with a 16-7 loss to Wilkes-Barre Area. They couldn’t move the ball on the ground and the passing attack was off from previous games. Their only touchdown came on a short field. While the penalties were down, they seemed to come at costly times.

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars had RB Xavier Heck and QB JJ Lantigua return to the lineup, and their presence was obvious despite a 24-21 loss to Berwick. Lantigua topped 200 yards passing for a second time this season. The 21 points tied for the most Hazleton Area has scored this season.

Bottom Line: Have to lean toward Valley West but not as much as if this game were played a few weeks ago.

Tunkhannock (1-6) at Holy Redeemer (3-4)

7 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s RJ Haas (1-6), 1st year; Redeemer’s Vito Quaglia (6-32), 2nd year at Holy Redeemer; 4th overall

Last Meeting: Tunkhannock 55-7 in 2025

First Meeting: Tunkhannock 41-7 in 2007

All-Time Series: Tunkhannock 7-1

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers were overwhelmed quickly by Wyoming Area in a 55-14 loss. They fell behind 48-6 at halftime as they surrendered six TDs of 30 yards or more, including kick and punt returns. The running game produced only 56, its second lowest of the season.

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals tightened their grip on the final D2-2A playoff spot with a 42-26 win at Nanticoke Area. QB Brady McDermott and TE Kaden Sepkoski connected on three long TD passes. The running game was off a tick from a week earlier. The defense surrendered over 400 yards to a Nanticoke Area offense which has struggled at times.

Bottom Line: Has the makings of a very entertaining game to end Week 8.