Wyoming Valley Conference football has changed throughout the years.
The conference has shrunk with three Catholic schools that played the sport and three Wilkes-Barre City schools merging into two programs.
Saturday afternoon games are a thing of the past for the most part with schools installing lights and moving to Friday nights.
Grass fields are disappearing with only four teams — Hanover Area, Pittston Area, Tunkhannock and Wyoming Area — still playing on natural surfaces.
And, perhaps, the biggest was District 2 ditching the user-friendly PIAA Points System to determine playoff teams for a complicated Power Rankings System several years ago.
The PIAA Points System was middle school math. The Power Rankings are a complicated formula which has factors such as Team Weighted Winning Percentage (TWWP) and Opponents Weighted Winning Percentage (OWWP).
An explanation is available on piaad2.org, but in layman’s terms, the Power Rankings take into account strength of schedule regardless of wins and losses, unlike the PIAA Points System.
For example, Lake-Lehman is in third place in Class 3A because it lost to a pair of unbeatens, a one-loss team and a two-loss team. But the Black Knights would be in fifth place under the PIAA Points System.
How the Power Rankings for the WVC teams — plus independent Holy Redeemer — shake out over the next three weeks is anybody’s guess. And here are some guesses.
Berwick (4-3): The Dawgs are sixth in the D2-4A standings and in solid shape to make the eight-team field. A home playoff game, though, looks doubtful.
Valley View is in fourth, the final spot for a home game, and Wallenpaupack is in fifth. Based on the games those two teams have remaining, Berwick probably won’t climb higher than fifth.
Crestwood (1-6): The Comets hold the eighth and final spot for the D2-4A playoffs. Unless there are some massive upsets, that’s where they’ll probably finish.
Dallas (7-0): Dallas climbed to the top of the D2-4A standings with North Pocono’s loss to Scranton Prep. The Mountaineers will likely need to win out to stay there, because if they finish with the same record as North Pocono, then the Trojans should bump up to the top seed.
Hanover Area (1-6): The Hawkeyes have arguably the toughest remaining two-game stretch in the state. They play at unbeaten Shamokin and then host Dallas. It wouldn’t be surprising if those two teams meet in the state quarterfinals.
So making the D2-4A playoffs doesn’t look promising.
Hazleton Area (1-6): The Cougars are fifth in the D2/4-6A standings and need to move up a spot to make the postseason. They get two teams ahead of them — Wyoming Valley West and Wilkes-Barre Area — in consecutive weeks. If they take care of business, they should be able overtake West Scranton for the final berth or possibility move higher.
Holy Redeemer (3-4): The Royals hold the fourth and final berth in the D2-2A playoffs. They won’t get any higher, and it’s doubtful they miss the postseason with winless Susquehanna as their only competition for the spot.
Another victory should do the trick.
Lake-Lehman (3-4): The Black Knights are in third in the D2-3A standings and ahead of two teams with better records. The reason is their schedule thus far, which includes unbeatens Dallas and Dunmore, one-loss Lakeland and two-loss Riverside.
There is an outside chance of getting a home game, but Lehman must defeat Wyoming Area on Friday for any shot of that happening. The Black Knights haven’t locked up a playoff berth but are in solid shape to get one.
Nanticoke Area (1-6): The Trojans need to win at least two of their three games and have Crestwood and Hanover Area loses their last three games. (This is just an educated guess). Then they must hope the math adds up to get the final D2-4A playoff berth.
The chance of all that happening doesn’t seem feasible.
Pittston Area (4-3): The Patriots are among three teams seeking the two spots in the D2-5A championship game. Yet they are behind Abington Heights (3-4) in the standings.
Here’s where the OWWP plays a role. Pittston Area’s four wins have come against teams with 1-6 records. They’ve played two opponents with winning records — Berwick (4-3) and Dallas (7-0). Abington Heights has played five.
Chances are that the Patriots finish in second and head to Abington Heights for the title game.
Tunkhannock (1-6): The Tigers have a couple decent opportunities to pick up wins the next two weeks, but even if they do so, it’s doubtful they can squeeze into the four-team D2-4A playoffs.
Wilkes-Barre Area (2-5): The Wolfpack are third in the D2/4-6A standings and control their destiny with games with Hazleton Area and Williamsport — both also in the classification — to close out the regular season.
A win against Pittston Area on Friday could all but seal a playoff spot. A chance at the top seed for the defending champion is not out of the question considering the volatility of the standings all season.
Wyoming Area (5-2): The Warriors look destined for the second seed in D2-3A, although there is a small possibility of passing Scranton Prep for the top seed. They could also not make the postseason, although that seems far-fetched.
A win against Lake-Lehman on Friday probably sews up the second seed at worst.
Wyoming Valley West (4-3): The Spartans are the second seed currently in D2/4-6A, but their loss to Wilkes-Barre Area on Saturday showed how tumultuous the standings have been.
However, they should be in the four-team field somewhere. Scranton (0-7) has struggled on both sides of the ball and West Scranton (2-5) has faded after a strong start. Eliminate those two, and that leaves the Spartans among the four still standing.
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