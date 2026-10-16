Wilkes-Barre Area quarterback Declan Gregor rolls out to look for an open receiver on Friday against Pittston Area.

Pittston Area’s Jude Ferentino is brought down by a host of the WBA defenders.

Pittston Area’s Lucas LoPresto scrambles for running room against Wilkes-Barre Area on Friday night in Plains Township.

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PLAINS TWP. — The Pittston Area football team is creating the impression that halftime leads are overrated.

The Patriots continued their in-season turnaround with their latest comeback Friday night for a 27-10 victory over host Wilkes-Barre Area with first place in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 on the line.

Pittston Area ran its winning streak to four games despite not having a halftime lead in any of the last three games. The Patriots will finish no worse that tied for first place in the four-team division.

The latest second-half comeback featured the Patriots scoring 20 unanswered points in the first 13½ minutes after halftime with a big boost from the team’s defense.

Pittston Area held Wilkes-Barre Area scoreless in the second half and the defense did not allow a touchdown in the entire game. The Wolfpack had zero net yards in the last 20 minutes.

Patriots coach Paul Russick said his team takes “having a short memory” to heart.

Wilkes-Barre Area went ahead twice, but Pittston Area moved in front two plays after the game’s first score and went ahead to stay four plays after the last Wolfpack points.

The teams were scoreless until 2:06 before halftime with the help of interceptions by Pittston Area’s Lucas LoPresto at his 23 in the first quarter and Wilkes-Barre Area’s Anthony Daniel at his 17 in the second.

Following Daniel’s interception, the Wolfpack moved 56 yards in 14 plays before settling for Matthew Cinti’s 23-yard field goal from the right hash mark and a 3-0 lead with 2:06 left in the half.

LoPresto’s 64-yard kickoff return and a personal foul on Wilkes-Barre Area put the ball at the 5.

Jude Ferentino ran twice, scoring from the 2 for a 7-3 lead with 1:05 left.

The first-half scoring was not done yet.

Cassiuss Crawford returned the kickoff 68 yards for a touchdown and a 10-7 halftime lead for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Pittston Area went ahead to stay on the second play of the second half when LoPresto took a Santino Salvo shovel pass 49 yards for the score.

Wilkes-Barre’s last serious threat stalled after the Wolfpack advanced to the Pittston Area 25.

John Jadus batted down a third-down pass and Kayden Bailey threw the Wolfpack for a loss on a fourth-down screen.

Santino Capitano scored from the 1 on fourth-and-goal, then Patrick Roman passed to John Jadus for the two-point conversion and a 21-10 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Deondre Miller ran 21 yards with a direct snap with 10:34 left to close the scoring.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s only first down in its last three possessions was the result of a Pittston Area personal foul.

“We knew going that we’ve been struggling stopping the run for the last several weeks,” Russick said.

Wilkes-Barre Area put that to the test, often working out of a double tight-end, power-I set.

“That’s what I would do against us,” Russick said, “but our kids were fully locked in.”

The Patriots held the Wolfpack to 120 yards of total offense.

Pittston Area (2-0, 5-3) can complete a second straight perfect run through WVC Division 1 when it hosts Wyoming Valley West (0-2, 4-4) Friday night.

Wilkes-Barre Area faces Hazleton Area in a meeting of teams that are 1-1 and 2-6.

Pittston Area 27, Wilkes-Barre Area 10

Pittston Area`0`7`14`6 — 27

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`10`0`0 — 10

First quarter

None

Second quarter

WBA – Matthew Cinti 23 FG, 2:06

PA – Jude Ferentino 2 run (Sam Augustine kick), 1:05

WBA – Cassiuss Crawford 68 kickoff return (Cinti kick), 0:55

Third quarter

PA – Lucas LoPresto 49 pass from Santino Salvo (kick failed), 11:14

PA – Santino Capitano 1 run (John Jadus pass from Patrick Roman), 2:19

Fourth quarter

PA – Deondre Miller 21 run (pass failed), 10:34

Team Statistics`PA`WBA

First downs`13`10

Rushes-yards`32-147`32-99

Passing yards`157`21

Total yards`304`120

Passing`10-15-1`6-15-1

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`1-37.0`3-22.7

Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`6-51`1-5

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — PA, Kayden Bailey 8-44, Ferentino 10-31, Capitano 7-30, Miller 2-26, LoPresto 2-7 Levi Pisano 1-4, Chance Radzewicz 1-3, Matt Pisano 1-2. WBA, Aiden Gilmore 14-52, Khalil Smith -21, Declan Gregor 5-14, Anthony Daniel 5-10, Ethan Hooper 1-2.

PASSING — PA, Salvo 7-12-1-116, Miller 1-1-0-34, Capitano 2-2-0-7. WBA, Gregor 6-15-1-21.

RECEIVING – PA, LoPresto 6-108, Jadus 2-15, Christian Cerasaro 1-34, Bailey 1-0. WBA, Jayson Sanchez 2-minus 1, Gino Dalessandro 2-16, Rajan Watson 1-8, Omar Contreras 1-8, Daniel 1-minus 10.

INTERCEPTIONS — PA, LoPresto 1-0. WBA, Daniel 1-20.

MISSED FIELD GOAL – None.