Wyoming Area’s Luke Koptechny (8) hauls in an interception at his team’s 1-yard line late in the second quarter.

Wyoming Area’s Gavin Feeney pulls down a 4-yard touchdown pass from Luke Kopetchny in the second quarter.

Wyoming Area’s Dominic Bartell (26) barrels his way into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown as Lake-Lehman’s Anthony Magnotta (4) tries to make the stop.

Wyoming Area’s Hudson Sharpe (2) grabs a 54-yard pass and races into the end zone for touchdown on the final play of the first half as Lake-Lehman’s Coldyn Harris defends.

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WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area was moving the ball so well in the first half Friday night that the issue wasn’t yardage but time.

Time, though, didn’t matter either.

The Warriors completed a dominant first half by driving 99 yards with less than two minutes remaining for their fourth touchdown as part of a 49-8 rout of Lake-Lehman in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 3 game.

Wyoming Area improved to 2-0 in the division and 6-2 overall with its fifth consecutive victory. The Warriors had four touchdowns of 54 yards or more as they piled up season-high 504 yards of total offense.

“We’re still working on playing clean, not playing to a scoreboard and executing,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “I think moments in the game, from a football standpoint, a lot of outstanding playmaking from our guys.

“So I’m very excited about that and glad to see that part, but we’re very focused on cleaning up a lot of things we need to going forward the last few weeks.”

Quarterback Luke Kopetchny threw for a career-high 163 yards. The Brown University recruit, who shifted from receiver to quarterback this season, also had 79 yards rushing.

Kopetchny also intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line, and Wyoming Area turned the pick into the 99-yard drive. The Warriors were able to convert two third-down plays, one on a Lehman personal foul and the other on a 13-yard run by Kopetchny.

Wyoming Area called a timeout with two seconds left and the ball at its 46-yard line after Kopetchny’s run. The Warriors used a little trickery to score from there.

Mike McKernan took the shotgun snap and handed off to Kopetchny, who was coming in motion from his receiver spot. Kopetchny then launched a pass to receiver Hudson Sharpe down the left sideline. Sharpe dived into the end zone as time expired in the first half.

Kopetchny believed his team wasn’t going to shut down the offense 99 yards from a score, which turned the lead from 20-0 to 28-0.

“I thought we were going to try for it for sure,” Kopetchny said. “We definitely had some explosive plays, so we knew we could get one again in that first half. I felt like we knew we were going for that.”

Another 54-yard touchdown pass — this one from Kopetchny to Lavell Brock — opened the scoring in the third quarter and brought about the 35-point mercy rule.

Running back Semaj Morris finished off Wyoming Area’s scoring with TD runs of 71 and 69 yards. Neither were easy as he had to break some tackles on the first score and overcome a grab of his face mask on the other. Morris finished with a Bo Jackson Tecmo Bowl stat line of three carries for 144 yards.

Lehman (1-1 Div. 3, 3-5) had just 91 yards in the first half and 222 for the game. The Black Knights avoided the shutout by using the hard running of freshman Jeremy Matusick to get on the board. His 8-yard TD run and ensuing two-point run came with 4:53 remaining.

The Black Knights had a drive to the Wyoming Area 2-yard line in the second quarter end when Wyoming Area’s Drew Keating recovered a fumble.

Wyoming Area 49, Lake-Lehman 8

Lake-Lehman`0`0`0`8 — 8

Wyoming Area`6`22`14`7 — 49

First quarter

WA — Luke Kopetchny 1 run (kick failed), 1:58

Second quarter

WA — Dominic Bartell 5 run (Kopetchny run), 11:27

WA — Gavin Feeney 4 pass from Kopetchny (kick failed), 8:03

WA — Hudson Sharpe 54 pass from Kopetchny (Drew Keating from Kopetchny), 0:00

Third quarter

WA — Lavell Brock 54 pass from Kopetchny (Ava Musinski kick), 5:16

WA — Semaj Morris 71 run (Musinski kick), 0:21

Fourth quarter

LL — Jeremy Matusick 8 run (Matusick run), 4:53

WA — Morris 69 run (Teagan Meier kick), 3:01

Team statistics`LL`WA

First downs`12`13

Rushes-yards`40-217`34-341

Passing yards`5`163

Total yards`222`504

Passing`1-7-1`5-8-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-32`1-36

Fumbles-lost`1-1`1-0

Penalties-yards`6-51`7-63

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Lehman, Coldyn Harris 12-62, Devon Albee 10-42, Damon 2-3, Anthony Magnotta 7-21, Ben Brelsford 2-40, Matusick 6-52, Aiden Miller 1-(minus-3). Wyoming Area, Nicholas Kondrosky 11-45, Kopetchny 10-79, Bartell 8-66, Feeney 1-2, Mike McKernan 1-5, Morris 3-144.

PASSING — Lehman, Jesse Strenfel 1-7-1-5. Wyoming Area, Kopetchny 5-8-0-163.

RECEIVING — Lehman, Albee 1-5. Wyoming Area, Brock 2-96, Feeney 2-13, Sharpe 1-54.

INTERCEPTIONS — Wyoming Area, Kopetchny 1-0.

MISSED FGs — none