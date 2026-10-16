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The Dallas Mountaineers celebrated their annual senior night festivities in grand fashion with a dominant 42-7 victory over the Crestwood Comets on Friday night.

With the resounding win, the Mountaineers remained undefeated at 8-0. Crestwood, meanwhile, has now lost seven straight contests.

Hunter Pitcavage led the way for Dallas in his final regular season home game, finishing with three touchdowns — two on offense and one on defense.

Pitcavage was proud of his team’s dominant effort on the night.

“We regrouped and played some real good football in the second quarter after that close opening quarter,” Pitcavage said. “It’s a team effort — if we aren’t all on the same page, we won’t be able to execute out here.

“Obviously we went in there and got what we needed to do done. (Quarterback) Talan (Geskey) executed well, we were really firing on all cylinders. (Running back) Mark (Saracinaj), me, our receivers, Tyce (Mason) was awesome. We just stay focused, we don’t worry about being undefeated and looking too far ahead. … We get tonight to celebrate, we get tomorrow to rest, that’s all we got. And then we put that in the past and we are back in the weight room power cleaning and watching film to keep improving.”

Dallas opened the scoring just over three minutes into the game as Pitcavage bashed his way into the end zone from 10 yards out to give his team the early 7-0 advantage.

For the Mounts’ next score, Saracinaj made some bruising runs and culminated the drive with a 7-yard rushing touchdown to enhance the lead to 14-0 with 3:41 left in the first.

But the Comets would answer with a resilient 80-yard scoring drive, as sophomore quarterback Teddy Taylor threw up a jump ball into the end zone, and senior wideout Jack Rodgers came down with a 16-yard touchdown with eight second left in the first quarter.

The Mountaineers would respond in commanding fashion, seizing back the game’s momentum with a 28-0 second quarter.

Pitcavage would score his second rushing touchdown of the night, this time on a 25-yard sprint to the end zone in the opening minute of the second quarter to go up 21-7.

Dallas’ fourth touchdown of the contest would once again come from its punishing ground game, this time when junior Owen Oldt barreled his way in from the 1-yard line to cap off a 50-yard drive to make it 28-7.

From there, Dallas scored through the air as Geskey connected with fellow junior Mason on a 21-yard touchdown pass to give their team a 35-7 lead with just 1:27 left in the first half.

For Dallas’ sixth and final score of the night, their defense got in on the scoring barrage, as Pitcavage notched his third touchdown of the night, this time scooping up a fumble and taking it back 15 yards for a touchdown in the final minute of the half.

They proved to be the last points of the game as the second half was played with a running clock with Dallas up by 35.

“It’s amazing,” Pitcavage said. “I couldn’t get those two rushing touchdowns without our awesome offensive line — they were just great tonight. Our QB Tallan was awesome, too. I couldn’t run the ball so well if he wasn’t throwing the ball for a threat. So everyone just did an amazing job out there. For my defensive touchdown, that was just being at the right spot at the right time.”

Now long-time coach Rich Mannello and his 8-0 Mountaineers will look to stay perfect when they go on the road to face Hanover Area next Friday.

“I’ve been here since my freshman year, we made it to the state championship game as freshmen, just looking up to those seniors,” Pitcavage said. “And now having this kind of team my senior year, we are having the best season yet since that magical 2023 season.

“So just reliving that, we are on the same path right now and we are just killing it, and we are looking forward to bringing it home this year.”

Meanwhile, coach Ryan Arcangeli and his 1-7 Comets will look to bounce back in their own home finale next Friday against Berwick.

Dallas 42, Crestwood 7

Dallas`14`28`0`0 — 42

Crestwood`7`0`0`0 — 7

First Quarter

DAL — Hunter Pitcavage 10 run (David Worth kick), 8:56

DAL — Marc Saracinaj 7 run (Worth kick), 3:41

CRE — Jack Rodgers 16 pass from Teddy Taylor (Nathan Ciocco kick), 0:08

Second Quarter

DAL — Pitcavage 25 run (Worth kick), 11:21

DAL — Owen Oldt 1 run (Worth kick), 4:15

DAL — Tyce Mason 21 pass from Talan Geskey (Worth kick), 1:27

DAL — Pitcavage 15 fumble return (Worth kick), 0:28

Team statistics`Crestwood`Dallas

First downs`9`20

Rushes-yards`29-109`35-258

Passing yards`36`79

Total yards`145`337

Passing`5-10-0`6-10-0

Sacked-yards lost`3-26`1-7

Punts-avg.`3-22`0-0

Fumbles-lost`5-1`1-0

Penalties-yards`5-40`7-70

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CRE, Jake Jeckell 11-39, Matthew Bealla 2-3, Dylan Bellas 1-6, Teddy Taylor 6-29, Riley Wojciechowski 9-32. DAL, Hunter Pitcavage 6-56, Tyce Mason 1-26, Talan Geskey 1-1, Marc Saracinaj 12-74, Jim Youngblood 1-3, Owen Oldt 2-42, Jesse Berlew 2-35, Tom Fostock 9-16, Trevor Slavinski 1-5.

PASSING — CRE, Taylor 4-9-0-25, Jack Rodgers 1-1-0-11. DAL, Geskey 6-10-0-79.

RECEIVING — CRE, Rodgers 2-19, Braylon Murray 1-11, Amias Ocasio 1-1, Dylan Bellas 1-5. DAL, Mason 2-34, Brady McCann 1-6, Bobby Gallagher 2-32, Saracinaj 1-7.

INTERCEPTIONS — None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.