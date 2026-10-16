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HAZLETON — A string of injuries sent Hazleton Area’s season sideways from the jump, but the pieces have been falling back into place for the Cougars the last couple weeks.

After a near-comeback against Berwick a week ago, Hazleton Area’s playmakers stepped up late to make sure no comeback was necessary in this one.

Xavier Heck and JJ Lantigua each ran for over 100 yards and three rushing touchdowns combined, and Hazleton Area pulled away late for a 21-7 win over Wyoming Valley West on Friday night.

All 28 points in this game were scored in the fourth quarter, as a game predicated on two strong defenses turned into some home run swings from both offenses.

Hazleton Area had a little bit more juice down the stretch, though. While the offense started to click, the defense never had a problem clicking — save for one 91-yard Valley West touchdown run, the Cougars’ defense had the Spartans pretty well stifled for most of the night.

“Our defense has played better and better every week, they showed up to the challenges that we’ve had,” Hazleton Area coach Scott Sacco said. “At the beginning of the year, we were giving up points … they heard about it all year, and our defense has showed up and played out.”

Neither team could do much with the ball through the first three quarters. Hazleton Area had one first-half drive end in a turnover on downs in the red zone, while Valley West had a drive late in the half push into Cougar territory only to stall.

Hazleton Area got the ball rolling late in the third quarter, and it was largely on the legs of Heck, who returned to action last week after missing some time with an injury.

He scored on a 6-yard rush on the first play of the fourth quarter to put Hazleton Area ahead 7-0. That lead lasted just 16 seconds of game time, however.

Valley West running back Malique Campbell broke off a 91-yard touchdown run down the right sideline to tie the game.

It was a drastic momentum swing after Hazleton Area’s defense had held Campbell and the rest of the Spartans’ offense in check to that point.

“We had to regroup really fast,” Heck said. “We knew that we could fight and that we wanted it more.”

Heck’s second touchdown run of the quarter, set up in part by a 47-yard throw from Lantigua to Jose Lopez, made it 14-7 Cougars.

Valley West’s next drive ended in an interception as Damien Eastman’s pass was picked off by Nolan Heller. The Spartans made a quick stop, only to be turned over on downs in Hazleton Area territory.

Lantigua, who like Heck and Lopez had missed some time this year with an injury, put things on ice with an 82-yard quarterback keeper to make it a 21-7 ballgame.

Heck finished with 116 yards on the ground, and Lantigua was right behind him at 112 yards.

Campbell had 186 yards on the ground for Valley West, with the bulk of it coming on that long touchdown run.

Hazleton Area improved to 2-6 overall and 1-1 in Division 1 with the win, and the Cougars’ chances of earning a District 2 Class 6A playoff berth got a boost as well.

The Cougars will play another Class 6A team next week when Wilkes-Barre Area comes to town.

Wyoming Valley West (0-2 Div. 1, 4-4) will travel to Pittston Area next.

Hazleton Area 21, Wyoming Valley West 7

Wyo. Valley West`0`0`0`7 — 7

Hazleton Area`0`0`0`21 — 21

Fourth quarter

HAZ — Xavier Heck 6 run (Derek Radzwich kick) 11:55

WVW — Malique Campbell 91 run (Xander Jones kick) 11:39

HAZ — Heck 8 run (Radzwich kick) 6:16

HAZ — JJ Lantigua 82 run (Radzwich kick) 2:54

Team statistics`WVW`HA

First downs`9`13

Rushes-yards`27-198`36-223

Passing yards`57`97

Total yards`255`310

Passing`9-26-1`6-12-1

Sacked-yards lost`2-20`2-6

Punts-avg.`6-26.3`4-26

Fumbles-lost`1-0`1-0

Penalties-yards`10-69`5-36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WVW, Gadgidas Reisinger 5-16, Campbell 16-186, Jaheir Cooper-Mickens 1-3, Damien Eastman 4-(minus-2), Team 1-(minus-2). HAZ, Heck 21-116, Lantigua 14-112, Team 1-(minus-5).

PASSING — WVW, Eastman 9-26-1-57. HAZ, Lantigua 5-11-1-97, Zach Wilson 1-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — WVW, Cooper-Mickens 2-5, Campbell 1-4, Noah Council 2-12, Tanner Ragukas 2-24, Reisinger 2-12. HAZ, Radzwich 1-24, Heck 2-23, Jaxon Johnson 1-3, Lantigua 1-0, Jose Lopez 1-47.

INTERCEPTIONS — WVW, Zyere McCalla 1-2. HAZ, Nolan Heller 1-20.

MISSED FGs — none.