🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Nanticoke Area’s defense delivered the loudest moment of the night in a game that began in an eerie silence.

The Trojans stopped a game-deciding two-point conversion in a 20-19 victory over Northwest Area on Friday.

After the Rangers cut Nanticoke’s seven-point lead to one, their two-point quarterback sneak was stopped at the goal line, and the Trojans kept the ball for the final 6:42.

“We were prepping for a quarterback sneak again,” Nanticoke Area coach Joe Shimko said. “We saw them get it down here. It was almost like stopping a tush push. We loaded up front, and we pushed better than they did.”

The game began with a muted Senior Night ceremony caused by an electrical malfunction in the sound console at Frank Chicknoski Stadium. Nanticoke Area senior football players and cheerleaders made their processions in silence, and the first quarter was played in quiet — save for the dueling marching bands — until the stadium switched to a muffled backup speaker system.

Tied at halftime, Northwest Area took a 13-7 lead midway through the third quarter when the offensive line pushed running back Cole Cavuto 5 yards into the end zone.

Nanticoke Area responded just 76 seconds later. On third and long, Chet Beggs hit Max Leonard on a short slant. Leonard hauled in the high pass and broke free for a 76-yard touchdown with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter. Kicker Juan Pablo Pastuizaca’s extra point was deflected at the line but still went through the uprights anyway. That point proved to be the deciding point in the final score.

Holding on to a one-point lead, Nanticoke Area went to its run game to exhaust the tired Northwest Area legs. The Trojans opted to put in senior Jonah Guzman at halfback for the first time all game. Guzman carried the ball six times for a valuable 47 yards. It opened the door for Jeremy Smith to run for a 24-yard rushing touchdown that gave Nanticoke Area a 20-13 lead with 7:01 remaining in the game.

The Trojans’ lead was short-lived. On the Rangers’ first offensive play of the next drive, Noah Arnett exploded for a 75-yard rushing touchdown. The Northwest Area opted to go for the lead on the two-point conversion that fell short.

Much like their only other win this season, Nanticoke Area relied on its fitness to outlast their opponent.

“We instill conditioning during the season,” Shimko said. “We don’t want to lose all of the hard work we put in during the offseason. This is exactly why. When we’re in it, we can play the fourth quarter like we did the first.”

Smith finished with two touchdowns and 168 rushing yards on 24 carries.

Both first half touchdowns came as a result of defensive plays. Northwest middle linebacker Ben Bonham intercepted a short pass and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown to give the Rangers an 7-0 lead. Nanticoke tied it when defensive back Cory Alvarez picked off a pass for a 40-yard return to set up Smith’s first touchdown of the game with 2:54 left in the half.

Nanticoke Area 20, Northwest Area 19

Northwest`7`0`6`6`—`19

Nanticoke`0`7`7`6`—`20

First quarter

NW — Ben Bonham 61 interception return (Wyatt Olowski kick), 2:53

Second quarter

NAN — Jeremy Smith 20 run (Juan Pablo Pastuizaca kick), 2:54

Third quarter

NW — Cole Cavuto 5 run (kick fail), 8:11

NAN — Max Leonard 76 pass from Chet Beggs (Pastuizaca kick), 6:55

Fourth quarter

NAN — Smith 24 run (run fail), 7:01

NW — Noah Arnett 75 run (run fail), 6:42

Team statistics`NW`NAN

First downs`9`22

Rushes-yards`27-235`46-231

Passing yards`24`128

Total yards`259`359

Passing`2-10-2`6-14-2

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`2-7

Punts-avg.`5-25`3-27

Fumbles-lost`1-0`3-0

Penalties-yards`10-90`3-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — NW Arnett 6-107, Logan Diltz 7-41, Mason Bilby 1-17, Jack Hemple 4-8, Zayden Meeker 1-(minus-8), Robby Voyton 5-81, Cavuto 2-8, TEAM 1-(minus-19). NAN Smith 24-168, Reagan Jackson 3-3, Beggs 4-(minus-11), Justin Johnson 3-6, Leonard 3-21, Jonah Guzman 6-47, TEAM 3-(minus-3)

PASSING — NW, Cavuto 2-10-24-2; NAN, Beggs 6-14-128-2

RECEIVING — NW, Bonham 1-6, Arnett 1-18; NAN, Johnson 4-58, Smith 1-(minus-6), Leonard 1-76

INTERCEPTIONS — NW, Bonham 1-61, Jake Zagata 1-4; NAN, Johnson 1-2, Cory Alvarez 1-40

MISSED FGs — NAN, Pastuizaca 2-73