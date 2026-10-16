🔊 Listen to this

Tevin Williams returned from a month-long medical absence to account for all four touchdowns while leading Williamsport to a 28-0 victory over host Berwick on Friday at Crispin Field.

Williams went 9-for-13 passing for 171 yards and three touchdowns while carrying eight times for 86 yards and the other score.

That performance helped the Millionaires break a five-game losing streak in their series with the Bulldogs and improve to 6-2 on the season.

Berwick had the statistical advantage over the game’s first 22 minutes before being stuffed on fourth-and-goal from inside the 1 late in the first half of a scoreless game.

Three plays later, Williams found Zion Hughes behind the Berwick defense deep down the right side for a 74-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left in the half.

Williamsport then outgained Berwick 223-34 in the second half while adding three touchdowns.

Williams hit Trey Damschroder with a 6-yard touchdown and Kason Ulmer with an 8-yarder in the third quarter. He ran 8 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Gavin Galutia accounted for most of the Berwick offense. He rushed for 95 yards on 18 first-half carries and finished with 118 yards on 25 carries.

The Bulldogs (4-4) did not have a completion in their eight pass attempts in the second half.

Berwick goes to Crestwood Friday night for a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game.

Shamokin 65, Hanover Area 14

The host Indians continued their undefeated march in the regular season, racing out to a 26-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a non-conference victory over the Hawkeyes.

Shamokin (8-0) flexed its muscle in all three phases in that impressive opening quarter. Ryan Bickert found the end zone on offense and special teams with a 58-yard run and a 60-yard punt return while Logan Steele got the defense on the board with a pick-six. The Indians also managed to squeeze a safety and a field goal into the first 12 minutes.

The lead reached 40-0 after touchdown runs by Trey Taylor and Steele before Hanover Area got on the board with a kickoff return for a score.

Steele found Leland O’Connor for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 47-6 at halftime.

Kegan Leighow and Mason Pursel added second-half rushing scores for the Indians, who closed things out with a passing touchdown from Evan Pancher to Sheldon Sassani.

Hanover Area added a rushing score in the fourth quarter. The Hawkeyes, who were coming off their first win of the season last week against Northwest, fell to 1-7 and will host another unbeaten team next week in Dallas.