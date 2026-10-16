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Madeline Lis scored in the second half for Pittston Area to forge a 1-1 tie on the road with Wyoming Valley West on Friday in a WVC girls soccer match.

Kyla Evanofski opened the scoring in the seventh minute for Valley West off of an assist from Stella Wojciechowski.

Lydia Luvender finished with six saves for Pittston Area while Spartans counterpart Rosalyn Kase had five.

BOYS SOCCER

Dallas 4, Crestwood 1

From Thursday, David Da Silva scored two goals and added two assists to lead the Mountaineers past Crestwood.

Jackson Johns and Carter Samanas added a goal each for Dallas.

Nate Ciocco scored the lone goal for Crestwood, assisted by Gage Kaye. Bryce Wenzel made 18 saves for the Comets.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Susquehanna 3, Wilkes 1

Despite an opening set win, the Colonels dropped a 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17 decision on the road in a Landmark Conference matchup.

Mia Leon had a team-best 17 kills for Wilkes, adding 17 digs. Kendra Kalp racked up nine kills, four blocks and 19 digs. Maddy Dufree finished with 20 assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 1, Pittston Area 1

Pittston Area`0`1 —1

Valley West`1`0 — 1

First half — 1. WVW, Kyla Evanofski (Stella Wojciechowski), 7th minute. Second half — 2. PA, Madeline Lis, 52nd.

Shots — PA 6; WVW 7. Saves — PA 6 (Lydia Luvender); WVW 5 (Rosalyn Kase). Corners — PA 2; WVW 1.

BOYS SOCCER

Dallas 4, Crestwood 1

Goals — 1. DAL, Jackson Johns (David Da Silva); 2. DAL, Da Silva; 3. DAL, Da Silva; 4. DAL, Carter Samanas (Da Silva); 5. CRE, Nate Ciocco (Gage Kaye).

Shots — DAL 21, CRE 4. Saves — DAL 3 (David Worth), CRE 18 (Bryce Wenzel). Corners — DAL 7, CRE 3.