Aaron Rodgers has thrown three touchdowns in three straight games, the first Steelers quarterback to accomplish that since Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw more than 40 years ago.

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TAMPA, Fla. — Todd Bowles will have to be quite creative to surprise Aaron Rodgers.

Known for his complex defensive schemes and disguising his blitz packages, Bowles and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing an elite quarterback who has seen everything in a distinguished NFL career.

Rodgers just passed Peyton Manning to move into third place for most career passing touchdowns, including the postseason.

It’ll be quite the chess match when Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) face off against the Buccaneers (1-4) on Sunday.

“Obviously, Todd has a history of bringing a lot of pressures,” Rodgers said. “We’ll be ready for those. But he brings a lot of stuff you haven’t seen before, so, good disguise team, good pressure team. We’ll have to pick them up and get the ball out.”

The 42-year-old Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, has thrown three TD passes in three straight games. But he’s 1-2 against Bowles’ Tampa Bay defenses, including a loss in the 2020 NFC championship game. Rodgers threw for 442 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores against Bowles and the Jets in a 44-38 overtime victory with Green Bay in 2018.

“It’s a nightmare game-planning against him,” Bowles said. “He’s difficult because he’s extremely intelligent. His football IQ is unbelievable. He’s extremely accurate with the football, and he can dissect things before the play even happens. He can see it when the huddle breaks. He can see a tip here or there that a lot of people can’t see that lets him know what it is, and he knows where to go with the football and he’s very bright that way. He can bait you into a lot of things. He has a lot of tricks to the trade he (has) learned over the years.”

Those tricks haven’t always translated to great starts on the road in Tampa, where Rodgers is just 2-3 in his career and has two of his six career three-interception games at Raymond James Stadium.

Asked if he gets nostalgic visiting certain venues for the final time as he wraps up his 22nd and final season, Rodgers just shook his head.

“I haven’t really thought a whole lot about it, but there’s a few places I’m glad I don’t have to go back to, for sure,” he said with a laugh.

Meanwhile, the Steelers will go against an undrafted rookie quarterback who has been impressive in two starts. Jalon Daniels led the Buccaneers to a victory at Dallas last week, playing an efficient, turnover-free game.

With Baker Mayfield still recovering from a dislocated thumb, Daniels will make his third straight start. A dynamic run game took pressure off Daniels against the Cowboys. Bucky Irving ran for 165 yards and the Bucs finished with 241 on the ground.

Overall, Daniels has come a long way since beating out veteran Jake Browning for the backup job in training camp.

“Trusting my eyes, trusting what the defense was giving me and taking No. 1 or No. 2 in the progression, and if you see a hole, and it’s a gaping, wide-open hole, probably take it because, at the end of the day, you’re trying to move the sticks,” Daniels said.

NEED TO KNOW

• Pittsburgh (3-2) at Tampa Bay (1-4).

• Latest odds: Steelers by 2 1/2.

• Against the spread: Steelers 3-2; Buccaneers 1-4.

• Last week: Steelers beat the Colts 34-22; Buccaneers beat the Cowboys 24-16.

• Last meeting: Steelers beat the Buccaneers 20-18 on Oct. 12, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

• Series record: Steelers lead 10-2

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Buccaneers right tackle Luke Goedeke vs. Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt. The four-time All-Pro Watt is an elite pass rusher who has 119 1/2 sacks. It’ll be a tough challenge for Goedeke, who had multiple penalties last week.

STATS AND STUFF

• Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers is 3-4 vs. the Buccaneers, including the playoffs.

• Rodgers has thrown three TD passes in three straight games, the first Steelers QB to do that since Terry Bradshaw in 1982.

• The Steelers are hurting at wide receiver. Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek are out with injuries, leaving just rapidly improving rookie Germie Bernard and a cast of largely unknowns behind DK Metcalf.

• Steelers RB Jaylen Warren had career-high 188 scrimmage yards last week and became the sixth player to have an 80-yard TD receiving and 50-yard TD rushing in the same game. Warren has 490 combined yards over his past three games.

• The Steelers are 27-6 against rookie QBs since 2007.

• Pittsburgh is 0-2 on the road this season, giving up an average of 349.5 yards in losses to New England and Cleveland.

• The Buccaneers ran for 241 yards against the Cowboys, including 165 by Bucky Irving.

• Buccaneers QB Jalon Daniels was 19 of 25 for 189 yards and one TD vs. Dallas.

• Buccaneers RB Kenny Gainwell had a career high in scrimmage yards (1,023) with Pittsburgh last season.

• WR Emeka Egbuka has 21 catches for 192 yards and one TD for the Buccaneers.

• OLB David Walker has two sacks to lead the Buccaneers.

• Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin is 10 for 10 this season.