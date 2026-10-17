Tanner McKee is in line to start at quarterback for the next month for the Eagles. McKee opened the season as the third-stringer but was elevated after the team cut veteran Andy Dalton.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was initially ruled out for one game with a blood clot, but the team reassessed the situation on Saturday and elected to place him on injured reserve.

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PHILADELPHIA — Quarterback Jalen Hurts was placed on injured reserve Saturday, two days after the Philadelphia Eagles revealed he has a blood clot in his calf.

Hurts will miss at least four games and it’s uncertain when he will be cleared to resume playing. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Panthers and then three straight NFC East matchups against the Cowboys, Commanders and Giants. The Eagles then have a bye week, meaning the earliest Hurts could return is Nov. 22 against the Steelers.

Hurts was initially ruled out Thursday for the Carolina game. The Eagles said then that Hurts was injured when he took a cleat to his calf area on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hurts informed the medical staff of the injury after practice on Oct. 8. The Super Bowl 59 MVP was back at practice the next day before the team left for London to play Jacksonville.

“Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday (Oct. 10) following the team’s flight to London and walk-through,” the Eagles said in Thursday’s statement. “The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia.”

Tanner McKee, a fourth-year pro who was drafted in the sixth round in 2023, will replace Hurts. He’ll make his third career start for the Eagles (2-3) against the Panthers (2-2) on Sunday. McKee started in Week 18 in 2024 and 2025 after Philadelphia had locked up a playoff berth.

Rookie Cole Payton, a fifth-round pick, will be the backup. The Eagles signed QB Joe Milton off the Cowboys’ practice squad on Friday.

Hurts hadn’t missed more than two games in a season since becoming the full-time starter in 2021. He’s led the Eagles to five straight playoff appearances, three NFC East titles and two Super Bowl appearances, beating the Chiefs 40-22 two years ago.

Hurts is the latest starter sidelined for Philadelphia, which has played without star running back Saquon Barkley, No. 1 receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive linemen Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson. Johnson retired last week and Jurgens was traded to Baltimore a day later.

Smith is expected to return Sunday, but Barkley and Dickerson will miss the game.

“You’ll never get me making any excuse for anything,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “Our job is to find ways to win regardless and that’s what we’re working on doing. That what we’re trying to do. Obviously, at this point, we’ve lost more than we’ve won, so we haven’t done a good enough job.”

The 26-year-old McKee’s only starts have come in Week 18 in each of the past two seasons, when the Eagles had clinched playoff berths and decided to rest Hurts. He has completed 54 of 88 passes for 597 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

That almost sounds like a single-game stat line for Carolina’s Bryce Young. He’s on pace to throw for 5,389 yards and 38 touchdowns, which would shatter franchise records.

“A guy whose career started off, I would say slow, watching it from afar and with time has become a good, solid quarterback,” Sirianni said of Young.

The Eagles would surely settle for a good, solid performance from McKee.

The Panthers, at least publicly, have downplayed the idea that their game plan just became a bit less complicated in trying to shut down McKee rather than a dangerous dual threat in Hurts.

“Since I have been in the league they have been to two Super Bowls and won one, so this is a team that knows how to win,” Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd said.

The defending NFC South champion Panthers (2-2) are coming off an early bye and lead their division.

Some Carolina players might have wanted to test themselves against Hurts. The rest will surely take what should be a nice edge, and the oddsmakers agree. The Panthers moved from 1 1/2-point favorites to 3 1/2-point favorites after Hurts’ medical issue was revealed Thursday.

“I wish he wasn’t out,” Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips said. “I like competing against great players. And Tanner is a great player, too, but I was excited to play against Jalen.”

NEED TO KNOW

• Carolina (2-2) at Philadelphia (2-3).

• Latest odds: Panthers by 3 1/2.

• Against the spread: Panthers 2-2, Eagles 1-4.

• Last week: Panthers had a bye after beating the Lions 32-26 in Week 4. Eagles lost to the Jaguars 19-17 in London.

• Last meeting: Eagles beat Panthers 22-16 on Dec. 8, 2024, in Philadelphia.

• Series record: Eagles lead 9-4.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan vs. Eagles secondary. McMillan is coming off a mammoth game against the Lions before the bye with 14 catches on 16 targets for 192 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-26 Carolina win. He was the focal point of the Panthers’ offense with wide receivers Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette out with injuries.

Coker is expected to return this week, so look for Young to spread the ball around more. The Eagles come into the game ranked 26th in the league in pass defense, allowing 238.8 yards per game.

STATS AND STUFF

• The Panthers (2-2) came out of the bye week alone in first place in the NFC South after the Falcons (2-3) lost to the Ravens.

• The teams met once in the postseason in the 2003 NFC championship game, when the Panthers won 14-3 at Lincoln Financial Field to advance to their first Super Bowl.

• Carolina has scored 30-plus points in three of its first four games for the first time in team history. Heading into Week 6, the Panthers rank fourth in the league with 30.3 points per game. Carolina has scored in 14 of 16 quarters.

• Young leads the NFL in yards passing per game (317.0) and ranks third in 25-plus yard completions (13). He is also tied for fourth in passing touchdowns per game (2.25). Young has passed for at least 280 yards and a touchdown in all four games this season.

• Young needs 173 passing attempts to pass Steve Beuerlein (1,723) for the third-most attempts by a quarterback in team history. He also trails Cam Newton (4,106) and Jake Delhomme (2,669).

• Panthers RT Taylor Moton is expected to start after missing the first four games while dealing with blood clots in his right lung.

• The Eagles are 6-1 against AFC South teams since 2021.

• Including playoffs, the Eagles have the third-best home winning percentage (.700, 31-15) in the league and the third-highest winning percentage overall (.670, 67-33) under Sirianni.