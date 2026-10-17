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The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins emerged victorious at the end of special-teams-filled affair against the Cleveland Monsters, winning 6-3 on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (3-2-1-0) scored on four of its eight man-advantage opportunities in the game. Rookie forward Mikhail Ilyin led the team’s offense with a career-best four-point outing, earning one goal and three assists.

The Penguins were dealt their first penalty kill of the day 10 seconds into the contest, but after calmly cleaning up that early kill, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took the lead. Hugh McGing unleashed a sniper’s shot from the top of the left circle for his first goal in black and gold at 2:54.

Avery Hayes secured his third tally of the weekend and fifth goal of the season with a power-play marker midway through the opening frame. Ilyin picked up his second primary assist of the game on the goal that put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ahead 2-0.

The Monsters notched a power-play goal of their own with 6.4 seconds left before the first intermission when Oiva Keskinen’s wrister from the blueline pinballed through traffic and fooled Taylor Gauthier.

The Penguins scored twice in quick succession in the second period, running their lead to 4-1. First, Melvin Fernström swept in a loose puck at 12:50 of the middle frame, followed by a power-play goal by Rutger McGroarty 53 seconds later.

After assisting on McGroarty’s man-advantage marker, Ilyin tucked in his own power-play goal 28 seconds into the third period, completing his four-point day.

A deluge of minor penalties ensued throughout the final frame, granting both clubs more and more cracks at the power play. Luca Pinelli and Steven Lorentz both scored power-play goals for Cleveland, pulling the Monsters within two. However, another strike on the man advantage by McGroarty earned him his third point of the game and rounded out Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s six-goal output.

By the end of regulation, the Penguins and Monsters combined for 23 minor penalties. The Monsters went 3-for-9 on the power play but were outpaced by the Penguins’ 4-for-8 performance.

Gauthier earned the win with 27 saves. Cleveland goalie Evan Gardner suffered his first loss of the season, turning aside 26 shots.