🔊 Listen to this

Longtime King’s College tennis coach Bill Eydler is set to be honored for his lifelong devotion to the game later this month.

Eydler, whose career as both a player and coach spans over 60 years, will be inducted into the Middle States Tennis Hall of Fame on Oct. 29 in a ceremony that will be held at the Reading Country Club.

The Middle States section of the Tennis Hall of Fame encompasses Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware and was founded in 1994.

Though he’s made plenty of stops in both his coaching and playing careers, Eydler’s most lasting role in the sport has come as the coach at King’s.

He’s been the men’s head coach for 47 years and has accumulated over 520 wins over the course of his men’s career.

During his time with the men’s program, Eydler has coached eight MAC singles champions and won six MAC team titles and two MAC Coach of the Year designations, while also having two doubles teams qualify for the NCAA Div. III tournament in 1992.

Eydler has also coached the women’s team at King’s for 30 seasons across two stints.

Before he was a coach, Eydler played his collegiate tennis at King’s as well.

He got his start coaching at Wyoming Seminary and later coached at his alma mater, Meyers, before taking the job at King’s.

He’s a member of the 2008 class of the Luzerne County Hall of Fame and served as the tennis director for the Keystone State Games from 1986-89.