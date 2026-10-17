🔊 Listen to this

Ronnie Borden threw three touchdown passes and the Misericordia defense forced five turnovers in a 28-7 win over FDU-Florham on Saturday at Mangelsdorf Field.

It’s the fourth win in a row for the Cougars, who ran their record to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the MAC.

Malachi Sadler was the biggest standout on a defense full of them for Misericordia, picking off two passes and returning one of them for a touchdown late in the second quarter.

In total, the Cougars picked off three FDU-Florham passes — Jordan Chmielewski also had an interception — and recovered two fumbles, wreaking havoc to make things easier for the offense.

The game was scoreless after one quarter, but Borden connected with Jordan Alston for a 43-yard touchdown to get the scoring started for Misericordia.

The Cougars led 14-0 at the half and extended the lead to 28-0 as Borden found Patrick Garlinghouse for a touchdown in the third quarter. He then linked up with Alston again in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

Alston caught seven passes for 167 yards and the two touchdowns. Borden threw for 221 yards and three scores.

FDU-Florham avoided the shutout with a touchdown rush from Nahjee Adams late in the fourth quarter.

Misericordia will travel to Delaware Valley (4-1 MAC) next weekend. Both teams are tied for second in the conference behind undefeated Eastern.

King’s 21, Lebanon Valley 10

The Monarchs allowed a Lebanon Valley touchdown on the Dutchmen’s first offensive series, then held them to just three points the rest of the way to pick up a MAC victory.

Lebanon Valley tacked on a field goal at the end of the first half, but the King’s defense pitched a second-half shutout to preserve the win.

Jaelin Mims threw for 173 yards and a touchdown to Kival Clarke on the opening drive of the game for King’s, a nearly seven-minute drive that saw the Monarchs march 75 yards in 12 plays to take a 7-0 lead.

Lebanon Valley answered to tie the game, and King’s went back in front with 5:37 left in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run from Anthony Hall.

Joey Rehberg tacked on a 1-yard touchdown run for the Monarchs in the fourth quarter, some insurance for King’s while the defense continued to turn the Flying Dutchmen away at every turn.

Clarke had four catches for 85 yards and a score to lead King’s. Will Mecca picked off a Lebanon Valley pass to cap off a scoreless second half for the King’s defense.

The Monarchs improved to 2-3 on the year, with all five completed games being MAC contests. King’s will travel to FDU-Florham next weekend.