Indiana wide receiver Nick Marsh reacts after realizing he stepped out of bounds before hauling in a potential go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter on Saturday against Ohio State.

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BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 4 Ohio State got the victory it craved. It just came at a hefty price — the loss of starting quarterback Julian Sayin for several weeks with an injured right arm.

Sayin threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Smith on fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter before leaving, and the Buckeyes held on Saturday for a 19-15 victory over No. 5 Indiana when wide receiver Nick Marsh’s left foot came down out of bounds on what would have been the go-ahead score for the Hoosiers with 1:02 to go.

The defending national champions had won 22 straight overall and 19 in a row at home, the two longest active streaks in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) also got a measure of revenge for last December’s loss to the Hoosiers in the league’s title game.

“I don’t have a ton of details, but it looks like Julian will be out several weeks,” said Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, who described the game as wild and hard to put into words. “When the ball was in the air (to Marsh), I started thinking about getting a 2-minute drill ready to go.”

Instead, the Buckeyes simply ran out the clock.

But the Hoosiers (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) sure didn’t go down easily.

After Smith’s score gave the Buckeyes a 19-7 lead, Josh Hoover returned from a right arm injury, led the Hoosiers down the field and capped the 75-yard drive with a 19-yard TD pass to Marsh and a 2-point conversion pass to Turbo Richard to cut the deficit to 19-15 with 10:30 left.

Hoover got one last chance after Sayin’s departure and quickly got the Hoosiers into position for a second straight fourth-quarter comeback. But as the wide open Marsh sprinted toward the front corner of the end zone for the catch, his left foot came down on the white paint. Marsh knew it, putting his hands on his helmet as the crowd roared and the stadium fireworks went off.

Marsh did not speak to reporters following the game.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti suffered his first home loss in three seasons in the first top five game ever played at Memorial Stadium.

“That was our blitz check,” Cignetti said. “We had it, we just didn’t make it happen. This one is a tough one to swallow.”

While the Buckeyes were relieved to hang on, they weren’t celebrating long with Sayin hurting.

“We’ll regroup,” Day said, referring to who will lead the Buckeyes in Sayin’s absence. “This is bigger than one person. Obviously, you don’t want to see him get hurt. If Luke is in there, we may have to do things a little differently, but we’ve got a bye week to put our heads together and figure that out.”

While the game lived up to the hype, the quarterbacks did not.

Sayin was 15 of 29 for 235 yards with two interceptions for the second straight week before getting hurt. Hoover was 20 of 40 for 296 yards with one TD and one lost fumble, his first turnover of the year. Charlie Becker caught nine passes for 165 yards.

Smith also had an uncharacteristic day, catching only four passes for 68 yards.

“We remember what happened Dec. 6,” Smith said, referring to the Big Ten title game. “And we knew we had to come out here and win today.”

No. 25 NORTHWESTERN 24, MICHIGAN STATE 21

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jackson Kleather kicked three field goals, including the game-winning 34-yarder with 2 seconds left to rally Northwestern to a win over Michigan State.

Aidan Chiles tied the game at 21 with 7:24 remaining when he scored on a 1-yard run and threw to Alex Honig on a 2-point conversion for Northwestern (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten). After Matthew Smith blocked Michigan State’s Liam Boyd 33-yard field-goal attempt, Chiles then drove the Wildcats 64 yards in eight plays to set up the winning kick.

Chiles, who started 20 games at Michigan State the past two seasons before transferring to Northwestern, completed 18 of 27 passes for 226 yards and also had 16 carries for 25 yards.

The Spartans (2-5, 0-4) had led 21-13 early in the fourth quarter when Alessio Milivojevic tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Chrishon McCray. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan State took a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter on Milivojevic’s 3-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1.

The Wildcats went in front 10-7 early in the second quarter as Caleb Komolafe had a 10-yard scoring run. Northwestern had a chance to increase the margin, but Kleather’s 41-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by Eli Coenen.

The Spartans regained the lead 47 seconds before halftime when Milivojevic connected with Bryson Williams on a 32-yard touchdown pass.

Michigan State coach Pat Fitzgerald faced Northwestern for the first time since he was fired four years ago by his alma mater because of a hazing scandal. The former star linebacker at the school sued Northwestern and agreed to a settlement after the school said evidence did not establish any player reported hazing to Fitzgerald or that he condoned or directed hazing.

“Like I said all week, this game is about the players,” Fitzgerald said after the game. “We got another big one (game) against UCLA next week. I look back at my time at Northwestern fondly.”

RUTGERS 37, MARYLAND 30

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — KJ Duff caught two touchdown passes — including one with a spectacular one-handed grab — and Rutgers held on for a victory over Maryland.

The Terrapins (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) have lost five in a row, and they blew a 10-point halftime lead in this matchup between embattled coaches Mike Locksley of Maryland and Greg Schiano of the Scarlet Knights. Duff caught nine passes for 113 yards, and Clay Thevenin scored both a rushing touchdown and a receiving one as Rutgers (2-4, 1-2) rallied in the final two quarters.

Antwan Raymond’s 2-yard TD run gave the Scarlet Knights a 37-23 lead with 4:03 left in the fourth quarter. Malik Washington’s second touchdown pass of the game, a 10-yarder to DeJuan Williams, brought Maryland back within seven with 2:17 to play.

After a false start on fourth-and-1 from its own 34, Rutgers had to punt, giving Maryland the ball with 1:52 remaining. The Terps reached the Rutgers 11, but Williams dropped a pass in the flat that would have been an easy first down — and maybe a TD — and on fourth-and-2, Washington’s pass to Dorian Fleming in the back corner of the end zone was ruled incomplete with 16 seconds left.

A replay showed Fleming’s toe appearing to be on the sideline as he made the catch, and the call stood.