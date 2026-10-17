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Lucas Moyer broke a 1-1 tie with his goal late in the second half, and Lake-Lehman added one more for insurance in a 3-1 win over Wilkes-Barre Area on Saturday in a Wyoming Valley Conference divisional boys soccer matchup.

Kason Wojnarski scored the late insurance goal and also had two assists. Landon James scored the first goal of the afternoon for Lake-Lehman.

Kleydert Perez scored for Wilkes-Barre to tie the match 1-1 early in the second half.

Wyoming Seminary 7, Nanticoke Area 0

George Rolland scored two goals and assisted on a third as the Blue Knights rolled past Nanticoke Area.

Rorry Maxwell, Caden Hoban, Justus Schanberg, Evan Davis and Brandon Betnar added a goal each.

Zachary Zubritski made eight saves for Nanticoke Area in the loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nanticoke Area 6, Old Forge 0

The Trojanettes picked up a non-conference victory for the team’s fourth win in its last five games.

Lucy McGovern scored two goals to lead Nanticoke Arewa. Liz Larson, Claire Wisnosky, Lexi Ball and Matilda Serrano added a goal each. Larson had a team-high three assists.

Claire Koza made 18 saves for Old Forge.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wilkes-Barre Area 8, Pittston Area 0

Grace Simko scored four goals and added two assists as the Wolfpack shut out Pittston Area in their regular-season finale.

Kaytie Marx added two goals for Wilkes-Barre Area. Guiliana Mantione and Megan Giombino had a goal apiece.

Emerson Bomber made 10 saves for Pittston Area.

Lackawanna Trail 7, Hanover Area 1

Alana Edwards and Natalia Salansky both scored twice to lead Trail past Hanover Area.

Willow Ritter, Lyla Ryon and Emma Thomas added a goal each.

Cameryn Wellington had the lone goal for Hanover Area, assisted by Jillian Weidner. Hannah Siene made 26 saves for the Hawkeyes.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY

Wilkes 3, Goucher 1

The Colonels improved to 5-1 in the Landmark Conference with a win over Goucher, the team’s fourth win in its last five games.

Morgan Hermanofski, Emma Lautenbacher and Lexie Eyer each scored for Wilkes. Maddie Karp assisted on all three goals.

MENS SOCCER

Wilkes 3, Goucher 0

The Colonels picked up their first win of the season, and first in 26 games, by defeating Goucher.

Joseph Jackson, Lorenzo Lici and Landon James each scored for Wilkes.

WOMENS VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes swept in tri-match

The Colonels dropped their opening match to Elizabethtown in straight sets, then fell in a five-setter to Alvernia to round out a tri-match Saturday.

Abby Dornblaser had eight kills for Wilkes in the Elizabethtown match. Kendra Kalp racked up 16 kills in the team’s loss to Alvernia.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Lake-Lehman`1`2 — 3

Wilkes-Barre`0`1 — 1

First Half — 1. LL, Landon James (Kason Wojnarski) 2:59. Second Half — 1. WBA, Kleydert Perez (Johnny Mendola) 30:10; 2. LL, Lucas Moyer (Wojnarski) 15:35; 3. LL, Wojnarski 2:02.

Shots — LL 14, WBA 15. Saves — LL 7 (Brady Windsor), WBA 6 (Braedon Hollingshead). Corners — LL 4, WBA 6.

Wyoming Seminary 7, Nanticoke Area 0

Nanticoke Area`0`0 — 0

Wyo. Seminary`5`2 — 7

First Half — 1. SEM, George Rolland (Lucas Latorre) 32:34; 2. SEM, Rolland (Liubomyr Vasylynka) 20:02; 3. SEM, Rorry Maxwell (Max Magistro) 14:57; 4. SEM, Caden Hoban (Magistro) 11:56; 5. SEM, Justus Schanberg (Rolland) 6:56. Second — 1. SEM, Evan Davis (Adam Salam) 12:46; 2. SEM, Brandon Betnar (Davis) 5:38.

Shots — NAN 3, SEM 16. Saves — NAN 8 (Zachaey Zubritski), SEM 3 (Cash Hanson-Richart, David Ourmazdi, Will Knies). Corners — NAN 0, SEM 4.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nanticoke Area 6, Old Forge 0

Old Forge`0`0 — 0

Nan. Area`3`3 — 6

First Half — 1. NAN, Liz Larson (Lucy McGovern) 29th; 2. NAN, Claire Wisnosky (Larson) 33rd; 3. NAN, McGovern (Larson) 39th. Second — 1. NAN, Lexi Ball (Larson) 53rd; 2. NAN, McGovern (Ava Simms) 62nd; 3. NAN, Matilda Serrano 73rd.

Shots — OF 1, NAN 24. Saves — OF 18 (Claire Koza), NAN 0 (Penelope Serrano, Lillian Larson). Corners — OF 1, NAN 2.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wilkes-Barre Area 8, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wilkes-Barre`1`4`1`2 — 8

First Quarter — 1. WBA, Grace Simko (Omarzye Contreras) 11:52. Second — 1. WBA, Giuliana Mantione (Simko) 11:11; 2. WBA, Kaytie Marx (Megan Giomboni) 9:32; 3. WBA, Giomboni (Simko) 7:39; 4. WBA, Simko (Katie Zukowski) 0:00. Third — 1. WBA, Simko (Giomboni) 7:24. Fourth — 1. WBA, Simko 12:38; 2. WBA, Marx 8:41.

Shots — PA 0, WBA 18. Saves — PA 10 (Emerson Bomber), WBA 0 (Jackie Ayala Muniz). Corners — PA 0, WBA 3.

Lackawanna Trail 7, Hanover Area 1

Lack. Trail`2`2`1`2 — 7

Han. Area`0`0`0`1 — 1

First Quarter — 1. LT, Alana Edwards (Lyla Ryon) 12:58; 2. LT, Willow Ritter 12:16. Second — 1. LT, Edwards 10:53; 2. LT, Natalia Salansky 3:26. Third — 1. LT, Ryon 0:32. Fourth — 1. LT, Salansky (Caroline Minick) 13:10; 2. HAN, Cameryn Wellington (Jillian Weidner) 2:45; 3. LT, Emma Thomas (Mackenzie Bennett) 0:08.

Shots — LT 39, HAN 3. Saves — LT 2 (Payton Laytos), HAN 26 (Hannah Siene). Corners — LT 15, HAN 0.