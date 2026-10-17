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KINGSTON — It’s been a year of great strides for the Holy Redeemer football program, and the Royals took another step in the right direction on Saturday night — pitching a shutout on defense for the first time in four years.

The Redeemer defense forced three fumbles and picked off two passes, grinding Tunkhannock’s offense to a halt in a 21-0 win over the Tigers at Spartan Stadium.

There was a little bit of bend, but certainly no break as the Royals held Tunkhannock running back Lucas Ciprich, one of the Wyoming Valley Conference’s rushing leaders, to just 68 yards on 19 carries.

The shutout was Holy Redeemer’s first since a 48-0 victory over Hanover Area in 2022. That same year, the Royals set a school record with four victories — a record equaled by Saturday night’s win over the Tigers with two games left to play.

Quarterback Brady McDermott threw 146 yards and two touchdown passes in the first half, and Jerry Fino added a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

With chilly, windy conditions in the air on Saturday night, Fino provided a huge boost for the Royals in establishing a ground game. The senior halfback ran for 82 yards, the most by any Holy Redeemer ball-carrier this season.

The two teams played to a scoreless first half, with a promising Redeemer drive in the first quarter ending in a fumble right at the goal line recovered by Tunkhannock in the end zone for a touchback.

A big swing midway through the second quarter turned out to be a game-changer for the Royals.

First, they drove down and scored on a nice catch in the back corner of the end zone by Kaden Sepkoski to take a 7-0 lead.

On Tunkhannock’s first play of the next series, a fumble gave the ball right back to Holy Redeemer in the Tunkhannock red zone.

McDermott made the Tigers pay, connecting with Mike Zbierski over the middle for a 16-yard Holy Redeemer touchdown, two touchdowns in a span of just under three minutes on the game clock.

The Tigers drove down the field and gave themselves a chance to score on the next drive, only for Josh Grochowski to pick off a pass, snuffing out the drive.

Kevin Arroyo made it two interceptions for the Redeemer defense with his pick in the second half, ending another Tunkhannock drive that had made its way across the 50.

Fino capped off a long, clock-consuming fourth-quarter drive with a touchdown run to make it a 21-0 final.

Holy Redeemer (4-4) will head to Montrose on Friday night. Tunkhannock (1-7) will be back at home, taking on Susquehanna next week.

Holy Redeemer 21, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0 — 0

Holy Redeemer`0`14`0`7 — 0

Second quarter

HR — Kaden Sepkoski 24 pass from Brady McDermott (Max Mohutsky kick) 6:49

HR — Mike Zbierski 16 pass from McDermott (Mohutsky kick) 4:17

Fourth quarter

HR — Jerry Fino 3 run (Mohutsky kick) 4:20

Team statistics`TUN`HR

First downs`8`16

Rushes-yards`27-54`31-136

Passing yards`78`146

Total yards`132`282

Passing`9-25-2`9-15-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-31`2-25.5

Fumbles-lost`3-3`4-2

Penalties-yards`6-42`8-65

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — TUN, Lucas Ciprich 19-68, Tye Cokely 3-0, Casen Petrak 1-(minus-1), Jacob Sult 1-(minus-1), Zach Latwinski 2-4, Team 1-(minus-16). HR, Fino 19-82, Wildy Rodriguez 6-24, McDermott 4-21, Arroyo 2-9.

PASSING — TUN, Cokely 6-15-1-39, Latwinski 3-10-1-39. HR, McDermott 9-15-0-146.

RECEIVING — TUN, Latwinski 1-5, Ciprich 1-8, Jayden Newell 4-24, Carter O’Neill 3-41. HR, Zbierski 4-34, Josh Grochowski 3-76, Ryan Zelinka 1-12.

INTERCEPTIONS — TUN, none. HR, Grochowski 1-40, Arroyo 1-15.

MISSED FGs — none.